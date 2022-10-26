Running Back Usage Report: Week 7









NFL depth charts are always changing, whether it's due to injuries, coaching decisions, or performance-related issues. The running back position, in particular, can be tough to stay on top of throughout the season, as the vast majority of teams have gone with some sort of committee approach, featuring two and sometimes even three backs.

Below is a breakdown of each team's backfield to help us determine offenses that are using a single workhorse, committees, and situations to avoid for fantasy. I'll use this space each week to track the numbers and provide some thoughts.

All snap counts and touches are compiled from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refers to the running back's combined carries and targets.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

James Conner

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 72% 15 27 Week 2 21% 11 9 Week 3 60% 18 21 Week 4 66% 18 20 Week 5 35% 10 14 Week 6 DNP DNP DNP Week 7 DNP DNP DNP

Eno Benjamin

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 34% 7 12 Week 2 43% 12 18 Week 3 27% 9 13 Week 4 14% 6 5 Week 5 54% 12 25 Week 6 87% 18 39 Week 7 73% 17 24

Darrel Williams

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 DNP DNP DNP Week 2 46% 11 22 Week 3 17% 2 10 Week 4 21% 5 6 Week 5 12% 3 5 Week 6 DNP DNP DNP Week 7 DNP DNP DNP

Keaontay Ingram

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 DNP DNP DNP Week 2 DNP DNP DNP Week 3 DNP DNP DNP Week 4 DNP DNP DNP Week 5 DNP DNP DNP Week 6 13% 3 5 Week 7 30% 11 9

Red-Zone Carries: Benjamin (11), Kyler Murray (9), Conner (8), Ingram (5), Rondale Moore (1), Williams (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Murray (4), Conner (3), Ingram (2), Benjamin (1), Williams (1)

Notes: Conner didn't practice last week on a short week ahead of last Thursday night's game against the Saints, but coach Kliff Kingsbury continues to label him as day to day. Benjamin has shown a strong snap rate and touch floor in Conner's two missed games. He's settled in as a strong every-week RB2 with Conner out, and it's fair to wonder if the Cardinals will keep giving him looks when Conner eventually does return. Conner is averaging a pitiful 3.7 YPC this year.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Cordarrelle Patterson

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 65% 27 19 Week 2 59% 11 13 Week 3 61% 18 12 Week 4 29% 9 5 Week 5 DNP DNP DNP Week 6 DNP DNP DNP Week 7 DNP DNP DNP

Tyler Allgeier

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 DNP DNP DNP Week 2 31% 10 4 Week 3 37% 7 8 Week 4 44% 11 8 Week 5 59% 13 19 Week 6 57% 15 12 Week 7 62% 16 7

Caleb Huntley

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 DNP DNP DNP Week 2 5% 1 1 Week 3 DNP DNP DNP Week 4 22% 10 1 Week 5 24% 8 5 Week 6 34% 16 2 Week 7 23% 6 4

Avery Williams

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 31% 3 17 Week 2 25% 1 5 Week 3 7% 1 2 Week 4 13% 1 3 Week 5 26% 5 8 Week 6 12% 3 3 Week 7 15% 2 4

Red-Zone Carries: Allgeier (14), Huntley (11), Patterson (10), Marcus Mariota (9), Williams (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Allgeier (3), Mariota (3), Huntley (1)

Notes: Patterson (knee) was placed on injured reserve after Week 4 and will miss at least one more game. The Falcons continue to run a three-man weave out of the backfield, but Allgeier has been controlling the carries for the most part for the run-heavy Falcons. But he does nothing in the pass game and remains an extremely TD-dependent, borderline RB2/3.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

J.K. Dobbins

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 DNP DNP DNP Week 2 DNP DNP DNP Week 3 43% 9 14 Week 4 50% 17 14 Week 5 40% 8 13 Week 6 27% 7 6 Week 7 DNP DNP DNP

Gus Edwards

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 DNP DNP DNP Week 2 DNP DNP DNP Week 3 DNP DNP DNP Week 4 DNP DNP DNP Week 5 DNP DNP DNP Week 6 DNP DNP DNP Week 7 36% 16 4

Kenyan Drake

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 59% 12 15 Week 2 27% 6 7 Week 3 DNP DNP DNP Week 4 DNP DNP DNP Week 5 42% 5 10 Week 6 58% 12 17 Week 7 27% 12 3

Justice Hill

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 20% 4 9 Week 2 36% 3 5 Week 3 48% 6 10 Week 4 36% 10 10 Week 5 DNP DNP DNP Week 6 DNP DNP DNP Week 7 31% 5 7

