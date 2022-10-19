Running Back Usage Report: Week 6









NFL depth charts are always changing, whether it's due to injuries, coaching decisions, or performance-related issues. The running back position, in particular, can be tough to stay on top of throughout the season, as the vast majority of teams have gone with some sort of committee approach, featuring two and sometimes even three backs.

Below is a breakdown of each team's backfield to help us determine offenses that are using a single workhorse, committees, and situations to avoid for fantasy. I'll use this space each week to track the numbers and provide some thoughts.

All snap counts and touches are compiled from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refers to the running back's combined carries and targets.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Red-Zone Carries: Conner (8), Benjamin (7), Kyler Murray (5), Williams (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Conner (3), Murray (3), Benjamin (1), Williams (1)

Pass Routes: Benjamin (112), Conner (91), Williams (43)

Notes: With Conner (ribs) and Williams (knee) injured last week, Benjamin dominated the playing time against the Seahawks but was unable to do very much with his 18 touches, failing to score a touchdown. However, if Conner and Williams are going to miss again on a short week this Thursday night against the Saints, Benjamin will be a must-start in season-long leagues.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Cordarrelle Patterson (Week 1: 65% snaps, 27 opportunities; Week 2: 59%, 11; Week 3: 61%, 18; Week 4: 29%, 9; Weeks 5-6: DNP)

Tyler Allgeier (Week 1: DNP; Week 2: 31% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 3: 37%, 7; Week 4: 44%, 11; Week 5: 59%, 13; Week 6: 57%, 15)

Caleb Huntley (Week 4: 22% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 5: 24%, 8; Week 6: 34%, 16)

Avery Williams (Week 5: 26% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 6: 12%, 3)

Red-Zone Carries: Huntley (11), Patterson (10), Marcus Mariota (9), Allgeier (9), Williams (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Mariota (3), Huntley (1)

Pass Routes: Allgeier (51), Patterson (49), Williams (38)

Notes: Patterson (knee) was placed on injured reserve after Week 4. Allgeier is leading this three-man RBBC in playing time, but Huntley is the guy in the red zone and at the goal line, while Williams steals enough snaps on passing downs and in two-minute situations. In total, it's really tough to get behind any of these guys in fantasy. Huntley would be a TD-or-bust RB3.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Red-Zone Carries: Lamar Jackson (8), Dobbins (7), Drake (4), Hill (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Dobbins (3), Jackson (3)

Pass Routes: Drake (49), Dobbins (47), Hill (34)

Notes: Hill has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. And now Dobbins' knee reportedly acted back up in Week 6. His status will be important to watch. After Drake dominated the Week 6 snaps, he's a must-add where available.

BUFFALO BILLS

Devin Singletary (Week 1: 59% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 54%, 10; Week 3: 73%, 20; Week 4: 88%, 16; Week 5: 54%, 8; Week 6: 86%, 22)

Zack Moss (Week 1: 37% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 19%, 4; Week 3: 17%, 5; Week 4: 9%, 3; Week 5: 29%, 1; Week 6: DNP)

James Cook (Week 1: 5% snaps, 1 opportunity; Week 2: 26%, 12; Week 3: 12%, 6; Week 4: 3%, 1; Week 5: 18%, 4; Week 6: 14%, 2)

Red-Zone Carries: Josh Allen (13), Singletary (7), Cook (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Allen (6), Singletary (1)

Pass Routes: Singletary (167), Moss (42), Cook (21)

Notes: Singletary just dominates the playing time in games where teams are able to compete with the Bills and push them even more into a pass-happy mode. If we could count on that every week, Singletary would be a legit top-15 play. But Moss and Cook mix in when the Bills blow teams out. The Bills have also been linked to a potential Christian McCaffrey trade.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Christian McCaffrey (Week 1: 81% snaps, 14 opportunities; Week 2: 91%, 20; Week 3: 80%, 29; Week 4: 87%, 17; Week 5: 86%, 26; Week 6: 86%, 21)

Red-Zone Carries: McCaffrey (7), Baker Mayfield (5)

Inside-The-Five Carries: McCaffrey (1)

Pass Routes: McCaffrey (156)

Notes: McCaffrey's playing time and domination of the touches and targets remains elite, but quarterback play and coaching is holding this offense back in a big way. Sam Darnold (ankle) is eligible to come off I.R. any moment but can't really be viewed as a true upgrade. CMC is an elite RB1 but needs Carolina to extend more drives. It's criminal that McCaffrey has only had one goal-line carry through six weeks, though he did convert it for a touchdown.

