A running list of transfers and recruits for University of Wisconsin football; latest: Kahmir Prescott

New University of Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell and his overhauled staff have brought in a number of players through the transfer portal who figure to make an immediate difference in 2023. Struggling to keep track of them all? We’ll keep this file as updated as possible.
Tanner Mordecai, quarterback (Southern Methodist University)
Easily the most buzzed-about addition seemingly came out of nowhere, entering the portal and almost simultaneously announcing he was headed to Wisconsin. Paired with offensive coordinator Phil Longo and his “air raid” sensibilities, it represents a dramatic shift for the Wisconsin program, which appears set to rely on its passing game far more than it reputationally has. Mordecai has one year of eligibility.
Last year, he completed 65% of his passes for 3,524 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He initially signed with Oklahoma and was part of the program until after the 2020 season, when he transferred to SMU. Listed as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 214 pounds.
Nick Evers, quarterback (Oklahoma)
Prior to the arrival of Mordecai, the Badgers had already made a move to address their quarterback room with the transfer of Evers, who has four years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-3 former Texas high-school standout is a dual-threat quarterback who played in one game as a freshman at Oklahoma.
In his final two high school seasons, Evers passed for 44 touchdowns and almost 5,000 yards and rushed for 18 touchdowns. He initially committed to Florida before signing with Oklahoma. Listed at 6-3, 185.
Braedyn Locke, quarterback (Mississippi State)
The third quarterback brought in by the new coaching staff, Locke did not play as a true freshman in 2022 but is a former four-star recruit out of Rockwall High School in Texas. He'll have four years of eligibility remaining. Stands 6-1, 195.
Jason Maitre, safety (Boston College)
With a flurry of secondary players moving on (Cedrick Dort, Jay Shaw, Justin Clark), the Badgers knew they needed to add some new faces in the defensive backfield. Maitre played safety and defensive back at Boston College and started 11 of 12 games this past season, with 42 tackles, six passes broken up and one interception. Stands 5-10, 188.
Darian Varner, defensive line (Temple)
The first-team All-Conference choice in the American Athletic Conference has two years of eligibility remaining. Varner announced he was transferring to Virginia Tech but then changed his mind. The defensive lineman played 10 of 12 games this past season (missing the final two with a foot injury) and posted 7 ½ sacks and 12 ½ tackles for loss at Temple. Stands 6-2, 260.
Joe Huber, offensive line (Cincinnati)
It should come as no surprise that Fickell has been able to bring over players, both recruits and transfers, from the Cincinnati program.
The Ohio native was named honorable mention all-conference this past season after starting all 13 games at right tackle for Cincinnati last year. He’s got two years of eligibility remaining.
Huber, from Dublin, Ohio, joined the Cincinnati program in 2020 as a walk-on. He redshirted in 2020, played in seven games in 2021 and was put on scholarship before last season. Huber then started all 13 games at right tackle and was an honorable mention pick in the American Athletic Conference. Stands 6-5, 310.
Jake Renfro, center (Cincinnati)
The first-team All Conference center in 2021 gives the Badgers a big-time option to replace 2022 center Joe Tippmann, who left the program for the NFL draft. Renfro himself missed the 2022 season with a knee injury, but he started 13 games in 2021 and six as a freshman in 2020.
Between missing a year and playing during the COVID season in 2020, he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. Stands 6-3, 308.
Jeff Pietrowski, defensive end (Michigan State)
The defensive end/outside linebacker with the Spartans is an Ohio native and missed the final nine games of 2022 with a leg injury and played in only three games that season, but he’s played 23 in his career with Michigan State, with his best season in 2021 when he posted 5 ½ sacks. With the medical redshirt, he’d have three years of eligibility remaining. Stands 6-2, 250.
CJ Williams, wide receiver (USC)
One of the top wide receivers in the 2022 class, the California native played in 10 games as a true freshman last year and caught four passes for 34 yards. The top-100 recruit in his class would be the highest-rated receiver recruit to play at Wisconsin in the rankings era. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining. Stands 6-2, 190.
Bryson Green, wide receiver (Oklahoma State)
Green, who has two years of eligibility left, had the second-most receiving yards on the Cowboys in 2022, with 584 yards on 36 catches, including five touchdowns. That adds up to the most college experience of any of the four transfer receivers that the Badgers have added. Stands 6-1, 205.
Nathanial Vakos, kicker (Ohio)
Vakos made a 56-yard field goal as a freshman last year among his 22 makes in 27 attempts (3 of 5 from 40-49 yards and 2 for 4 from 50-plus), giving him the most field-goal makes of any FBS freshman in 2022. He also set a national record by making 260 extra points (in 261 attempts) at Avon High School in Ohio. He'll have three years of eligibility left. Stands 6-1, 188.
Will Pauling, wide receiver (Cincinnati)
The Chicago native appeared in just four games last year for the Bearcats, allowing him to keep all four years of eligibility as he joins Wisconsin. He battled an MCL injury that forced him to miss four games. Stands 5-10, 180.
Quincy Burroughs, wide receiver (Cincinnati)
He did not play as a freshman and will have four years of eligibility remaining. The speedster from Jacksonville, Florida, had multiple offers both out of high school and in the portal. Stands 6-2, 202.
Manny Mullens, defensive line (Lake Erie College)
Mullens, the younger brother of current Wisconsin defensive lineman Isaiah, is transferring in from Lake Erie College (NCAA Division II) as a walk-on. Stands 6-3, 285.