Mike Davis

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 13% 2 4 Week 2 31% 5 6 Week 3 2% 0 0 Week 4 3% 0 2 Week 5 8% 1 2 Week 6 8% 0 2 Week 7 DNP DNP DNP

Red-Zone Carries: Lamar Jackson (11), Dobbins (7), Drake (5), Edwards (3), Davis (3), Hill (1), Patrick Ricard (1), Devin Duvernay (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Dobbins (3), Jackson (3), Davis (2), Edwards (1)

Notes: Dobbins re-injured his knee in Week 6 and was sent to injured reserve last week, knocking him out for at least three more games. He hasn't looked right since coming back from last summer's torn ACL. It was the perfect week for the Ravens to get Edwards back, and he popped up for a two-touchdown game while dusty Drake turned his 11 carries into five yards. Edwards the premier fantasy add this week but remains reliant on touchdowns with no pass-game role. Look for Edwards and Hill to be Baltimore's backfield duo going forward.

BUFFALO BILLS

Devin Singletary

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 59% 10 18 Week 2 54% 10 28 Week 3 73% 20 39 Week 4 88% 16 33 Week 5 54% 8 19 Week 6 86% 22 30 Week 7 BYE BYE BYE

Zack Moss

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 37% 12 14 Week 2 19% 4 8 Week 3 17% 5 7 Week 4 9% 3 2 Week 5 29% 1 11 Week 6 DNP DNP DNP Week 7 BYE BYE BYE

James Cook

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 5% 1 0 Week 2 26% 12 3 Week 3 12% 6 7 Week 4 3% 1 2 Week 5 18% 4 3 Week 6 14% 2 6 Week 7 BYE BYE BYE

Red-Zone Carries: Josh Allen (13), Singletary (7), Cook (2), Case Keenum (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Allen (6), Singletary (1)

Notes: Singletary just dominates the playing time in games where teams are able to compete with the Bills and push them even more into a pass-happy mode. If we could count on that every week, Singletary would be a legit top-15 play. But Moss and Cook mix in during blowouts. Moss was a Week 6 healthy scratch against the Chiefs before the Bills' open date.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

D'Onta Foreman

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 13% 2 5 Week 2 5% 2 1 Week 3 7% 0 4 Week 4 8% 1 1 Week 5 4% 2 0 Week 6 23% 5 5 Week 7 54% 17 10

Chuba Hubbard

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 6% 1 1 Week 2 3% 0 1 Week 3 11% 3 2 Week 4 6% 0 2 Week 5 16% 0 7 Week 6 9% 3 2 Week 7 46% 12 11

Red-Zone Carries: Baker Mayfield (5), Hubbard (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Notes: Christian McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers last Thursday. Foreman was productive in Tennessee with Derrick Henry hurt last season, and then he popped off for 100-plus yards and 7.87 YPC against the Bucs last week. Hubbard was splitting the load with Foreman but appeared to tweak his ankle late. Foreman is the preferred fantasy play in Carolina, but we still expect this offense to be pretty bad the rest of the way. Foreman can run, though.

CHICAGO BEARS

David Montgomery

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 66% 21 14 Week 2 80% 17 11 Week 3 17% 3 4 Week 4 DNP DNP DNP Week 5 72% 16 18 Week 6 78% 16 30 Week 7 56% 15 12

Khalil Herbert

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 29% 10 4 Week 2 20% 5 4 Week 3 60% 22 14 Week 4 77% 20 17 Week 5 28% 4 7 Week 6 22% 7 7 Week 7 41% 14 10

Red-Zone Carries: Herbert (15), Justin Fields (13), Montgomery (12), Trestan Ebner (3), Velus Jones (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Herbert (6), Fields (5), Montgomery (1), Ebner (1)

Notes: Coach Matt Eberflus said after Week 6 that he wanted to keep getting Herbert more involved on offense, and he stuck true to his word for Week 7's upset win over the Patriots. Both backs found the end zone, and the Bears combined for an insane 45/243/2 rushing line. Herbert is averaging an astronomical 6.2 YPC on 75 carries this season. He's got standalone RB3/FLEX value, and Montgomery should probably be scaled back to the back end of the RB2 ranks.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Joe Mixon

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 73% 36 38 Week 2 76% 23 24 Week 3 66% 19 25 Week 4 83% 28 21 Week 5 70% 17 20 Week 6 72% 13 24 Week 7 72% 20 24

