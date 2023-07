Running backs with 200-yard performances since 2007

Running to glory

What NFL running backs have managed to crack the 200-yard plateau in a game? Glad you asked.

Alfred Morris, Washington

Yards: 200.

Game: Vs. Dallas.

Date: 12/30/2012.

Ahmad Bradshaw, New York Giants

Yards: 200.

Game: Vs. Cleveland.

Date: Oct. 7, 2012.

Jonas Gray, New England Patriots

Yards: 201.

Game: At Indianapolis.

Date: Nov. 16, 2014.

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Yards: 203.

Game: At Oakland.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Date: Nov. 15, 2015.

Reggie Bush, Miami Dolphins

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: 203.

Game: At Buffalo,

Date: Dec. 18, 2011.

Ray Rice, Baltimore Ravens

Yards: 204.

Game: At Browns.

Date: Dec. 4, 2011.

Yards: 204.

Game: At Tennessee.

Date: Nov. 17, 2014.

Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

Yards: 204.

Game: Vs. Pittsburgh.

Date: Oct. 16, 2016.

Matt Forte, Chicago Bears

Yards: 205.

Game: Vs. Carolina.

Date: Oct. 2, 2011.

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: 205.

Game: Vs. Pittsburgh.

Date: Dec. 9, 2021.

Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

Yards: 206.

Game: At Buffalo.

Date: Dec. 24, 2016.

Frank Gore, San Francisco 49ers

Yards: 207.

Advertisement

Game: Vs. Seattle.

Date: Sept. 20, 2009.

Michael Turner, Atlanta Falcons

Yards: 208.

Game: Vs. St. Louis Rams.

Date: Dec. 28, 2008.

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Yards: 208.

Game: At Denver.

Date: Oct. 14, 2018.

Thomas Rawls, Seattle Seahawks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: 209.

Game: Vs. San Francisco

Date: Nov. 22, 2015.

DeAngelo Williams, Carolina Panthers

Yards: 210.

Game: At New Orleans.

Date: Dec. 30, 2012.

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: 210.

Game: At Green Bay/

Date: Dec. 2, 2012.

Thomas Jones, New York Jets

Yards: 210.

Game: Vs. Buffalo.

Date: Oct. 18, 2009.

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Yards 211.

Game: Vs. Chicago.

Advertisement

Date: Dec. 1, 2013.

Yards: 211.

Game: At Houston.

Date: Dec. 29, 2019.

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Yards: 212.

Game: At St. Louis.

Date: Dec. 16, 2012.

Fred Jackson, Buffalo Bills

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: 212.

Game: Vs. Indianapolis.

Date: Jan. 3, 2009.

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Yards: 212.

Game: Vs. Houston.

Date: Oct. 18, 2020.

Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

Yards: 214.

Game: Vs. Buffalo

Date: Oct. 23, 2016.

Derrick Ward, New York Giants

Yards: 215.

Game: Vs. Carolina.

Date: Dec. 21, 2008.

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Yards: 215.

Game: At Jacksonville.

Date: Dec. 13, 2020.

LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles

Yards: 217.

Advertisement

Game: Vs. Detroit.

Date: Dec. 8, 2013.

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Yards: 219.

Game: At Houston.

Date: Oct. 30, 2022.

Isaiah Crowell, New York Jets

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: 219.

Game: Vs. Denver.

Date: Oct. 7, 2018.

Michael Turner, Atlanta Falcons

Yards: 220.

Game: Vs. Detroit.

Date: Sept. 7, 2008.

Knowshon Moreno, Denver Broncos

Yards: 224.

Game: At New England.

Date: Nov. 24, 2013.

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

Yards: 225.

Game: At Denver.

Date: Sept. 9, 2019.

Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs

Yards: 226.

Game: Vs. Indianapolis.

Date: Dec. 23, 2012.

Beanie Wells, Arizona Cardinals

Yards: 228.

Game: At St. Louis.

Date: Nov. 27, 2011.

Advertisement

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Yards: 220.

Game: At Seattle.

Date: Nov. 27, 2022.

Arian Forster, Houston Texans

Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: 231.

Game: Vs. Indianapolis.

Date: Sept. 12, 2010.

Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs

Yards: 233.

Game: At New Orleans.

Date: Sept. 23, 2012.

Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yards: 235.

Game: At Philadelphia.

Date: Nov. 22, 2015.

Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Yards: 236.

Game: At Buffalo.

Date: Dec. 11, 2016.

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Yards: 238.

Game: Vs. Jacksonville.

Date: Dec. 6, 2018.

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Yards: 250.

Game: At Houston.

Date: Jan. 3, 2021.

Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yards: 251.

Advertisement

Game: At Oakland.

Date: Nov. 4, 2012.

Yards: 253.

Game: Vs. Jacksonville.

Date: Jan. 3, 2021.

DeMarco Murray, Dallas Cowboys

Yards: 253.

Game: Vs. St. Louis.

Date: Oct. 23, 2011.

Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs

Yards: 259/

Game: At Denver.

Date: Jan. 3, 2010.

Jerome Harrison, Cleveland Browns

Yards: 286.

Game: At Kansas City.

Date: Dec. 20, 2009.

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Yards: 296.

Game: Vs. San Diego.

Date: Nov. 4, 2007.

Story originally appeared on List Wire