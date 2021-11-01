The Rush: Astros conjure magic, stave off elimination to force Game 6 of World Series

The Astros have a huge come-from-behind win against the Braves in Atlanta to stave off elimination and force a sixth game of the World Series, Mike White becomes an overnight celebrity after an incredible NFL debut, and the New Orleans Saints get a big win over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers despite losing Jameis Winston to injury. Plus, check out all your favorite athletes making magic on the field with the top plays of a historic Sunday Sports Spooktacular.