Samaje Perine

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 26% 6 21 Week 2 20% 2 8 Week 3 34% 11 6 Week 4 19% 2 8 Week 5 30% 7 12 Week 6 25% 4 8 Week 7 29% 3 14

Red-Zone Carries: Mixon (23), Joe Burrow (7), Perine (1), Ja'Marr Chase (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Mixon (9), Burrow (4)

Notes: Mixon's usage is legitimately elite, and he's starting to score touchdowns with TDs in back-to-back games and three of the last four. He leads all running backs with 23 red-zone carries, is third in routes run at the position, and has at least three catches in all seven games.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Nick Chubb

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 52% 23 10 Week 2 54% 20 15 Week 3 62% 24 14 Week 4 55% 22 15 Week 5 52% 18 14 Week 6 44% 14 16 Week 7 57% 19 15

Kareem Hunt

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 56% 15 22 Week 2 46% 15 12 Week 3 44% 16 17 Week 4 49% 13 16 Week 5 49% 14 18 Week 6 43% 5 18 Week 7 47% 7 16

Red-Zone Carries: Chubb (21), Hunt (18), Jacoby Brissett (6)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Chubb (8), Hunt (4), Brissett (1)

Notes: Second among all running backs in red-zone carries with 21, Chubb is probably the best pure running back in the NFL with eight touchdowns on the year. Chubb is fantasy's overall RB3. Hunt is still seeing enough to warrant every-week RB2/FLEX starts, but there's a chance we could see Hunt dealt before the trade deadline.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Ezekiel Elliott

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 58% 12 18 Week 2 67% 17 19 Week 3 64% 16 21 Week 4 64% 21 15 Week 5 65% 22 9 Week 6 61% 14 21 Week 7 49% 15 11

Tony Pollard

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 55% 8 15 Week 2 39% 16 13 Week 3 44% 14 9 Week 4 39% 11 12 Week 5 42% 8 4 Week 6 40% 14 12 Week 7 65% 14 14

Red-Zone Carries: Pollard (8), Elliott (8), Dak Prescott (1), CeeDee Lamb (1), KaVontae Turpin (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Elliott (5), Pollard (2)

Notes: Elliott was able to punch in a pair of one-yard touchdowns in Week 7 against Detroit's league-worst run defense. He has zero passing-game involvement, however, and remains one of the more TD-reliant RB2 plays. Elliott is now dealing with a knee sprain and was DNP Wednesday. Reports out of Dallas are that Elliott is now expected to miss Week 8 against the Bears. Pollard will be an exciting plug-and-play RB1 with upside in a dream spot.

DENVER BRONCOS

Melvin Gordon

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 41% 14 13 Week 2 32% 11 9 Week 3 38% 18 13 Week 4 19% 4 5 Week 5 56% 18 21 Week 6 16% 3 5 Week 7 51% 15 27

Latavius Murray

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 DNP DNP DNP Week 2 DNP DNP DNP Week 3 DNP DNP DNP Week 4 NO NO NO Week 5 DNP DNP DNP Week 6 47% 16 9 Week 7 39% 11 15

Mike Boone

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 5% 1 2 Week 2 10% 0 5 Week 3 19% 1 11 Week 4 36% 6 12 Week 5 41% 10 19 Week 6 36% 5 12 Week 7 11% 4 3

Red-Zone Carries: Gordon (10), Javonte Williams (4), Murray (2), Boone (1), Russell Wilson (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Gordon (3), Murray (1), Williams (1), Wilson (1)

Notes: Javonte Williams tore his ACL and LCL in Week 4 and is done for the season. And then Gordon was benched in Week 6 with Murray making his Broncos debut. Boone (ankle) is now out for a minimum of four games, and the Broncos signed another dusty veteran in Marlon Mack off the Niners' practice squad. This is an unexciting backfield for fantasy in a bad offense. Gordon might get some extra work in the passing game with Boone sidelined.

