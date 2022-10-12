Running Back Usage Report: Week 5









NFL depth charts are always changing, whether it's due to injuries, coaching decisions, or performance-related issues. The running back position, in particular, can be tough to stay on top of throughout the season, as the vast majority of teams have gone with some sort of committee approach, featuring two and sometimes even three backs.

Below is a breakdown of each team's backfield to help us determine offenses that are using a single workhorse, committees, and situations to avoid for fantasy. I'll use this space each week to track the numbers and provide some thoughts.

All snap counts and touches are compiled from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refers to the running back's combined carries and targets.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Red-Zone Carries: Conner (8), Benjamin (6), Kyler Murray (4), Williams (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Conner (3), Murray (2), Williams (1)

Pass Routes: Conner (91), Benjamin (73), Williams (43)

Notes: Darrel Williams (knee) has already been ruled out for Week 6, and James Conner (ribs) is day to day after leaving Week 5 early. The Cardinals also lost special teams RB Jonathan Ward to a hamstring issue. Arizona has signed veterans Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams to supplement its depth. Conner isn't scoring touchdowns and isn't making plays, but his volume keeps him in the back end of the RB2 mix. Benjamin is a back to add off waivers.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Cordarrelle Patterson (Week 1: 65% snaps, 27 opportunities; Week 2: 59%, 11; Week 3: 61%, 18; Week 4: 29%, 9; Week 5: DNP)

Tyler Allgeier (Week 1: DNP; Week 2: 31% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 3: 37%, 7; Week 4: 44%, 11; Week 5: 59%, 13)

Caleb Huntley (Week 4: 22% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 5: 24%, 8)

Avery Williams (Week 5: 26% snaps, 5 opportunities)

Story continues

Red-Zone Carries: Patterson (10), Marcus Mariota (8), Allgeier (7), Huntley (5), Williams (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Mariota (2), Huntley (1)

Pass Routes: Patterson (49), Allgeier (39), Williams (35)

Notes: Patterson (knee) was placed on injured reserve after Week 4 and will miss at least three more games. Even with Patterson out, the Falcons continued to use a three-man RBBC, with Williams scoring the goal-line touchdown in Week 5. This backfield looks like one to mostly avoid when we're seeing three guys get snaps and touches in a low-volume offense.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Red-Zone Carries: Dobbins (7), Lamar Jackson (7), Hill (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Dobbins (3), Jackson (3)

Pass Routes: Dobbins (41), Hill (34)

Notes: Hill missed Week 5 with an injury, allowing Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis to come back from the dead and mix in alongside Dobbins. Dobbins remains a TD-dependent RB2 with Jackson still the Ravens' true RB1. Dobbins is unlikely to ever be a true workhorse back.

BUFFALO BILLS

Devin Singletary (Week 1: 59% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 54%, 10; Week 3: 73%, 20; Week 4: 88%, 16; Week 5: 54%, 8)

Zack Moss (Week 1: 37% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 19%, 4; Week 3: 17%, 5; Week 4: 9%, 3; Week 5: 29%, 1)

James Cook (Week 1: 5% snaps, 1 opportunity; Week 2: 26%, 12; Week 3: 12%, 6; Week 4: 3%, 1; Week 5: 18%, 4)

Red-Zone Carries: Josh Allen (11), Singletary (6), Cook (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Allen (6), Singletary (1)

Pass Routes: Singletary (137), Moss (42), Cook (15)

Notes: Singletary dominated the snaps and playing time in competitive Weeks 3-4 outings, but with the Bills blowing the doors off the Steelers in Week 5, it gave the Bills a chance to get Moss and Cook some playing time. Singletary figures to be a high-end RB2 against the Chiefs in Week 6. Allen remains the Bills' best goal-line back and bet for touchdowns.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Christian McCaffrey (Week 1: 81% snaps, 14 opportunities; Week 2: 91%, 20; Week 3: 80%, 29; Week 4: 87%, 17; Week 5: 86%, 26)

Red-Zone Carries: McCaffrey (7), Baker Mayfield (5)

Inside-The-Five Carries: McCaffrey (1)

Pass Routes: McCaffrey (138)

Notes: McCaffrey's playing time and domination of the touches and targets remains elite, but Baker Mayfield is holding this offense back in a big way. He's now hurt, and P.J. Walker is going to be under center this week against the Rams. Sam Darnold (ankle) is eligible to come off I.R. but still isn't ready. CMC is an elite RB1 but needs Carolina to extend more drives. It's criminal that McCaffrey has only had one goal-line carry, though he did convert it for a touchdown.

