Runs flow as Kookaburra ball makes impact on County Championship

Keaton Jennings scored 85 and fellow opener Luke Wells 55 as Lancashire began their chase of Hampshire 367.

Lancashire ended the day on 233 for 4, 134 runs behind Hampshire‘s first innings total on a placid pitch with overseas signing Nathan Lyon earlier taking three wickets.

Daniel Bell-Drummond scored a second successive Vitality County Championship century as the run fest continued at Chelmsford with just two wickets falling on day two.

In partnership with Ben Compton (100), Bell-Drummond gave Essex, who scored 530-7 in the first innings a taste of their own medicine as they put on 218 for the second wicket.

Needing 381 to make Essex bat again Kent ended the day 245-1 with Bell-Drummond 134 not out.

Worcestershire trail Nottinghamshire by 179 runs with four wickets in hand at Trent Bridge.

Lyndon James guided the hosts up to 399 in the first innings but fell for 96, just four runs short what would have been a deserved century.

Worcestershire lost three wickets in the final hour with spin now coming into play as Calvin Harrison dismissed Adam Hose, Rob Jones for 90 and Jason Holder for a second-ball duck.

At The Oval, Surrey took a lead of 73 runs with four wickets in hand as openers Dom Sibley (100) and Rory Burns (75) set a strong platform in their pursuit of Somerset’s 285.

The 2022 and 2023 champions lost Ben Foakes for 57 in the closing stages but Cameron Steel remains at the creasel there on 35 not out alongside Jordan Clark, who was unbeaten on seven at stumps.

Finally, Warwickshire compiled their second highest total in the County Championship as they piled the pressure on Durham at Edgbaston.

The hosts finished their first innings on 698-3 led by Alex Davies’ maiden double-century. Warwickshire captain Davies amassed 256 from 311 balls while Rob Yates (191), Will Rhodes (178 not out) and Dan Mousley (55 not out) were also in the runs.

The visitors closed the second day on 178-3 needing 549 runs to avoid the follow on with Alex Less (94 not out) closing in on a hundred.