DETROIT LIONS

D'Andre Swift

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 67% 18 25 Week 2 51% 10 21 Week 3 41% 11 22 Week 4 DNP DNP DNP Week 5 DNP DNP DNP Week 6 BYE BYE BYE Week 7 DNP DNP DNP

Jamaal Williams

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 33% 13 10 Week 2 34% 13 6 Week 3 45% 22 8 Week 4 50% 22 15 Week 5 33% 15 3 Week 6 BYE BYE BYE Week 7 44% 16 7

Craig Reynolds

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 DNP DNP DNP Week 2 15% 4 3 Week 3 17% 7 5 Week 4 32% 3 12 Week 5 47% 9 17 Week 6 BYE BYE BYE Week 7 34% 7 11

Red-Zone Carries: Williams (14), Swift (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Williams (8)

Notes: Swift wasn't ready to return in Week 7 despite the bye the previous week. He's been practicing, but maybe the Lions want to get him back to truly 100 percent before putting him back on the field. Williams is a TD-dependent RB3 when Swift is in the lineup. Getting Swift back for Week 8's potential shootout against the Dolphins would be huge.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Aaron Jones

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 61% 10 28 Week 2 59% 18 18 Week 3 63% 16 22 Week 4 62% 20 15 Week 5 73% 16 26 Week 6 56% 13 27 Week 7 74% 18 26

AJ Dillon

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 51% 16 16 Week 2 57% 21 15 Week 3 53% 15 14 Week 4 58% 19 20 Week 5 32% 6 10 Week 6 49% 16 19 Week 7 30% 4 8

Red-Zone Carries: Jones (10), Dillon (8), Christian Watson (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Dillon (2), Jones (1)

Notes: The Packers have expressed multiple times already this season that they've been wanting to get the ball in Jones' hands more. In Week 7, Jones' snap rate marked a new season-best, and he led the team in targets, catching a pair of touchdowns. With Allen Lazard (shoulder) in a sling now, look for Jones to stay heavily involved in the passing game. Dillon has been a massive disappointment with no touchdowns since Week 1 and single-digit carries in two of the last three games. I've seen Dillon dropped in some leagues. He would still be an RB1 if Jones would ever need to miss action. Dillon is tough to get behind as anything more than a standalone RB3/FLEX with Jones healthy, however. He still should be owned in 12-teamers.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Dameon Pierce

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 29% 12 5 Week 2 62% 16 15 Week 3 59% 22 9 Week 4 68% 20 19 Week 5 79% 31 13 Week 6 BYE BYE BYE Week 7 52% 24 12

Rex Burkhead

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 71% 22 25 Week 2 37% 3 20 Week 3 41% 8 15 Week 4 32% 5 15 Week 5 21% 6 9 Week 6 BYE BYE BYE Week 7 35% 8 19

Red-Zone Carries: Pierce (16), Burkhead (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Pierce (5)

Notes: Pierce has handled 94.1% of the Texans' red-zone carries and is averaging five targets per game over the last three outings. Impressively, Pierce has caught 13-of-15 targets since Week 4 and 17-of-19 on the year. Thoroughly dominating the playing time and carries, Pierce's role is fantastic. He's the centerpiece of coach Lovie Smith's run-centric offense.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Jonathan Taylor

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 76% 38 34 Week 2 74% 10 22 Week 3 76% 26 25 Week 4 88% 23 29 Week 5 DNP DNP DNP Week 6 DNP DNP DNP Week 7 55% 18 22

Nyheim Hines

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 28% 9 22 Week 2 30% 6 14 Week 3 45% 9 22 Week 4 32% 3 12 Week 5 4% 3 2 Week 6 DNP DNP DNP Week 7 38% 9 18

Deon Jackson

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 DNP DNP DNP Week 2 4% 2 0 Week 3 DNP DNP DNP Week 4 DNP DNP DNP Week 5 58% 17 25 Week 6 67% 22 34 Week 7 8% 2 3

Phillip Lindsay

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 DNP DNP DNP Week 2 DNP DNP DNP Week 3 DNP DNP DNP Week 4 DNP DNP DNP Week 5 38% 15 11 Week 6 33% 6 16 Week 7 DNP DNP DNP

Red-Zone Carries: Taylor (13), Jackson (3), Hines (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Taylor (3), Hines (1), Jackson (1)

Notes: Taylor and Hines were both back for Week 7, but Taylor hasn't scored since Week 1 as one of fantasy's biggest disappointments in the first half of the season. The offense has been mostly broken with Matt Ryan, and he's now been benched for Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the year. Taylor is still an every-week RB1, and maybe Ehlinger's mobility can unlock Taylor a bit.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Travis Etienne

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 51% 8 22 Week 2 37% 12 14 Week 3 43% 16 14 Week 4 51% 9 14 Week 5 53% 15 27 Week 6 46% 12 13 Week 7 80% 19 20

JaMycal Hasty

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 4% 0 1 Week 2 DNP DNP DNP Week 3 4% 1 2 Week 4 6% 2 3 Week 5 4% 1 0 Week 6 16% 3 6 Week 7 6% 1 2

