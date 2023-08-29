Running Backs will be the key to the Lions offense in 2023

The Detroit Lions offense was good enough last year to have offensive coordinator Ben Johnson fielding head coaching calls from other teams. He chose to remain in Detroit but not everybody on his offense made had the same opportunity. Both running backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are with new teams and the run game that was as consistent as any in the league was ready for a new duo.

Free agency came and the Lions stole David Montgomery from the division rival Bears. In most people’s minds, the idea of Montgomery was enough for them in the mindset he was going to be the lead back for the team. Montgomery is a complete back who can be reliable in both the run and pass game so the problem was solved.

Then a curveball was delivered by the Lions on draft night that the folks of the Motor City hadn’t seen since prime Justin Verlander was gracing Comerica Park.

The Lions traded up in round one after trading back to make a splash. Everyone was primed for the pick and then it was announced that the selection would be Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The pick was seen as a head-scratcher in the moment to everybody but Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell. In their eyes, they got yet another leader and playmaker for their team that is seemingly riddled with the sort now heading into the 2023 season.

Seemingly, though the answer to one question raised another, how will these two work out on offense?

Meet the Thunder, David Montgomery

The idea of a thunder and lightning running back duo could be thrown back to any example in league history. The idea is one running back allows for more explosive plays, the lightning, and the other is a goal line type that also can pick up a first down when needed, the thunder.

After a preseason in which we saw none of David Montgomery but saw a lot of Jahmyr Gibbs, it is clear that the former Bear will best serve as the thunder. While it is hard to give an actual visual, painting a picture of his role can be used by looking back to recent history in the NFL, the 2008 Tennessee Titans.

They had a duo of Chris Johnson and LenDale White who ran for just under 2,000 yards combined that season, including 231 combined against the Lions that season. White had two touchdowns in that game with one being from two yards out and the other being six, that is what we should see from Montgomery this year.

Will he break off some larger runs, it is possible. The design in Ben Johnson’s offense for the playmaking however is seemingly going to run through the first-round pick they just made, which is the right call.

Here Comes the Lightning, Jahmyr Gibbs

While Jahmyr Gibbs doesn’t go “ka-chow” and drop a shoulder pad as a signature move, he can be a dominant force in this offense just as Lightning McQueen was in the Cars series.

Though he only got a handful of touches in the preseason, the game film matched up with what we saw in training camp and that was a complete back. Not only is he a complete back but he is one that hasn’t even been let off his leash in a sense. Going back to his college film, Gibbs was explosive. Yes, he flashed that in the preseason but in the passing game where he can create in space, that is where he shines.

He had just one catch this preseason but it went for 18 yards; expect a lot of that. Gibbs has the skillset to be a three-down back but he won’t be asked to. That allows for both he and David Montgomery to remain fresh for all four quarters which is great, especially in instances where the Lions are up late in games and need to grind the clock out.

The results may be mixed from time to time overall, but that is okay. The point of having a two-running back system is to have a fail-safe of sorts. While I would expect Gibbs to have the bulk of the yards and explosive plays on offense, don’t be surprised to see Montgomery fill the Jamaal Williams touchdown role.

The best part of this duo though compared to the last? They complement each other much better than Williams and Swift did, plus the talent upside is much higher.