CHICAGO BEARS

David Montgomery (Week 1: 66% snaps, 21 opportunities; Week 2: 80%, 17; Week 3: 17%, 3; Week 4: DNP; Week 5: 72%, 16)

Khalil Herbert (Week 1: 29% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 20%, 5; Week 3: 60%, 22; Week 4: 77%, 20; Week 5: 28%, 4)

Red-Zone Carries: Herbert (13), Justin Fields (8), Montgomery (6)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Herbert (4), Fields (2)

Pass Routes: Montgomery (47). Herbert (46)

Notes: Montgomery (knee) returned from his one-week absence and immediately regained his clear lead-back position atop the depth chart. Herbert is little more than a bench stash when Montgomery is healthy, but he's still one of the top pure stashes as a plug-and-play RB1.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Joe Mixon (Week 1: 73% snaps, 36 opportunities; Week 2: 76%, 23; Week 3: 66%, 19; Week 4: 83%, 28; Week 5: 70%, 17)

Samaje Perine (Week 1: 26% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 20%, 2; Week 3: 34%, 11; Week 4: 19%, 2; Week 5: 30%, 7)

Red-Zone Carries: Mixon (17), Joe Burrow (3), Perine (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Mixon (7), Burrow (2)

Pass Routes: Mixon (128), Perine (55)

Notes: Mixon's usage is legitimately elite, even if the efficiency hasn't been there with 3.1 YPC and just one touchdown. He's second among all running backs with 17 red-zone carries, fifth in routes run, and has at least three catches in all five games. Mixon's usage is better than his overall RB16 fantasy numbers would suggest.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Nick Chubb (Week 1: 52% snaps, 23 opportunities; Week 2: 54%, 20; Week 3: 62%, 24; Week 4: 55%, 22; Week 5: 52%, 18)

Kareem Hunt (Week 1: 56% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 2: 46%, 15; Week 3: 44%, 16; Week 4: 49%, 13; Week 5: 49%, 14)

Red-Zone Carries: Chubb (18), Hunt (16), Jacoby Brissett (4)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Chubb (7), Hunt (3), Brissett (1)

Pass Routes: Hunt (85), Chubb (68)

Notes: Leading all running backs in red-zone carries, Chubb is probably the best pure running back in the NFL with seven touchdowns over his last four games. Chubb is fantasy's overall RB1. Hunt is still seeing enough to warrant every-week RB2 starts.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 1: 58% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 67%, 17; Week 3: 64%, 16; Week 4: 64%, 21; Week 5: 65%, 22)

Tony Pollard (Week 1: 55% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 39%, 16; Week 3: 44%, 14; Week 4: 39%, 11; Week 5: 42%, 8)

Red-Zone Carries: Pollard (4), Elliott (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Elliott (1), Pollard (1)

Pass Routes: Elliott (82), Pollard (53)

Notes: The Cowboys are deploying a true timeshare out of the backfield, with Elliott and Pollard essentially splitting things 60/40 in Elliott's favor. Both are back-end RB2's for fantasy purposes, though it's clear Elliott is more dependent on finding the end zone. Pollard's all-or-nothing box scores make him more boom-or-bust-y.

DENVER BRONCOS

Melvin Gordon (Week 1: 41% snaps, 14 opportunities; Week 2: 32%, 11; Week 3: 38%, 18; Week 4: 19%, 4; Week 5: 56%, 18)

Mike Boone (Week 4: 36% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 5: 41%, 10)

Red-Zone Carries: Gordon (10), Boone (1), Russell Wilson (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Gordon (3), Wilson (1)

Pass Routes: Gordon (61), Boone (49)

Notes: Javonte Williams tore his ACL and LCL in Week 4 and is done for the season. Gordon is getting lead-back treatment in Denver with Boone mixing in to change the pace. Gordon is an every-week RB2, and Boone is on the FLEX map, especially with byes now factoring in the mix. Latavius Murray is a candidate to be active going forward after signing with Denver in Week 5.