Red-Zone Carries: Etienne (12), Trevor Lawrence (9), Evan Engram (1), Zay Jones (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Lawrence (4), Etienne (2)

Notes: James Robinson played just 12 snaps and didn't touch the ball in Week 7. Etienne's playing time spiked big time, and the Jaguars made the decision to trade Robinson to the RB-needy Jets on Monday. Hasty is expected to take over RB2 duties in Jacksonville and is worth looking into in deeper formats with only Etienne ahead of him.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 39% 10 13 Week 2 44% 12 14 Week 3 40% 12 17 Week 4 56% 21 22 Week 5 43% 13 18 Week 6 42% 9 17 Week 7 27% 7 8

Jerick McKinnon

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 39% 8 17 Week 2 47% 6 14 Week 3 52% 8 20 Week 4 22% 3 10 Week 5 53% 11 23 Week 6 43% 5 20 Week 7 44% 5 16

Isiah Pacheco

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 23% 12 4 Week 2 9% 2 2 Week 3 8% 3 2 Week 4 21% 11 5 Week 5 3% 1 1 Week 6 15% 4 6 Week 7 30% 8 7

Red-Zone Carries: Edwards-Helaire (8), McKinnon (8), Pacheco (6), Patrick Mahomes (6), Travis Kelce (2), Mike Burton (1), Noah Gray (1), Mecole Hardman (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Edwards-Helaire (3), McKinnon (3), Pacheco (2), Kelce (1), Gray (1), Hardman (1)

Notes: Edwards-Helaire is fantasy's overall RB18 now thanks to an insane touchdown rate. Game-by-game, this rotation seems to change, with all three of CEH, McKinnon, and Pacheco seeing playing time. Pacheco got the “start” last week, but playing time remains split pretty evenly. It's hard to truly love any of these backs for fantasy, but if one of them ever goes down, the other two would be surefire fantasy starters. The touches are just spread out too much.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Josh Jacobs

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 60% 11 17 Week 2 72% 20 17 Week 3 64% 19 27 Week 4 89% 34 24 Week 5 81% 26 16 Week 6 BYE BYE BYE Week 7 80% 24 17

Red-Zone Carries: Jacobs (19), Zamir White (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Jacobs (5)

Notes: Jacobs is legitimately playing out of his mind in a contract year, averaging 5.7 YPC on the season with six touchdowns in his last three games. He's also getting pass-game work with target counts of five, six, five, and four in the last four games. Jacobs is fantasy's overall RB2.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Austin Ekeler

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 49% 18 14 Week 2 63% 24 31 Week 3 56% 12 25 Week 4 59% 20 24 Week 5 59% 20 19 Week 6 66% 30 35 Week 7 77% 21 41

Sony Michel

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 24% 7 9 Week 2 12% 5 2 Week 3 23% 7 6 Week 4 24% 9 5 Week 5 3% 1 0 Week 6 32% 11 14 Week 7 18% 5 11

Joshua Kelley

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 27% 6 10 Week 2 25% 6 10 Week 3 21% 3 7 Week 4 20% 6 9 Week 5 38% 12 12 Week 6 2% 0 2 Week 7 DNP DNP DNP

Red-Zone Carries: Ekeler (12), Kelley (5), Michel (5), Justin Herbert (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Michel (2)

Notes: Ekeler is fantasy's overall RB1 and doing all of the heavy lifting for the Los Angeles offense. Dealing with major injuries all over the roster, Ekeler is the only guy left. He has multiple touchdowns in three of the last four games and eight total in that span. He's on pace to catch over 120 passes and run for 900-plus yards. Ekeler is carrying fantasy squads.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Darrell Henderson

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 82% 18 39 Week 2 56% 10 20 Week 3 50% 5 15 Week 4 59% 11 31 Week 5 57% 5 26 Week 6 71% 15 21 Week 7 BYE BYE BYE

Cam Akers

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 18% 3 10 Week 2 43% 18 8 Week 3 50% 12 4 Week 4 38% 9 14 Week 5 31% 14 5 Week 6 DNP DNP DNP Week 7 BYE BYE BYE

Malcolm Brown

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 DNP DNP DNP Week 2 DNP DNP DNP Week 3 DNP DNP DNP Week 4 3% 0 1 Week 5 12% 0 5 Week 6 25% 8 4 Week 7 BYE BYE BYE

Red-Zone Carries: Akers (8), Henderson (7), Brown (1), Ben Skowronek (1), Brandon Powell (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Akers (2), Henderson (2)

