Late runs sink Lamar against Jackson Prep

Feb. 16—Lamar's baseball team (0-4) faced off against Jackson Prep for the second time this season on Thursday at Jim Wall field. The Patriots scored four runs in the first two innings of last week's matchup before putting the Raiders away 5-1, but Lamar remained in position to make a comeback for most of Thursday's game before losing 5-2.

"We've been battling really, really well, especially with our two-strike approach," Lamar coach Robert Westbrook said of Lamar's hitting on Thursday. "Right now, we're just struggling with, when we get runners in scoring position, to get a big hit, but the way our guys are progressing at the plate, I think it's just a matter of time before we kind of bust open and start producing some runs."

The Raiders matched the Patriots at the plate with five hits apiece, and the Patriots drew six walks to Lamar's five. Wyatt Bond crossed home plate on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, and Walker Mims scored on an error in the fifth to cut Prep's lead to 3-2. Lamar failed to score again in the fifth inning after loading the bases with one out, and the Patriots scored two insurance runs in the seventh before taking the 5-2 win.

Ty Herrington got the start on the mound for Lamar, and he gave up three hits and four walks while striking out six batters to keep Lamar in the game for 5.2 innings. Westbrook said Herrington pitched phenomenally and kept the Patriots off balance by mixing pitches and locating the strike zone well.

"Those three, we expect good things," Westbrook said about starting pitchers Jackson Whitcomb, Wes Pritchard and Herrington. "We have the addition of Sullivan Reed as well, and Jacob Irby has given us some quality innings, so those are five guys right there that we're pleased with and are confident on the mound to keep us in the game."

Westbrook said his team is still trying to figure some stuff out early in the season, such as rotations. The Raiders take on St. Joseph Catholic on the road on Friday in search of their first win, and the game will occur after The Meridian Star's press time.

"Baseball is a game that you're supposed to play every day, and if you don't play it every day, then you're going to get worse at it," Westbrook said. "We've got some basketball guys, we're still really young, and we're still just trying to figure some stuff out."

