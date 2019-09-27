The Rush: Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron reveals his Madden rating

Former NFL player and runner-up on The Bachelorette Tyler Cameron stops by to discuss yesterday’s biggest sports stories: the Eagles beat the Packers in an unusually entertaining Thursday Night Football game, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performing during halftime of Super Bowl LIV, Patrick Mahomes joining the 99 club in Madden, a possible 17 game NFL season, a deodorant company is trolling the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, and a very unusual prop bet is in play this weekend when the Patriots play the Bills.