Notes: Akers is going to either be traded or cut in the coming days or weeks after both sides decided it was best for Akers to just stay home before the bye. The removal of Akers has put Henderson back in the RB2 mix, but word out of Los Angeles is fifth-round rookie RB Kyren Williams (ankle, I.R.) could have a “big role” once he returns. Williams should be stashed in all formats. The Ramswere very much in the mix for Christian McCaffrey, so perhaps they look at someone like Kareem Hunt or D'Ernest Johnson in Cleveland to fill that need.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Raheem Mostert

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 42% 6 13 Week 2 55% 14 24 Week 3 56% 10 11 Week 4 72% 18 26 Week 5 69% 21 20 Week 6 62% 16 27 Week 7 71% 21 27

Chase Edmonds

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 63% 16 21 Week 2 51% 8 24 Week 3 44% 7 8 Week 4 28% 8 9 Week 5 15% 3 5 Week 6 40% 4 24 Week 7 29% 9 10

Red-Zone Carries: Mostert (8), Edmonds (5), Tua Tagovailoa (3), Tyreek Hill (1), Alec Ingold (1), Durham Smythe (1), Teddy Bridgewater (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Edmonds (2), Mostert (1), Ingold (1), Smythe (1)

Notes: Edmonds is being mass-dropped in redraft formats after seeing his touches evaporate, but Edmonds makes sense as a bench stash with Mostert highly injury-prone during his career and 30 years old. Mostert's been a solid RB2/3 as fantasy's overall RB32 through seven weeks.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dalvin Cook

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 77% 25 23 Week 2 69% 12 31 Week 3 61% 17 14 Week 4 62% 22 20 Week 5 57% 20 17 Week 6 87% 14 16 Week 7 BYE BYE BYE

Alexander Mattison

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 23% 8 6 Week 2 31% 7 16 Week 3 39% 8 11 Week 4 38% 4 15 Week 5 43% 13 17 Week 6 13% 1 4 Week 7 BYE BYE BYE

Red-Zone Carries: Cook (9), Mattison (5), Kirk Cousins (1), Justin Jefferson (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Cook (3), Cousins (1), Jefferson (1)

Notes: With Mattison battling a shoulder issue in Week 6, Cook logged a season-high snap rate against the Dolphins, but he did nothing outside of a late 53-yard touchdown run. That score saved his fantasy day. Cook remains an every-week RB1 thanks to touchdown scoring, but his pass-game role has really left a lot to be desired despite the strong playing-time clip.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Rhamondre Stevenson

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 25% 10 5 Week 2 62% 11 23 Week 3 62% 17 25 Week 4 55% 19 13 Week 5 90% 27 14 Week 6 86% 24 20 Week 7 77% 19 22

Damien Harris

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 39% 12 10 Week 2 40% 17 9 Week 3 38% 14 11 Week 4 45% 19 6 Week 5 10% 5 1 Week 6 DNP DNP DNP Week 7 17% 5 5

Red-Zone Carries: Stevenson (14), Harris (7), Mac Jones (4), Kevin Harris (2), Tyquan Thornton (2), Kendrick Bourne (1), Bailey Zappe (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Stevenson (5), Harris (2), Jones (1)

Notes: Ty Montomgery remains on I.R. with no word on his return. Even with Harris back in Week 7 from his hamstring strain, Stevenson dominated the playing time and led the team in targets and catches. Stevenson's upside takes a hit with Harris back as a potential TD-thief, but Stevenson is a locked-in upside RB2 in the Patriots' run-heavy offense.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Alvin Kamara

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 62% 13 17 Week 2 DNP DNP DNP Week 3 70% 22 26 Week 4 DNP DNP DNP Week 5 73% 29 18 Week 6 69% 28 24 Week 7 72% 20 28

Mark Ingram

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 33% 5 10 Week 2 37% 12 9 Week 3 33% 5 7 Week 4 48% 13 12 Week 5 22% 9 3 Week 6 33% 11 9 Week 7 28% 7 13

Red-Zone Carries: Kamara (9), Taysom Hill (5), Ingram (3), Andy Dalton (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Dalton (2), Kamara (1), Hill (1)

Notes: Taysom Hill playing a slasher role in the red zone and running the ball is killing Kamara's scoring upside. However, coming off 77 opportunities the last three weeks since returning from injury, Kamara is a confident RB1. Hill remains a highly-volatile season-long play. His big games will be impossible to predict. You're one your own when playing Hill in fantasy.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Saquon Barkley

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 83% 25 21 Week 2 84% 25 34 Week 3 92% 18 35 Week 4 94% 33 16 Week 5 69% 19 19 Week 6 88% 25 22 Week 7 81% 28 19

Red-Zone Carries: Barkley (20), Daniel Jones (11), Matt Breida (4), Gary Brightwell (2), Daniel Bellinger (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Barkley (5), Jones (4), Brightwell (1), Bellinger (1)

Notes: Fantasy's overall RB4, Barkley is the engine of the Giants' offense. In a contract year, the Giants are running the wheels off Barkley. He's legitimately the Giants' RB1 and WR1, leading the team in routes and catches as well as all rushing categories.

