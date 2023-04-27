A running list of transfers and recruits for University of Wisconsin football; latest: Kahmir Prescott

New University of Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell and his overhauled staff have brought in a number of players through the transfer portal who figure to make an immediate difference in 2023. Struggling to keep track of them all? We’ll keep this file as updated as possible.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who reportedly is going to transfer to Wisconsin, threw 72 touchdown passes in two seasons at the helm of SMU's offense.

Tanner Mordecai, quarterback (Southern Methodist University)

Easily the most buzzed-about addition seemingly came out of nowhere, entering the portal and almost simultaneously announcing he was headed to Wisconsin. Paired with offensive coordinator Phil Longo and his “air raid” sensibilities, it represents a dramatic shift for the Wisconsin program, which appears set to rely on its passing game far more than it reputationally has. Mordecai has one year of eligibility.

Last year, he completed 65% of his passes for 3,524 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He initially signed with Oklahoma and was part of the program until after the 2020 season, when he transferred to SMU. Listed as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 214 pounds.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nick Evers warms up before a game Sept. 3.

Nick Evers, quarterback (Oklahoma)

Prior to the arrival of Mordecai, the Badgers had already made a move to address their quarterback room with the transfer of Evers, who has four years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-3 former Texas high-school standout is a dual-threat quarterback who played in one game as a freshman at Oklahoma.

In his final two high school seasons, Evers passed for 44 touchdowns and almost 5,000 yards and rushed for 18 touchdowns. He initially committed to Florida before signing with Oklahoma. Listed at 6-3, 185.

Quarterback Braedyn Locke of Rockwall High School in Texas did not play as a true freshman in 2022.

Braedyn Locke, quarterback (Mississippi State)

The third quarterback brought in by the new coaching staff, Locke did not play as a true freshman in 2022 but is a former four-star recruit out of Rockwall High School in Texas. He'll have four years of eligibility remaining. Stands 6-1, 195.

The Wisconsin Badgers received a commitment from graduate transfer Jason Maitre (3), who played in 44 games in the defensive backfield for Boston College, on Friday.

Jason Maitre, safety (Boston College)

With a flurry of secondary players moving on (Cedrick Dort, Jay Shaw, Justin Clark), the Badgers knew they needed to add some new faces in the defensive backfield. Maitre played safety and defensive back at Boston College and started 11 of 12 games this past season, with 42 tackles, six passes broken up and one interception. Stands 5-10, 188.

Story continues

Darian Varner of the Temple Owls reacts after a play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on September 17, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Darian Varner, defensive line (Temple)

The first-team All-Conference choice in the American Athletic Conference has two years of eligibility remaining. Varner announced he was transferring to Virginia Tech but then changed his mind. The defensive lineman played 10 of 12 games this past season (missing the final two with a foot injury) and posted 7 ½ sacks and 12 ½ tackles for loss at Temple. Stands 6-2, 260.

Offensive lineman Joe Huber (right), who played under new UW coach Luke Fickell at Cincinnati, announced his intention to transfer to Wisconsin on Friday.

Joe Huber, offensive line (Cincinnati)

It should come as no surprise that Fickell has been able to bring over players, both recruits and transfers, from the Cincinnati program.

The Ohio native was named honorable mention all-conference this past season after starting all 13 games at right tackle for Cincinnati last year. He’s got two years of eligibility remaining.

Huber, from Dublin, Ohio, joined the Cincinnati program in 2020 as a walk-on. He redshirted in 2020, played in seven games in 2021 and was put on scholarship before last season. Huber then started all 13 games at right tackle and was an honorable mention pick in the American Athletic Conference. Stands 6-5, 310.

Nov 6, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Jake Renfro (56) against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Renfro, center (Cincinnati)

The first-team All Conference center in 2021 gives the Badgers a big-time option to replace 2022 center Joe Tippmann, who left the program for the NFL draft. Renfro himself missed the 2022 season with a knee injury, but he started 13 games in 2021 and six as a freshman in 2020.

Between missing a year and playing during the COVID season in 2020, he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. Stands 6-3, 308.

Michigan State defensive end Jeff Pietrowski (47) runs past Akron offensive lineman Jordan Daniels (75) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Jeff Pietrowski, defensive end (Michigan State)

The defensive end/outside linebacker with the Spartans is an Ohio native and missed the final nine games of 2022 with a leg injury and played in only three games that season, but he’s played 23 in his career with Michigan State, with his best season in 2021 when he posted 5 ½ sacks. With the medical redshirt, he’d have three years of eligibility remaining. Stands 6-2, 250.

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats safety Christian Young (5) breaks up a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams (8) during the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

CJ Williams, wide receiver (USC)

One of the top wide receivers in the 2022 class, the California native played in 10 games as a true freshman last year and caught four passes for 34 yards. The top-100 recruit in his class would be the highest-rated receiver recruit to play at Wisconsin in the rankings era. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining. Stands 6-2, 190.

Bryson Green scores the winning touchdown for Oklahoma State after breaking several tackles for a 41-yard reception against the Texas Longhorns with just over a few minutes left in the game at Boone Pickens Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma State won 41-34.

Bryson Green, wide receiver (Oklahoma State)

Green, who has two years of eligibility left, had the second-most receiving yards on the Cowboys in 2022, with 584 yards on 36 catches, including five touchdowns. That adds up to the most college experience of any of the four transfer receivers that the Badgers have added. Stands 6-1, 205.

Tight end Bryce Butler reacts with place kicker Nathanial Vakos (90) of the Ohio Bobcats after Vakos kicked the game tying field goal during the second half of the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl against the Wyoming Cowboys at Arizona Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona.

Nathanial Vakos, kicker (Ohio)

Vakos made a 56-yard field goal as a freshman last year among his 22 makes in 27 attempts (3 of 5 from 40-49 yards and 2 for 4 from 50-plus), giving him the most field-goal makes of any FBS freshman in 2022. He also set a national record by making 260 extra points (in 261 attempts) at Avon High School in Ohio. He'll have three years of eligibility left. Stands 6-1, 188.

Will Pauling, wide receiver (Cincinnati)

The Chicago native appeared in just four games last year for the Bearcats, allowing him to keep all four years of eligibility as he joins Wisconsin. He battled an MCL injury that forced him to miss four games. Stands 5-10, 180.

Bearcats receiver Quincy Burroughs (12) runs with a catch during the first day of preseason training camp at the University of Cincinnati's Sheakley Athletic Complex in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Quincy Burroughs, wide receiver (Cincinnati)

He did not play as a freshman and will have four years of eligibility remaining. The speedster from Jacksonville, Florida, had multiple offers both out of high school and in the portal. Stands 6-2, 202.

Manny Mullens, defensive line (Lake Erie College)

Mullens, the younger brother of current Wisconsin defensive lineman Isaiah, is transferring in from Lake Erie College (NCAA Division II) as a walk-on. Stands 6-3, 285.

Milwaukee King's Nate White runs for a touchdown against the Reagan Huskies during the first quarter of a Milwaukee City Conference football game Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Custer Stadium in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Incoming members of 2023 UW recruiting class

Verbal commits for 2024 class

Arrowhead offensive lineman Derek Jensen.

Note: Chicago cornerback Austin Alexander de-committed Jan. 25, 2023.

More: Badgers football players and recruits departing during coaching changes

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: University of Wisconsin football transfers and recruits in 2023