DETROIT LIONS

D'Andre Swift (Week 1: 67% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 51%, 10; Week 3: 41%, 11; Weeks 4-5: DNP)

Jamaal Williams (Week 1: 33% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 2: 34%, 13; Week 3: 45%, 22; Week 4: 50%, 22; Week 5: 33%, 15)

Craig Reynolds (Week 3: 17% snaps, 7 opportunities; Week 4: 32%, 3; Week 5: 47%, 9)

Red-Zone Carries: Williams (15), Swift (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Williams (8)

Pass Routes: Swift (68), Williams (42), Reynolds (37)

Notes: Swift tweaked his ankle in Week 1 and saw his snaps dialed back in Week 2 only to then sprain his shoulder in Week 3. Swift now gets the Week 6 bye to heal up for a likely return in Week 7. Williams will continue to siphon goal-line looks as a standalone RB2/FLEX option.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Aaron Jones (Week 1: 61% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 59%, 18; Week 3: 63%, 16; Week 4: 62%, 20; Week 5: 73%, 16)

AJ Dillon (Week 1: 51% snaps, 16 opportunities; Week 2: 57%, 21; Week 3: 53%, 15; Week 4: 58%, 19; Week 5: 32%, 6)

Red-Zone Carries: Jones (9), Dillon (8)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Dillon (2)

Pass Routes: Jones (109), Dillon (75)

Notes: Dillon's usage plummeted in Week 5. He remains a TD-dependent, lower-end RB2 while Jones has regained RB1 status, pacing this backfield in routes and targets as the 1A.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Dameon Pierce (Week 1: 29% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 62%, 16; Week 3: 59%, 22; Week 4: 68%, 20; Week 5: 79%, 31)

Rex Burkhead (Week 1: 71% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 37%, 3; Week 3: 41%, 8; Week 4: 32%, 5; Week 5: 21%, 6)

Red-Zone Carries: Pierce (13), Burkhead (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Pierce (5)

Pass Routes: Burkhead (84), Pierce (61)

Notes: Pierce has handled 93% of the Texans' red-zone carries and is averaging 5.5 targets per game over the last two weeks. Thoroughly dominating the playing time and carries, Pierce's role is fantastic. He's the centerpiece of coach Lovie Smith's run-centric offense.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Red-Zone Carries: Taylor (13), Hines (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Taylor (3), Hines (1)

Pass Routes: Taylor (110), Hines (72), Jackson (43), Lindsay (11)

Notes: Taylor missed Week 5, and Hines was concussed on the first series against the Broncos. It led to a Jackson-Lindsay split. Once Taylor is back, he'll again be an obvious elite RB1. It was a true missed opportunity for Hines.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

James Robinson (Week 1: 49% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 2: 63%, 25; Week 3: 58%, 20; Week 4: 47%, 8; Week 5: 40%, 12)

Travis Etienne (Week 1: 51% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 37%, 12; Week 3: 43%, 16; Week 4: 51%, 9; Week 5: 53%, 15)

Red-Zone Carries: Robinson (14), Etienne (6), Trevor Lawrence (5)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Robinson (3)

Pass Routes: Etienne (91), Robinson (77)

Notes: Etienne has out-snapped Robinson each of the last two weeks. He hasn't particularly looked all that impressive, but coach Doug Pederson has said he needs to get the ball in Etienne's hands more going forward. Etienne's stock is back on the rise as an RB3/FLEX.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 1: 39% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 44%, 12; Week 3: 40%, 12; Week 4: 56%, 21; Week 5: 43%, )

Jerick McKinnon (Week 1: 39% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 47%, 6; Week 3: 52%, 8; Week 4: 22%, 3; Week 5: 53%, )

Isaiah Pacheco (Week 1: 23% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 9%, 2; Week 3: 8%, 3; Week 4: 21%, 11; Week 5: 3%, )

Red-Zone Carries: McKinnon (7), Pacheco (6), Edwards-Helaire (4), Patrick Mahomes (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Edwards-Helaire (3), McKinnon (3), Pacheco (2)

Pass Routes: Edwards-Helaire (84), McKinnon (84)

Notes: Edwards-Helaire is fantasy's overall RB9, but he's getting by on an insane touchdown rate. Game-by-game, this rotation seems to change, with all three of CEH, McKinnon, and Pacheco seeing playing time. McKinnon got the bulk of the work with the Chiefs chasing points most of Week 5. CEH's only selling point is he plays in an Andy Reid/Mahomes offense.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Josh Jacobs (Week 1: 60% snaps, 11 opportunities; Week 2: 72%, 20; Week 3: 64%, 19; Week 4: 89%, 34; Week 5: 81%, 26)

