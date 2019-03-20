The Rush: Angels hook Trout with record-breaking deal

March Madness kicked off with a pair of play-in games, Mike Trout got handed the largest contract in MLB history by the Angels, Kyler Murray met with the Cardinals, who hold the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, charges against Robert Kraft will be dropped after he admits he’s guilty in the Orchids of Asia scandal, and viewers of the Lakers - Bucks game might be a bit miffed as the two stars are both out with ‘injuries.’

Scroll to continue with content Ad