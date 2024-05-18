Running order for Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCars will take the track Saturday for Indy 500 qualifying.

Spots 13 through 30 will be set by the time Saturday’s qualifications wrap up.

The top 12 drivers will return Sunday for Top 12 and Firestone Fast Six qualifying. The remaining drivers who finished outside the top 30 will also come back for the Last Row Shootout to claim their spot in the 33-car field.

Saturday’s qualifications are scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 5:50 p.m.; Peacock will have televised coverage throughout the day. An hourlong practice preceded qualifying.

This year’s field includes seven rookies and eight former Indy 500 winners.

Here’s a look at the qualifying order following Friday night’s draw:

Kyle Kirkwood Scott McLaughlin Kyffin Simpson (Rookie) Rinus VeeKay Romain Grosjean Kyle Larson (Rookie) Agustin Canapino Callum Illot Will Power (former winner) Josef Newgarden (former winner) Marcus Armstrong (Rookie) Nolan Siegel (Rookie) Santino Ferrucci Christian Lundgaard Marcus Ericsson (former winner) Linus Lundqvist (Rookie) Marco Andretti Ed Carpenter Katherine Legge Conor Daly Pietro Fittipaldi Tom Blomqvist (Rookie) Pato O’Ward Felix Rosenqvist Alex Palou Takuma Sato (former winner) Scott Dixon (former winner) Sting Ray Robb Colton Herta Ryan Hunter-Reay (former winner) Christian Rasmussen (Rookie) Graham Rahal Helio Castroneves (former winner) Alexander Rossi (former winner)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.