RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars renewed for new seasons

RuPaul's Drag Race and its spin-off All Stars have both been renewed.

MTV and Paramount+ announced that the flagship drag series will be back for a 16th season, while All Stars is confirmed for season 9 (via Deadline). Drag Race: Untucked and All Stars: Untucked will also return for more episodes.

The news comes after Drag Race's highest viewer ratings in three years with season 15.

Last month, contestant Jimbo reigned supreme in the All Stars series, having originally starred in the 2020 series of Canada's Drag Race. Jimbo beat Kandy Muse to the $200,000 prize and that prestigious spot in the franchise's Hall of Fame.

"The third time truly is a charm, and, you know what they say, never give up. I'm the first international queen in the Hall of Fame," she said after her victory.

"This win proves that, with enough drive and determination and love and support, you can do anything, and I'm ready to take over the mother-tucking world.

"This is the dream of a lifetime that I could never have ever predicted, and I'm so grateful. Thank you to all of my fans and all of my sisters, and, of course, Mama Ru."

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race was won by Sasha Colby.

"This goes to every trans person, past, present, and future," she said at the time, following her win, "because we are not going anywhere".

Meanwhile, Drag Race Brasil is set to premiere next week and here's a first look at its fabulous cast.

RuPaul's Drag Race US airs on MTV in the US and WOW Presents Plus in the UK.

Interested in talking about all things Drag Race? Visit our dedicated sub-forum.