Brandon Bolden (Week 1: 28% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 2: DNP; Week 3: 36%, 5; Week 4: 7%, 1; Week 5: 16%, 4)

Red-Zone Carries: Jacobs (16)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Jacobs (4)

Pass Routes: Jacobs (101), Bolden (42)

Notes: Jacobs has a stranglehold on the early-down, goal-line, and pass-down work for the Raiders. Rookie Zamir White hasn't even made a dent in Jacobs' usage. Jacobs has been incredible as fantasy's overall RB4 and has posted back-to-back career games.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Austin Ekeler (Week 1: 49% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 63%, 24; Week 3: 56%, 12; Week 4: 59%, 20; Week 5: 59%, 20)

Sony Michel (Week 1: 24% snaps, 7 opportunities; Week 2: 12%, 5; Week 3: 23%, 7; Week 4: 24%, 9; Week 5: 3%, 1)

Joshua Kelley (Week 1: 27% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 25%, 6; Week 3: 21%, 3; Week 4: 20%, 6; Week 5: 38%, 12)

Red-Zone Carries: Ekeler 86), Kelley (5), Michel (3), Justin Herbert (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Michel (2)

Pass Routes: Ekeler (113), Kelley (48), Michel (22)

Notes: Frustration levels were high for Ekeler's fantasy drafters headed into Week 4, but he answered with five touchdowns over the last two weeks. The snap rate is down from 2021, but his usage is more than making up for it. He's fantasy's overall RB2. Michel was eliminated from the mix in Week 5, locking in Kelley as the handcuff to Ekeler.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Darrell Henderson (Week 1: 82% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 56%, 10; Week 3: 50%, 5; Week 4: 59%, 11; Week 5: 57%, 5)

Cam Akers (Week 1: 18% snaps, 3 opportunities; Week 2: 43%, 18; Week 3: 50%, 12; Week 4: 38%, 9; Week 5: 31%, 14)

Malcolm Brown (Week 5: 12% snaps, 0 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Akers (8), Henderson (5)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Akers (2)

Pass Routes: Henderson (131), Akers (41)

Notes: This backfield looks like one to avoid if possible. The Rams signed veteran coach's pet Malcolm Brown ahead of Week 4 and have played him in some goal-line sets. That's bad for both Akers and Henderson. The Rams' offensive line has been wrecked by offseason departures and in-season injuries. They can't run the ball and are 32nd in yards per play.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Raheem Mostert (Week 1: 42% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 55%, 14; Week 3: 56%, 10; Week 4: 72%, 18; Week 5: 69%, 21)

Chase Edmonds (Week 1: 63% snaps, 16 opportunities; Week 2: 51%, 8; Week 3: 44%, 7; Week 4: 28%, 8; Week 5: 15%, 3)

Red-Zone Carries: Mostert (6), Edmonds (2), Tua Tagovailoa (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Edmonds (2), Mostert (1)

Pass Routes: Mostert (94), Edmonds (67)

Notes: Edmonds is being mass-dropped in redraft formats after seeing his snap rate drop for a fifth straight week. Even Myles Gaskin played more in Week 5. Mostert is a favorite of the coaching staff and set season-highs with 18/113/1 rushing last Sunday. He's a solid RB2.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dalvin Cook (Week 1: 77% snaps, 25 opportunities; Week 2: 69%, 12; Week 3: 61%, 17; Week 4: 62%, 22; Week 5: 57%, 20)

Alexander Mattison (Week 1: 23% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 31%, 7; Week 3: 39%, 8; Week 4: 38%, 4; Week 5: 43%, 13)

Red-Zone Carries: Cook (9), Mattison (5), Kirk Cousins (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Cook (3), Cousins (1)

Pass Routes: Cook (105), Mattison (65)

Notes: Cook is an every-week RB1 solely on volume. He finally showed a ceiling in Week 5 against the Bears with a pair of touchdown runs. Mattison is starting to get more looks and playing time and remains one of the best backup RBs to stash in fantasy.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Damien Harris (Week 1: 39% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 40%, 17; Week 3: 38%, 14; Week 4: 45%, 19; Week 5: 10%, 5)

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 1: 25% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 62%, 11; Week 3: 62%, 17; Week 4: 55%, 19; Week 5: 90%, 27)

Ty Montgomery (Week 1: 37% snaps, 6 opportunities; Weeks 2-5: DNP)