NEW YORK JETS

Breece Hall

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 45% 16 26 Week 2 27% 8 7 Week 3 51% 19 27 Week 4 66% 23 25 Week 5 69% 20 12 Week 6 67% 22 7 Week 7 20% 4 5

Michael Carter

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 60% 19 26 Week 2 61% 12 25 Week 3 49% 13 19 Week 4 44% 12 14 Week 5 42% 12 8 Week 6 49% 7 9 Week 7 73% 15 19

Red-Zone Carries: Hall (15), Carter (13), Zach Wilson (2), Braxton Berrios (1), Tyler Conklin (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Hall (4), Carter (3), Wilson (1), Conklin (1)

Notes: Just a devastating, sad torn ACL for Hall in Week 7. He's done for the year, and the Jets immediately traded for James Robinson on Monday. The Jets plan to ease Robinson into the offense, so look for Carter to pace this backfield until Robinson is up to speed. Carter looks like he'll have RB2 value in the coming weeks in an offense that wants to run the ball.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Miles Sanders

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 52% 15 18 Week 2 53% 20 14 Week 3 59% 16 19 Week 4 67% 30 15 Week 5 74% 18 26 Week 6 62% 19 15 Week 7 BYE BYE BYE

Kenneth Gainwell

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 30% 9 10 Week 2 26% 4 12 Week 3 31% 3 16 Week 4 27% 7 12 Week 5 22% 3 5 Week 6 24% 5 8 Week 7 BYE BYE BYE

Boston Scott

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 18% 4 6 Week 2 21% 5 10 Week 3 10% 2 4 Week 4 DNP DNP DNP Week 5 DNP DNP DNP Week 6 14% 6 2 Week 7 BYE BYE BYE

Red-Zone Carries: Jalen Hurts (24), Sanders (16), Gainwell (3), Zach Pascal (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Hurts (10), Sanders (3)

Notes: Fantasy's overall RB14, Sanders is a locked-in every-week RB2 as the lead back in Philly's hyper-efficient rushing attack. Even if Hurts is commanding a lot of the goal-line looks, Sanders' volume is valuable. He's a comfortable fantasy start every week. Hurts, meanwhile, is on pace to shatter Lamar Jackson's single-season QB rushing attempts record.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Najee Harris

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 59% 12 15 Week 2 71% 21 19 Week 3 80% 18 15 Week 4 75% 18 16 Week 5 49% 15 15 Week 6 69% 17 17 Week 7 77% 21 26

Jaylen Warren

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 37% 4 10 Week 2 29% 5 11 Week 3 20% 5 3 Week 4 25% 4 10 Week 5 51% 10 28 Week 6 31% 2 12 Week 7 23% 4 10

Red-Zone Carries: Harris (13), Warren (4), Kenny Pickett (2), Chase Claypool (1), Diontae Johnson (1), Mitch Trubisky (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Harris (3), Pickett (2), Claypool (1), Trubisky (1)

Notes: Harris is averaging over 17.4 opportunities per game, but he's averaging just 3.3 YPC and hasn't rushed for a touchdown since Week 3. Warren still isn't seeing enough to warrant any standalone value, but he's a strong bench stash as the clear RB2 in Pittsburgh behind a guy in Harris who battled a Lisfranc sprain over the summer.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Christian McCaffrey

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 CAR CAR CAR Week 2 CAR CAR CAR Week 3 CAR CAR CAR Week 4 CAR CAR CAR Week 5 CAR CAR CAR Week 6 CAR CAR CAR Week 7 28% 10 11

Jeff Wilson

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 59% 11 17 Week 2 49% 20 10 Week 3 73% 15 19 Week 4 66% 18 9 Week 5 58% 19 15 Week 6 52% 8 19 Week 7 33% 8 13

