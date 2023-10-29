Running backs headline Friday's top performers in Iowa high school football's Round of 16

Playing football in cold temperatures is not a pleasant experience. Staying warm on the sideline is almost as tough as hauling in a catch after it stings your hands upon arrival.

The brutal conditions didn’t stop Friday's top performers in Iowa high school football. These 10 players came up huge for their schools in the Round of 16.

Van Meter’s Ben Gordon does what he wants

Every week, Gordon is a guy we could throw onto this list. Against Union Community, he got everything he wanted in rushing for 247 yards and five touchdowns on just 18 carries.

West Lyon’s Tate Hawf makes the difference against Western Christian

It was a tough draw for the Wildcats to have to take on the Wolfpack, but don’t tell Hawf that. He ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the 29-20 victory over Western Christian.

Drew Kluender torches MMCRU’s secondary

It’s hard to keep your hands warm to get a firm grip on the ball and throw it where you need to. That wasn’t a problem for the Woodbury Central senior quarterback, as he tossed for 273 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-28 victory over the Royals.

Another big performance from a running back pushes Lewis Central to a win

It doesn’t seem to matter who is carrying the rock behind this offensive line, as Kamdyn Cross racked up 193 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-10 win over LeMars. In past games, it has been Brody Patlan, Caleb Moore or Chance Chappell, each of whom has run for more than 350 yards this year. Lewis Central has rushed for more than 2,200 yards this season, and this offensive line is one of 4A’s best in creating lanes for its running backs.

Lewis Central's Kamdyn Cross, shown during an Oct. 13 game at Norwalk, rushed for 193 yards Friday vs. LeMars.

Bedford’s Cal Peterman strikes fear into Exira-EHK

Peterman got in the backfield and played a part in 2.5 sacks for the Bulldogs. He finished the night with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. He also brought in a touchdown pass to keep Bedford’s undefeated season alive.

Valley’s Isaiah Pinks sparks upset of Pleasant Valley

Last week, we mentioned the formula for this Valley team was akin to that of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Control time of possession, be careful with the football, play good defense and let the rest follow.

However, on this night the Tiger offense came alive as Valley won at Pleasant Valley 31-21.

Still, much of the credit goes to Pinks at defensive end and on special teams. Leading the way with seven tackles and one tackle for loss, his highlight of the night was taking a kick return 100 yards to paydirt in Cooper DeJean-like fashion.

Have a day, Preston Ries!

In the 45-0 win over Jesup, Monticello's Ries did it all. The Iowa commit passed for 134 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 162 yards and three touchdowns. If that wasn’t enough, he also led the team with six tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

The Hawkeyes got a fun one here.

CAM’s Chase Spieker leads comeback

Down by 12 points to West Bend-Mallard entering the fourth quarter, the Cougars mounted a comeback to win 36-34 to stay undefeated. Spieker played a big role in that, ending the night passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns, as well as running for another 105 yards and two touchdowns

Spirit Lake’s defense causes havoc against New Hampton

Thirteen (13!) tackles for loss in this one for the Spirit Lake defense, including Owen Meerbeek, Logan Sandman and Tyson Robinson each pitching in two tackles for loss.Their efforts pushed Spirit Lake to a dominant 48-6 victory to move on to the quarterfinals.

Brent Yonkovic goes nuclear for West Delaware’s shootout victory

In a 58-45 win over Assumption, Yonkovic was responsible for all but one of West Delaware’s touchdowns. He finished the night completing 16 of his 21 passes for 199 yards, two touchdowns. He was even more impressive with his legs, with 288 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Top performers in Iowa high school football's Round of 16