Incoming members of 2023 UW recruiting class
Christian Alliegro, OLB (Darien, Connecticut), 6-3, 220. Three-star linebacker had offers from Maryland, Minnesota, Ole Miss and others and had previously committed to playing lacrosse at Navy before opting to choose football instead.
Jace Arnold, DB (Marietta, Georgia), 5-10, 168. Speedster regarded as a four-star prospect by 247 Sports, chose the Badgers in June over Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and more.
Tucker Ashcraft, TE (Seattle, Washington), 6-5, 235. Three-star prospect was committed to Colorado before reopening his recruitment amid the program's coaching change. Chose UW over Michigan State, Washington State and others.
Jonas Duclona, DB (Naples, Florida), 6-0, 175. Three-star cornerback had committed to Cincinnati but followed Luke Fickell to Wisconsin; the Badgers had offered Duclona before his initial commitment to Cincinnati. Had offers from numerous schools, including Florida, Iowa, Louisville, Minnesota and West Virginia.
James Durand, OL (Chandler, Arizona), 6-4, 280. Lineman had offers from Arizona, California, Colorado and more before committing to the Badgers last May. Given a three-star rating by two recruiting services and four stars by ESPN, could be a guard or center down the line for UW.
Jamel Howard, DL (Chicago Illinois), 6-3, 320. Three-star prospect committed to Wisconsin initially but backed out in November after the program's coaching change, then re-committed to UW on Feb. 1. Held offers from LSU, Michigan, Miami and more, making him one of the most-watched recruits in the class and a significant re-commitment for UW.
Tyler Jansey, LB (Batavia, Illinois), 6-1, 215. Three-star recruit kept his commitment to UW through coaching changes and chose UW over Miami of Ohio, Eastern Michigan, Toledo and others. He was the first committed player in the 2023 class.
Trech Kekahuna, WR (Las Vegas, Nevada), 5-11, 180. The surprise of signing day, Kekahuna had de-committed from Wisconsin and pledged to Arizona State mere days before he was announced as part of the UW class. Three-star commit also had offers from Hawaii, Arizona and Nevada.
Cole Lacrue, QB (Broomfield, Colorado), 6-2, 190. Chose Wisconsin over homestate Colorado, and the three-star quarterback won a state championship in his senior year.
Jordan Meyer, DE (Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania), 6-4, 235. Three-star edge rusher chose Wisconsin over West Virginia, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech and others. He initially committed to Boston College before re-opening his commitment and kept his pledge to Wisconsin through the coaching change.
Braedyn Moore, S (Hamilton, Ohio), 6-1, 190. Four-star safety (also an elite receiver in high school) had committed to Cincinnati before Fickell's departure and followed him to Wisconsin. Had offers from Boston College, Illinois, Minnesota and West Virginia among many others.
Amare Snowden, CB (Roseville, Michigan), 6-3, 187. Four-star cornerback changed his plan to attend Cincinnati after the coaching switch and initially intended to play both football and baseball for the Bearcats. Numerous power-five schools were involved in his recruitment including Kentucky, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Penn State and West Virginia.
Justin Taylor, DB (LaGrange Park, Illinois), 6-1, 185. Three-star prospect committed in May and kept his pledge, eschewing offers from Colorado State, Miami of Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan and others.
A.J. Tisdell, DB (College Station, Texas), 5-10, 180. Three-star prospect chose UW over Baylor, Cal and Texas Tech in June. Played as a receiver, cornerback and return man as a senior for his high school team, which advanced to the state championship game.
Nate White, RB (Milwaukee), 6-0, 175. The lone Wisconsinite in the class committed last May and held offers from Iowa State, Kansas and Minnesota. He was given a four-star rating by ESPN and three stars by Rivals and 247 Sports.
Verbal commits for 2024 class
Rob Booker II, TE (Waunakee, Wisconsin), 6-6, 220. Picked Wisconsin over other Big Ten schools like Michigan State, Iowa and Minnesota. Three-star prospect was recruited by both the old and new Wisconsin staffs.
Mabrey Mettauer, QB (The Woodlands, Texas), 6-5, 215. One of the first big commitments of the Fickell era (though he'd been recruited by the previous UW regime as well), the four-star Texas quarterback committed just before Christmas. He held offers from Florida, LSU, North Carolina, Baylor and many more.
Grant Stec, TE (Algonquin, Illinois), 6-6, 225. A four-star prospect according to 247 Sports and a three-star by Rivals, he held offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Illinois and others. He's the highest rated tight end the Badgers have secured a commitment from in the rankings era.
Derek Jensen, OL (Hartland, Wisconsin), 6-7, 315. Arrowhead High School standout picked UW over a dozen Division I offers. Jensen is rated a four-star recruit by Rivals and a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247sports. He's the first offensive lineman in the class to commit and is one of several standouts at Arrowhead.
Thomas Heiberger, LB (Sioux Falls, South Dakota), 6-4, 215. Held offers from several Big Ten school like Purdue and Illinois, not to mention programs like Oklahoma and Kansas. Three-star player has some remarkable athletic measurables.
Landon Gauthier, LB (Suamico, Wisconsin), 6-3, 220. The three-star Bay Port standout chose Wisconsin over Stanford and also had an offer from Minnesota.
Kyan Berry-Johnson, WR (Chicago, Illinois), 5-11, 174. Wisconsin was the first Power 5 school to offer the Bollingbrook High School three-star standout, though several followed, including Michigan.
Kahmir Prescott, S (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), 6-1, 190. Wisconsin received the commitment April 27, with Penn State and Michigan State among the other finalists. The three-star recruit was the first defensive back in the class to commit.
Note: Chicago cornerback Austin Alexander de-committed Jan. 25, 2023.
