A running list of 2024 recruits for the Wisconsin Badgers football team

Arrowhead offensive lineman Derek Jensen committed to the Badgers in early April 2023.

New University of Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell has brought a new energy to the Wisconsin program, with a flurry of additions in both the transfer portal and the 2023 recruiting class. The 2024 class, however, will almost entirely represent the work of Fickel's staff.

These are the players who have at least verbally committed to the Badgers for the 2024 season.

Position: Tight end

From: Waunakee

Height/weight: 6-6, 220

Picked Wisconsin over other Big Ten schools like Michigan State, Iowa and Minnesota. Three-star prospect was recruited by both the old and new Wisconsin staffs.

Position: Quarterback

From: The Woodlands, Texas

Height/weight: 6-5, 2015

One of the first big commitments of the Fickell era (though he'd been recruited by the previous UW regime as well), the four-star Texas quarterback committed just before Christmas in late 2022. He held offers from Florida, LSU, North Carolina, Baylor and many more. Brother McKade is a senior offensive lineman for Oklahoma.

Position: Tight endFrom: Algonquin, Ill.Height/weight: 6-6, 225

A four-star prospect according to 247 Sports and a three-star by Rivals, he held offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Illinois and others. He's the highest-rated tight end the Badgers have secured a commitment from in the rankings era.

Position: Offensive line

From: Hartland

Height/weight: 6-7, 315

Arrowhead High School standout picked UW over a dozen Division I offers. Jensen is rated a four-star recruit by Rivals and a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247sports. He's the first offensive lineman in the class to commit and is one of several standouts at Arrowhead.

Position: Linebacker

From: Sioux Falls, S.D.

Height/weight: 6-4, 215

Held offers from several Big Ten schools like Purdue and Illinois, not to mention programs like Oklahoma and Kansas. Three-star player has some remarkable athletic measurables.

Position: Linebacker

From: Suamico

Height/weight: 6-3, 220

The three-star Bay Port standout chose Wisconsin over Stanford and also had an offer from Minnesota.

Bay Port's Landon Gauthier (23) pressure Kimberly's Seth Miron (13) during their WIAA Division 1 state semifinal football game in 2022.

Position: Wide receiver

From: Chicago

Height/weight: 5-11, 174

Wisconsin was the first Power 5 school to offer the Bollingbrook High School three-star standout, though several followed, including Michigan.

Position: Safety

From: Philadelphia

Height/weight: 6-1, 190

Wisconsin received the commitment April 27, with Penn State and Michigan State among the other finalists. The three-star recruit was the first defensive back in the class to commit.

Orange University's Vernon Woodward (No. 9) during football practice, Wednesday, August, 10, 2022. Woodard transferred to Winter Park before his senior season in 2023.

Position: Cornerback

From: Winter Park, Fla.

Height/weight: 6-2, 180

He committed June 4, marking the first of an expected wave of commitments from recent visitors to campus. Other schools involved in his recruiting process were Purdue, Illinois, Ole Miss, Virginia, Boston College and Cincinnati.

Brentwood Academy's Hank Weber (60) breaks up a pass as Ensworth's Levi Moore (12) tries to throw late in the fourth quarter at Ensworth High School Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Position: Defensive line

From: Brentwood, Tenn.

Height/weight: 6-4, 260

Originally offered by the Badgers when Paul Chryst was still coach but committed June 5. He had offers from Michigan State, Purdue, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, among others.

Note: Chicago cornerback Austin Alexander de-committed Jan. 25.

