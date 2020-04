Rob Gronkowski un-retires and joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, just 16 hours after chatting with Yahoo Sports Fantasy expert Liz Loza about a possible NFL return, so Loza Skypes in to explain how she was scooped on the biggest NFL story of quarantine. PLUS, EA Sports names the Madden 21 cover athlete, the Chargers have more jerseys than they do fans, and Jared has his own super mutant power.