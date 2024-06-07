A running list of Wisconsin-connected athletes competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics

As we get closer to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, take a look at the Wisconsin athletes expected to take part.

The athletes below are among those officially qualified or invited to attend and not necessarily a comprehensive list of those we still expect to qualify. Swimming and track and field events, for example, have yet to fully announce Olympic rosters.

Did we miss any? Please let us know at jradcliffe@gannett.com.

BASKETBALL

May 2, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball while Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) defends during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrese Haliburton (Oshkosh), 24

The Oshkosh native has become the face of the Indiana Pacers, a team that reached the Eastern Conference finals this year and defeated the injury-depleted Milwaukee Bucks along the way. Haliburton will now take aim at a gold medal with a litany of NBA players, including former Bucks star Jrue Holiday.

Margherita Guzzi Vincenti, from USA, during the The 55th International Ciutat de Barcelona World Cup Women's Epee Fencing tournament, in Barcelona, February 2022.

FENCING

Margherita Guzzi Vincenti (Hartland), 33

Born in Italy, she trains at Ataba Fencing Club in Hartland and will compete in the women's epee event at the Olympics. She fenced collegiately at Penn State, secured a green card and moved to Hartland for training.

Maria Laborde (left) competes in judo. The native Cuban lives in Kenosha and will compete for the United States in the 2024 Olympics.

JUDO

Maria Laborde (Kenosha), 33

The 33-year-old has a world title in 2013 representing her native Cuba, but she received American citizenship in 2022 and lives in Kenosha. She quickly became the second-ranked U.S. athlete in the world rankings and has qualified to compete at 52 kilograms.

ROWING

Lauren O'Connor (Belleville), 25

The Belleville native rowed with the Badgers from 2016 to 2020 and will compete in women's quadruple sculls. The event features four rowers with two blades each (on either side).

Grace Joyce (University of Wisconsin), 26

Joyce, a native of Illinois, likewise rowed at the University of Wisconsin with O'Connor from 2016 to 2020 and will also compete in quadruple sculls.

Maddie Wanamaker (Neenah), 29

The Neenah native competed at the University of Wisconsin (2013-17) and was part of the 2020 Olympics team. She's qualified in the women's four or eight and took fourth in the 2023 World Rowing Championships in the four. The "four" and "eight" categories mean four (or eight) rowers, each with one oar in hand, sweeping water from one side of the boat.

Sophia Vitas (Franklin), 31

The Franklin native finished third in the double sculls (which means two in a boat, with oars on both sides for each) at the 2023 world rowing championships and will compete in the same event in the Olympics. She competed at the University of Wisconsin from 2013 to 2016.

Stephanie Roble, left, and Maggie Shea compete in the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 World Championships, Geelong , Australia 2020. February 15, 2020.

SAILING

Stephanie Roble (East Troy), 35

The East Troy native, 35, who grew up on Lake Beulah, qualified for the 2020 Olympics and is back with crew Maggie Shea (of Wilmette, Illinois) competing in the women's skiff competition. The skiff is a fast and dynamic kind of dinghy, identifiable by flat and narrow hulls.

Feb 3, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Emily Sisson places second in the women's race in 2:22:43 during the US Olympic Marathon Team Trials. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MARATHON

Emily Sisson (University of Wisconsin), 32

Born in Milwaukee but a high-school standout in Missouri, Sisson spent her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to Providence College. She won the 10,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials last cycle and placed 10th in Tokyo.

Former Wisconsin volleyball star Dana Rettke (left) and Lauren Carlini have been selected to represent the United States at the Olympics this summer in Paris.

VOLLEYBALL

Lauren Carlini (University of Wisconsin), 29

Carlini served as setter for the University of Wisconsin during the 2013 run to the national final was named All-American four times. She originally hails from Illinois and will be part of the women's indoor team.

Dana Rettke (University of Wisconsin), 25

The five-time All-American at the University of Wisconsin and part of the Badgers' run to the NCAA championship was announced as a member of the 2024 women's indoor team. She's originally from Illinois.

Zain Retherford (right) wrestles Nick Lee in the 65-kilogram men's freestyle best-of-three championship series during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center April 19, 2024, in State College. Retherford won the first bout, 2-1.

WRESTLING

Payton Jacobson (Elkhorn), 21

The Northern Michigan alumnus will compete in Greco-Roman at 87 kilograms. He won a gold medal in 2022 at the U20 World Team Trials and a bronze at the U23 event the same year.

Zain Retherford (born in Kenosha), 29

The 65-kilogram entrant in the men's freestyle grew up in Pennsylvania and attended Penn State, but he was born in Kenosha.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Wisconsin-connected athletes competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics