Vanderbilt football staff turnover continues, with running backs coach Jayden Everett out

Running backs coach Jayden Everett is no longer with Vanderbilt football, a program spokesperson confirmed to The Tennessean on Monday. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

Everett is no longer listed on the program's coaching roster.

He joined the Commodores' staff in 2023 after two years as the running backs coach at Tulsa. Vanderbilt's running backs took a step back after the loss of Ray Davis to Kentucky, but the room was young and its top contributor became true freshman Sedrick Alexander.

After a staff reorganization in the offseason that saw the firing of offensive coordinator Joey Lynch and the demotion and later departure of defensive coordinator Nick Howell, six of the 10 on-field assistants have departed. On the offensive side, the lone holdover is wide receivers coach Alex Bailey.

Tim Beck was hired from New Mexico State in mid-December to be offensive coordinator. Since then, offensive line coach AJ Blazek left for Wisconsin and special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Justin Lustig left for Penn State. Jeff LePak was promoted to Lustig's old position.

On the defensive side, three assistants remain. Linebackers coach Nick Lezynski was also given the title of defensive run game coordinator, and defensive ends coach Jovan Haye and defensive line coach Larry Black remain.

The Commodores added Jamaal Richardson as cornerbacks coach and Melvin Rice as safeties coach.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