CHICAGO BEARS

David Montgomery (Week 1: 66% snaps, 21 opportunities; Week 2: 80%, 17; Week 3: 17%, 3; Week 4: DNP; Week 5: 72%, 16; Week 6: 78%, 16)

Khalil Herbert (Week 1: 29% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 20%, 5; Week 3: 60%, 22; Week 4: 77%, 20; Week 5: 28%, 4; Week 6: 22%, 7)

Red-Zone Carries: Herbert (15), Justin Fields (10), Montgomery (8)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Herbert (6), Fields (3)

Pass Routes: Montgomery (77). Herbert (53)

Notes: After Herbert out-produced Montgomery on far fewer chances last Thursday night against the Commanders, the Bears have stated they'll ride the hot hand in the backfield. Right now, that's Herbert. Montgomery and Herbert are both RB2/3 plays for the moment, but Herbert's stock is rising, and he already has been the preferred option in the scoring area.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Joe Mixon (Week 1: 73% snaps, 36 opportunities; Week 2: 76%, 23; Week 3: 66%, 19; Week 4: 83%, 28; Week 5: 70%, 17; Week 6: 72%, 13)

Samaje Perine (Week 1: 26% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 20%, 2; Week 3: 34%, 11; Week 4: 19%, 2; Week 5: 30%, 7; Week 6: 25%, 4)

Red-Zone Carries: Mixon (17), Joe Burrow (5), Perine (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Mixon (7), Burrow (2)

Pass Routes: Mixon (152), Perine (63)

Notes: Mixon's usage is legitimately elite, even if the efficiency hasn't been there with 3.3 YPC and just one touchdown on the ground. He's second among all running backs with 17 red-zone carries, fourth in routes run, and has at least three catches in all six games. Mixon's usage is better than his overall RB14 fantasy numbers would suggest.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Nick Chubb (Week 1: 52% snaps, 23 opportunities; Week 2: 54%, 20; Week 3: 62%, 24; Week 4: 55%, 22; Week 5: 52%, 18; Week 6: 44%, 14)

Kareem Hunt (Week 1: 56% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 2: 46%, 15; Week 3: 44%, 16; Week 4: 49%, 13; Week 5: 49%, 14; Week 6: 43%, 5)

Red-Zone Carries: Chubb (18), Hunt (16), Jacoby Brissett (5)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Chubb (7), Hunt (3), Brissett (1)

Pass Routes: Hunt (103), Chubb (84)

Notes: Leading all running backs in red-zone carries, Chubb is probably the best pure running back in the NFL with seven touchdowns over his last five games. Chubb is fantasy's overall RB2. Hunt is still seeing enough to warrant every-week RB2/FLEX starts.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 1: 58% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 67%, 17; Week 3: 64%, 16; Week 4: 64%, 21; Week 5: 65%, 22; Week 6: 61%, 14)

Tony Pollard (Week 1: 55% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 39%, 16; Week 3: 44%, 14; Week 4: 39%, 11; Week 5: 42%, 8; Week 6: 40%, 14)

Red-Zone Carries: Pollard (4), Elliott (4)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Elliott (1), Pollard (1)

Pass Routes: Elliott (103), Pollard (65)

Notes: The Cowboys are deploying a true timeshare out of the backfield, with Elliott and Pollard essentially splitting things 60/40 in Elliott's favor. Both are back-end RB2's for fantasy purposes, though it's clear Elliott is more dependent on finding the end zone. Pollard's all-or-nothing box scores make him more of a boom-or-bust option with a low floor and high ceiling.

