With running game, Nagy makes plea for patience: "I know we need to run the ball more. I’m not an idiot"

Matt Nagy brought a whoooole bunch of positive energy to his Monday morning press conference at Halas Hall.

"First of all, you will never pull me down," he said. "That's number one. Never. You won't do it. Second of all, you'll never pull our team down. It doesn't matter what we're going through. It'll never happen. Not under my watch. That's just not how we roll."

The coach's trademark brand of endless, enthusiastic optimism took a hit after Sunday's humiliating loss to New Orleans. The Bears were outclassed by a short-handed team, at home, coming off the bye week. They set the record for fewest run attempts in Bears' history. After the game Nagy said they were going to "sit in it" that night, and from the sound of his answers on Monday morning, that hadn't ended yet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I know we need to run the ball more. I'm not an idiot," he said. "I realize that. Seven rushes and the minimum amount of times, I totally understand that."

"You need to do it. I never go into a game saying I want to throw the ball 54 times. I would love to go into a game and say I want to run the ball 54 times. But that hasn't happened. This is what I have to answer to."

You've read it all already; things are bleak. They're the 30th ranked team in every rushing category except for the ones they're ranked 29th in. Against the Saints, the Bears handed the ball off to wide recievers the same amount of times (2) they gave it to David Montgomery. No one got more rushes than Tarik Cohen (3), who said after the game that he doesn't really even consider himself a running back – and is often scouted as a reciever by opposing coaches, according to Nagy.

Story continues

"... nine catches for 19 yards, you know, that's not where we want to be," he said. "And it's unacceptable for all of us. We're definitely searching right now. There's no doubt about it. But as I said, so last night you deal with the emotions, you watch the tape last night, you see where you're at and now for us we can't hang on to what just happened. We've got to fix it and we've got to understand and be aware that offensively we've had some bad performances now."

Nagy knows he and the Bears are out of excuses, and having to say the same thing every Monday morning for the last month is clearly eating at him. And while there may be some more reliance on Trubisky or Mike Davis' legs (from the sounds of it, mainly the former), there's probably still an element of patience involved. (I know, I'm sorry. Please lower your voice.)

"Right now we're not having productive plays in the run game any way you look at it," Nagy said. "But I want positive plays. I want plays - and part of the patience is that as well. There's no doubt about it, there's gotta be more patience.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

With running game, Nagy makes plea for patience: "I know we need to run the ball more. Im not an idiot" originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago