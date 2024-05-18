Running order for Indy 500 qualifying
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCars will take the track Saturday for Indy 500 qualifying.
Spots 13 through 30 will be set by the time Saturday’s qualifications wrap up.
The top 12 drivers will return Sunday for Top 12 and Firestone Fast Six qualifying. The remaining drivers who finished outside the top 30 will also come back for the Last Row Shootout to claim their spot in the 33-car field.
Saturday’s qualifications are scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 5:50 p.m.; Peacock will have televised coverage throughout the day. An hourlong practice preceded qualifying.
This year’s field includes seven rookies and eight former Indy 500 winners.
Here’s a look at the qualifying order following Friday night’s draw:
Kyle Kirkwood
Scott McLaughlin
Kyffin Simpson (Rookie)
Rinus VeeKay
Romain Grosjean
Kyle Larson (Rookie)
Agustin Canapino
Callum Illot
Will Power (former winner)
Josef Newgarden (former winner)
Marcus Armstrong (Rookie)
Nolan Siegel (Rookie)
Santino Ferrucci
Christian Lundgaard
Marcus Ericsson (former winner)
Linus Lundqvist (Rookie)
Marco Andretti
Ed Carpenter
Katherine Legge
Conor Daly
Pietro Fittipaldi
Tom Blomqvist (Rookie)
Pato O’Ward
Felix Rosenqvist
Alex Palou
Takuma Sato (former winner)
Scott Dixon (former winner)
Sting Ray Robb
Colton Herta
Ryan Hunter-Reay (former winner)
Christian Rasmussen (Rookie)
Graham Rahal
Helio Castroneves (former winner)
Alexander Rossi (former winner)
