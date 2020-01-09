The Rush: 5 sports jobs for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the U.S.

Cowboys introduce new head coach Mike McCarthy at press conference, Tom Brady hints about his NFL future on Instagram, Larry David reveals the reaction of former Jets GM Mike Maccagnan when the comedian suggested drafting Lamar Jackson, the Washington football team has neither a GM nor plans to hire one before the 2020 NFL Draft, NBA players and fans are misbehaving, the Miami Heat are throwing a 3-day party to honor Dwyane Wade and somehow, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could play a part in it all!

