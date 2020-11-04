The Rush: Antonio Brown and Tom Brady’s imminent reunion overshadows trade deadline
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated WR Antonio Brown who is expected to play this weekend against the Saints, the NFL trade deadline passed as New Orleans, Tennessee and Pittsburgh all beefed up their defenses, and the bigger trades were those that didn’t happen, as Will Fuller V, Stephon Gilmore and Takkarist McKinley all ended up staying put. PLUS: on Election Day, Danny Green, Jalen Hurts, Chiney Ogwumike and other athletes were out making sure Americans made their voices heard.