Red-Zone Carries: Wilson (11), Tevin Coleman (4), Jimmy Garoppolo (4), Trey Lance (4), Deebo Samuel (3), Tyrion Davis-Price (3), Kyle Juszczyk (3), McCaffrey (1), Elijah Mitchell (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Wilson (5), Garoppolo (3), Juszczyk (2), Samuel (1), Coleman (1), Davis-Price (1)

Notes: The 49ers easEd McCaffrey into the game plan after trading for him last Thursday night and not getting him into the building until Friday. Look for the Niners to completely unleash CMC against the hated division-rival Rams after Los Angeles was neck-and-neck with San Francisco in negotiations to acquire McCaffrey. He'll be the overall RB1 play most weeks going forward. Wilson is little more than a bench stash moving forward. Mitchell is due back from I.R. soon.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Ken Walker

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 DNP DNP DNP Week 2 24% 7 5 Week 3 13% 6 4 Week 4 36% 9 8 Week 5 58% 8 13 Week 6 69% 24 15 Week 7 73% 23 18

DeeJay Dallas

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 5% 0 0 Week 2 4% 0 0 Week 3 21% 5 8 Week 4 4% 0 2 Week 5 19% 2 9 Week 6 34% 2 12 Week 7 27% 8 10

Red-Zone Carries: Walker (15), Rashaad Penny (5), Geno Smith (4)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Notes: Rashaad Penny (ankle) is done for the season. In his two games as starter, Walker has posted the overall RB8 and RB3 weeks, flashing legitimate league-winning upside. This is the exact reason Walker was hyped all summer as a fantasy stash behind injury-prone Penny. Travis Homer has been designated to return from I.R. Walker is the engine of the offense.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Leonard Fournette

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 76% 23 22 Week 2 87% 28 25 Week 3 91% 18 32 Week 4 61% 10 25 Week 5 62% 25 29 Week 6 82% 27 30 Week 7 60% 11 24

Rachaad White

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 27% 8 7 Week 2 13% 4 6 Week 3 9% 0 5 Week 4 38% 8 17 Week 5 39% 9 22 Week 6 22% 8 9 Week 7 43% 8 20

Red-Zone Carries: Fournette (12), White (3), Tom Brady (3), Chris Godwin (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Fournette (4), White (2)

Notes: The overall RB9 on the season, Fournette lost significant work to rookie White last week in the Bucs' embarrassing loss to the Panthers. Fournette has also been extremely inefficient, averaging just 3.5 YPC with one touchdown. Coach Todd Bowles has hinted at getting more work for the younger players with the veterans sleep-walking through the first half of the year. White remains an excellent, high-upside stash on fantasy benches.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Derrick Henry

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 68% 22 14 Week 2 46% 13 7 Week 3 74% 26 13 Week 4 69% 27 11 Week 5 64% 30 8 Week 6 BYE BYE BYE Week 7 75% 33 9

Dontrell Hilliard

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 18% 6 6 Week 2 DNP DNP DNP Week 3 24% 3 7 Week 4 31% 4 12 Week 5 31% 6 17 Week 6 BYE BYE BYE Week 7 29% 3 11

Red-Zone Carries: Henry (14), Ryan Tannehill (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Henry (5), Tannehill (1)

Notes: Henry has 20-plus carries and/or one touchdown in all six games to open the year. Not many running backs have the upside of Henry. He's up to fantasy's overall RB5.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Antonio Gibson

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 64% 22 23 Week 2 54% 18 20 Week 3 44% 13 15 Week 4 41% 16 9 Week 5 32% 7 12 Week 6 26% 9 7 Week 7 39% 14 12

Brian Robinson

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 DNP DNP DNP Week 2 DNP DNP DNP Week 3 DNP DNP DNP Week 4 DNP DNP DNP Week 5 29% 9 5 Week 6 47% 17 6 Week 7 47% 22 8

J.D. McKissic

Snap Rate Opportunities Pass Routes Week 1 40% 6 17 Week 2 46% 10 21 Week 3 53% 12 30 Week 4 51% 12 26 Week 5 41% 7 22 Week 6 30% 5 10 Week 7 16% 3 10

Red-Zone Carries: Gibson (11), Robinson (8), Carson Wentz (3), Curtis Samuel (2), McKissic (1), JoNathan Williams (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Gibson (6), Robinson (1)

Notes: This is a three-man backfield in a below-average offense. Both Robinson and Gibson got there in fantasy box scores in Week 7's win over the Packers, but going forward, Robinson looks like a TD-dependent RB2 with next-to-no pass-game role. Gibson is still getting work on early downs, and McKissic is the guy on clear passing situations and in catch-up mode.