The Rush: Anthony Davis deals a blow to Denver and Cam Newton can’t pull off the comeback
Anthony Davis lifted the Lakers to a 2-0 series lead over the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals with a buzzer beater, but the real hero of the game was Alex Caruso. In the NFL, Cam Newton’s attempt at late-game heroics resulted in a goal-line stuffing in Seattle, Tom Brady got his first win in Tampa, injuries rocked the NFL, rookie QB Justin Herbert received quite a memorable welcome from Patrick Mahomes and NFL kickers finally got some respect with multiple game-winning efforts.