Red-Zone Carries: Harris (7), Stevenson (6), Mac Jones (4)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Harris (2), Stevenson (1), Jones (1)

Pass Routes: Stevenson (80), Harris (37), Montgomery (11)

Notes: Montgomery remains on I.R., and Harris is now expected to miss multiple games with a hamstring injury. Stevenson was the only healthy back left in Week 5 after Harris' injury and is set up to be an every-week RB1 moving forward for however long Harris is sidelined.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Alvin Kamara (Week 1: 62% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 2: DNP; Week 3: 70%, 22; Week 4: DNP; Week 5: 73%, 29)

Mark Ingram (Week 1: 33% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 2: 37%, 12; Week 3: 33%, 5; Week 4: 48%, 13; Week 5: 22%, 9)

Red-Zone Carries: Kamara (4), Taysom Hill (4), Ingram (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Hill (1)

Pass Routes: Kamara (61), Ingram (41)

Notes: Taysom Hill playing a slasher role in the red zone and running the ball is killing Kamara's scoring upside. However, coming off season-highs in snaps and touches, Kamara is a confident RB1. Hill remains a highly-volatile season-long play. His big games will be impossible to predict.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Saquon Barkley (Week 1: 83% snaps, 25 opportunities; Week 2: 84%, 25; Week 3: 92%, 18; Week 4: 94%, 33; Week 5: 69%, 19)

Red-Zone Carries: Barkley (10), Daniel Jones (6)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Barkley (3), Jones (1)

Pass Routes: Barkley (125)

Notes: Fantasy's overall RB3, Barkley is the engine of the Giants' offense. In a contract year, the Giants are going to run the wheels off Barkley. He's legitimately the Giants' RB1 and WR1, leading the team in routes and catches as well as all rushing categories.

NEW YORK JETS

Breece Hall (Week 1: 45% snaps, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 27%, 8; Week 3: 51%, 19; Week 4: 66%, 23; Week 5: 69%, 20)

Michael Carter (Week 1: 60% snaps, 19 opportunities; Week 2: 61%, 12; Week 3: 49%, 13; Week 4: 44%, 12; Week 5: 42%, 12)

Red-Zone Carries: Hall (10), Carter (8), Zach Wilson (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Hall (2), Carter (2)

Pass Routes: Hall (97), Carter (92)

Notes: Hall turned two catches into 100 yards against the Dolphins in Week 5 and did all of the work only for Carter to convert a pair of goal-line plunges for touchdowns. It's not advisable to chase Carter's big box score, but Hall is showing why the Jets traded up for him in April. He's looking like an RB2 with RB1 upside in a surprisingly explosive Jets offense.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Miles Sanders (Week 1: 52% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 2: 53%, 20; Week 3: 59%, 16; Week 4: 67%, 30; Week 5: 74%, 18)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 1: 30% snaps, 9 opportunities; Week 2: 26%, 4; Week 3: 31%, 3; Week 4: 27%, 7; Week 5: 22%, 3)

Boston Scott (Week 1: 18% snaps, 4 opportunities; Week 2: 21%, 5; Week 3: 10%, 2; Weeks 4-5: DNP)

Red-Zone Carries: Jalen Hurts (24), Sanders (14), Gainwell (5), Scott (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Hurts (10), Sanders (3), Gainwell (1), Scott (1)

Pass Routes: Sanders (92), Gainwell (55), Scott (20)

Notes: Fantasy's overall RB12, Sanders is a locked-in every-week RB2 as the lead back in Philly's hyper-efficient rushing attack. Even if Hurts is stealing a lot of the goal-line looks, Sanders' volume is valuable. He's a comfortable fantasy start every week. Hurts, meanwhile, is on pace to shatter Lamar Jackson's single-season QB rushing attempts record.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Najee Harris (Week 1: 59% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 71%, 21; Week 3: 80%, 18; Week 4: 75%, 18; Week 5: 49%, 15)

Jaylen Warren (Week 1: 37% snaps, 4 opportunities; Week 2: 29%, 5; Week 3: 20%, 5; Week 4: 25%, 4; Week 5: 51%, 10)

Red-Zone Carries: Harris (10), Warren (3), Kenny Pickett (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Harris (3), Pickett (2)

Pass Routes: Harris (80), Warren (62)

