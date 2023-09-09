'Running down their throat': Fort Meade's Keveun Mason dashes past Lakeland Christian

Fort Meade's Keveun Mason was dipping and dodging defenders before he ran for a 91-yard kick-return touchdown with 3:02 left in the third quarter.

This was a microcosm of how Mason played all day vs. Lakeland Christian ― a game that ended up being a 40-7 throttling Friday night at Frank S Battle Field in Fort Meade. Mason racked up a whopping 21 rushes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Adding to the running back's gaudy stats were a 36-yard touchdown run with 6:28 left in the third and a 34-yard run with under five minutes left in the second quarter. Mason, a first-team all-county running back who transferred from Lake Placid, couldn't be stopped. But Mason was modest about his performance, pointing out that his offensive line did wonders for him.

"(The) O-line did good for me to make plays. And I executed," Mason said after the game. "Running down their throat ― that's it. ... It feels really good."

This wasn't the first time Mason had this kind of execution — offensive and special teams' touchdowns in the same game ― as the junior running back did this at Lake Placid. But there was a difference between the programs.

Last year, Lake Placid finished with a 5-5 record, while Fort Meade had a 7-4 standing. Mason said this year Fort Meade has a better offensive line, receivers, quarterback and coaches who are flat-out hungrier.

And all of this continuity has inspired Mason to prove the naysayers wrong.

"A lot of people say I'm scared of contact. I got a big truck today," Mason said. "...(It's all about) preparation like we did, Monday through Thursday (and) execute like we did."

Fourteenth-year head football coach Jemalle Cornelius said the offensive line, as well as the whole team really held their own to assist Mason in his offensive onslaught.

"I think up front we got a little better this year: guys understanding concepts within the offense," Cornelius said. "We got some good receivers. The quarterback made good choices and it's kind of like pick it. They did a great job. And he's special. He's a special guy. He can (impact) every aspect of the game, so he's a special player. When you have a special player, you just want to feature him, and let him be special. ... But overall, we played well."

Defensively, defensive lineman Ashton White racked up seven tackles, including three tackles for loss, a punt block and a pass break up.

Fort Meade (2-0) will play Mulberry next Friday at 7:30 p.m. on the road.

