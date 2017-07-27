Rupp, Nola help Phillies blank Astros 9-0

Philadelphia Phillies' Tommy Joseph hits a two run double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Cameron Rupp hit two home runs and had four RBIs and Aaron Nola set a career high with 10 strikeouts over six innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Maikel Franco homered and doubled and Tommy Joseph had two doubles for the Phillies, who had 14 hits while setting season highs with five doubles and nine extra-base hits.

Nola (8-6) continued his impressive stretch, limiting Houston to four hits and improving to 5-1 with a 1.49 ERA over his last seven starts.

Houston's Jose Altuve doubled and singled to extend his hitting streak to 18 games. It was the 13th multi-hit game during the streak for Altuve, who is batting .513 over that stretch. At 67-34, the Astros still lead Seattle by 17 games in the AL West.

Mike Fiers (7-5) allowed three runs and five hits in four innings, continuing his struggles against the Phillies. The right-hander is 0-3 with a 10.12 ERA in three career starts against Philadelphia.