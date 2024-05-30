Running is a Petkova family tradition

GOSHEN — Goshen High School’s Kristina Petkova was blessed with the running gene.

It was passed down from her mother Petrana.

At Goshen College, Petrana was a five-time NAIA All-American in outdoor track, a three-time NAIA All-American in indoor track and a three-time NAIA All-American in cross country.

For outdoor track, Petrana is the school’s record-holder in the 3,000 meters, 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters. For indoor track, Petrana is the school’s record holder in the 3,000 meters, 3,200 meters and 5,000 meters. She’s also the school’s record holder in cross country for the 5K. Petrana also owns a Bulgarian national record in the 5,000 meters, with that time being 17:19.53.

“My mom came to the United States from Bulgaria in August 2003 and started her running career,” said Kristina. “She was accepted as a freshman to Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. After her freshman year there, my mom applied to Indiana Wesleyan University, but by mistake her application got sent to Goshen College. My mom went there instead. She liked the place and the coaches so she decided to stay the rest of her college career there.”

Kristina has been an impactful runner very early in high school career, with shorter distances her strength. The RedHawks sophomore competes in the 100, 200, 400 and 1,600 relay. She’ll be competing in the 400 meters this Friday at the state finals at Indiana University.

“I wasn’t even sure if I would qualify for the regional this year,” Kristina said. “I’m just going to do the best I can at state. I’m sure it will be an intimidating track and I’ll be a little scared, but I think it will be fun.”

Petkova owns school records in the 200 (25.31), 100 (12.35) and 400 (56.40).

“My mom always encouraged me to run, but she wouldn’t be mad if I didn’t,” Kristina said. “But she knew I had a knack for it. I said that I wanted to be a sprinter and she was behind me all the way.”

Kristina never ran cross country in high school, as she didn’t feel comfortable competing in that sport.

“I ran cross country in junior high when it was 3K’s,” Kristina said. “When they bumped it up to 5K in high school I said, ‘nope’, about running cross country.”

Petrana will be cheering on her daughter when she makes her first appearance at the state finals. She’s ranked fifth in the 400.

The past two weeks, Kristina has claimed a sectional and regional title in the 400.

“We believe she has as good of a shot at winning it as anyone in the race,” said Goshen track coach Graham Clark.

“When she won the regional meet, she was finishing the last 200 into a strong head-wind. We know that she can run faster and is ready to challenge any of the girls that are on the track with her. She will be ready to go.”

At the regional, Kristina executed her game plan.

“I used my head this year at the regional and that made a big difference,” she said. “I was told not to go out really faster in the race. Last year, I got really scared and I went all out in the first 200 meters. I thought more this year and conserved my energy.”

Showings in the 400 in recent weeks have impressed Clark.

“In the 400 she continues to work at challenging herself to run a clean and smooth race consistently,” Clark said. “She has made quite a few strides in that area the last couple of weeks.”

Petkova has been consistent when it comes to work ethic.

“She trains all-year round and works very hard at it,” Clark said. “She puts a lot of focus into her training and knows she can continue to improve.

“Her sprint coaches (Jon Cook, Jenn Camacho and Tyler Brinson) also have a solid training program here at Goshen High School for all of our sprinters. This is the first season for this staff, so those improvements have helped our athletes a lot.”

The intensive effort and focus Petkova puts into track, she also pours into her academics. She owns a grade-point average over 4.0.

“Academics are going good,” she said. “It’s a struggle balancing sports and academics.”

Petkova was asked what she’s most proud of her during her short high school track career.

“Man, the amount of times I’m asked that question,” she said. “I’m proud of everything I’ve done, but I never want to settle. When I achieve something I want to keep improving.”

Kristina wants to be her best in everything for her mother.

“I feel like she sacrificed so much for me to come here,” Kristina said. “I just want to be a good daughter for her.”