Running the boards from Suffolk! One of the nation’s top Cornhole stars can’t stop winning

SUFFOLK, VA (WAVY) — Cornhole is known as ‘the backyard game’ by many, but to Suffolk’s Devon Harbaugh, it’s his way of life.

“The things cornhole has done for me is truly amazing. I never thought I’d be the place I’d been or be on tv for cornhole at that,” Harbaugh said.

Imagine starting from your parents camp, growing up in Pennsylvania, to now being on the worldwide leader in sports, ESPN and being the top ranked Open Standings player in United States.

“(Cornhole) has taken us to Australia and Europe. I’ve been to just about every state in the United States for tournaments,” Harbaugh said.

Devon is grateful for the journey cornhole has given him. He said he would’ve never expected to be at this point of the game, but added it’s important to listen to your teammates and opponents. Most of all, be nice.

“You never know what someone you’re playing against is going through. Just be nice to them, it could help them want to keep playing and coming back,” Harbaugh said.