Notes: Warren got a bunch of playing time in the Steelers' blowout loss to the Bills, and coach Mike Tomlin suggested after the game that Warren could earn more snaps going forward. One of fantasy's biggest busts to date, Harris is the overall RB29 after five weeks.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Elijah Mitchell (Week 1: 25% snaps, 6 opportunities; Weeks 2-5: DNP)

Jeff Wilson (Week 1: 59% snaps, 11 opportunities; Week 2: 49%, 20; Week 3: 73%, 15; Week 4: 66%, 18; Week 5: 58%, 19)

Tevin Coleman (Week 5: 28% snaps, 11 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Wilson (10), Jimmy Garoppolo (4), Deebo Samuel (3), Coleman (2), Mitchell (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Wilson (5), Garoppolo (3), Samuel (1), Coleman (1)

Pass Routes: Wilson (70), Coleman (8)

Notes: Wilson has played himself into every-week RB2 status in San Francisco's efficient rushing attack. And Coleman was signed to the active roster after producing a couple touchdowns in the Niners' 37-point slaughtering of the Panthers in Week 5. Coleman isn't an exciting pickup with Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) back at practice this week.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Rashaad Penny (Week 1: 69% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 2: 41%, 6; Week 3: 69%, 15; Week 4: 69%, 18; Week 5: 29%, 8)

Ken Walker (Week 1: DNP; Week 2: 24% snaps, 7 opportunities; Week 3: 13%, 6; Week 4: 36%, 9; Week 5: 58%, 8)

DeeJay Dallas (Week 3: 21% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 4: 4%, 0; Week 5: 19%, 2)

Red-Zone Carries: Penny (5), Walker (4), Geno Smith (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Pass Routes: Penny (73), Walker (130), Dallas (19)

Notes: Penny handled true lead-back duties in Week 4 against the Lions and pasted Detroit for the overall RB4 fantasy week. He then broke his leg in Week 5 and is done for the year. Injuries have been Penny's downfall throughout his career. Rookie Walker is the next man up and has legitimate RB1 upside the rest of the way in an underrated Seattle offense.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Leonard Fournette (Week 1: 76% snaps, 23 opportunities; Week 2: 87%, 28; Week 3: 91%, 18; Week 4: 61%, 10; Week 5: 62%, 25)

Rachaad White (Week 1: 27% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 13%, 4; Week 3: 9%, 0; Week 4: 38%, 8, Week 5: 39%, 9)

Red-Zone Carries: Fournette (7), White (3), Tom Brady (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Fournette (2), White (2)

Pass Routes: Fournette (133), White (57)

Notes: With the Bucs dealing with all sorts of injuries at wide receiver and on the offensive line, Fournette was the focal point of the offense Weeks 1-3. Fournette has since ceded a sizable chunk of snaps and routes to White in an effort to keep Fournette fresher for the season's duration. White remains a strong bench stash. Fournette was finally able to find the end zone a couple times and caught 10 balls in Week 5. He's an every-week RB1 in this offense.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Derrick Henry (Week 1: 68% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 46%, 13; Week 3: 74%, 26; Week 4: 69%, 27; Week 5: 64%, 30)

Dontrell Hilliard (Week 1: 18% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: DNP; Week 3: 24%, 3; Week 4: 31%, 4; Week 5: 31%, 6)

Red-Zone Carries: Henry (12), Ryan Tannehill (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Henry (5), Tannehill (1)

Pass Routes: Henry (53), Hilliard (42)

Notes: Henry has 20-plus carries and/or one touchdown in all five games to open the year. Not many running backs have the upside of Henry. He's up to fantasy's overall RB5.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Antonio Gibson (Week 1: 64% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 54%, 18; Week 3: 44%, 13; Week 4: 41%, 16; Week 5: 32%, 7)

J.D. McKissic (Week 1: 40% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 46%, 10; Week 3: 53%, 12; 51%, 12; Week 5: 41%, 7)

Brian Robinson (Week 5: 29% snaps, 9 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Gibson (9), Carson Wentz (2), McKissic (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Gibson (6)

Pass Routes: McKissic (116), Gibson (79)

Notes: Rookie Robinson made his NFL debut in Week 5, making this backfield a three-man RBBC. McKissic is the preferred pass-game option while Robinson and Gibson split carries. It's a situation to mostly avoid right now in a bad Carson Wentz-led offense. Robinson still needs to be added everywhere he's available in anticipation of him overtaking Gibson.