DENVER BRONCOS

Melvin Gordon (Week 1: 41% snaps, 14 opportunities; Week 2: 32%, 11; Week 3: 38%, 18; Week 4: 19%, 4; Week 5: 56%, 18; Week 6: 16%, 3)

Mike Boone (Week 4: 36% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 5: 41%, 10; Week 6: 36%, 5)

Latavius Murray (Week 6: 47% snaps, 16 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Gordon (10), Boone (1), Russell Wilson (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Gordon (3), Wilson (1)

Pass Routes: Gordon (66), Boone (61), Murray (9)

Notes: Javonte Williams tore his ACL and LCL in Week 4 and is done for the season. And then Gordon was benched in Week 6 with Murray making his Broncos debut. A three-man RBBC in a bad offense benefits nobody. Murray is worth an add, but we can't start any of these guys.

DETROIT LIONS

D'Andre Swift (Week 1: 67% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 51%, 10; Week 3: 41%, 11; Weeks 4-5: DNP)

Jamaal Williams (Week 1: 33% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 2: 34%, 13; Week 3: 45%, 22; Week 4: 50%, 22; Week 5: 33%, 15)

Craig Reynolds (Week 3: 17% snaps, 7 opportunities; Week 4: 32%, 3; Week 5: 47%, 9)

Red-Zone Carries: Williams (15), Swift (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Williams (8)

Pass Routes: Swift (68), Williams (42), Reynolds (37)

Notes: Swift tweaked his ankle in Week 1 and saw his snaps dialed back in Week 2 only to then sprain his shoulder in Week 3. Swift has now had three weeks to rest, including last week's bye, and he's expected to return for Week 7 against Dallas. Williams will continue to siphon goal-line looks as a standalone RB2/FLEX option.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Aaron Jones (Week 1: 61% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 59%, 18; Week 3: 63%, 16; Week 4: 62%, 20; Week 5: 73%, 16; Week 6: 56%, 13)

AJ Dillon (Week 1: 51% snaps, 16 opportunities; Week 2: 57%, 21; Week 3: 53%, 15; Week 4: 58%, 19; Week 5: 32%, 6; Week 6: 49%, 16)

Red-Zone Carries: Jones (9), Dillon (8)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Dillon (2)

Pass Routes: Jones (136), Dillon (94)

Notes: Dillon's usage plummeted in Week 5, but things evened back out last week against the Jets. He remains a TD-dependent, lower-end RB2 while Jones is more of a higher-end RB2, pacing this backfield in routes and targets as the 1A. Jones just isn't scoring touchdowns.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Dameon Pierce (Week 1: 29% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 62%, 16; Week 3: 59%, 22; Week 4: 68%, 20; Week 5: 79%, 31)

Rex Burkhead (Week 1: 71% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 37%, 3; Week 3: 41%, 8; Week 4: 32%, 5; Week 5: 21%, 6)

Red-Zone Carries: Pierce (13), Burkhead (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Pierce (5)

Pass Routes: Burkhead (84), Pierce (61)

Notes: Pierce has handled 93% of the Texans' red-zone carries and is averaging 5.5 targets per game over the last two weeks. Thoroughly dominating the playing time and carries, Pierce's role is fantastic. He's the centerpiece of coach Lovie Smith's run-centric offense.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Jonathan Taylor (Week 1: 76% snaps, 38 opportunities; Week 2: 74%, 10; Week 3: 76%, 26; Week 4: 88%, 23; Weeks 5-6: DNP)

Nyheim Hines (Week 1: 28% snaps, 9 opportunities; Week 2: 30%, 6; Week 3: 45%, 9; Week 4: 32%, 3; Week 5: 4%, 3; Week 6: DNP)

Deon Jackson (Week 5: 58% snaps, 17 opportunities; Week 6: 67%, 22)

Phillip Lindsay (Week 5: 38% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 6: 33%, 6)

Red-Zone Carries: Taylor (13), Jackson (3), Hines (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Taylor (3), Hines (1), Jackson (1)

Pass Routes: Taylor (110), Hines (72), Jackson (59), Lindsay (27)

Notes: Taylor missed Weeks 5 and 6, and Hines was concussed on the first series in Week 5 and also missed last week. Jackson earned 10 targets against the Jaguars, scored a touchdown, and posted the overall RB1 week. Jackson is now dealing with a quad issue, and both Taylor and Hines were back practicing Wednesday. It was a fun one-week run for Jackson.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

James Robinson (Week 1: 49% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 2: 63%, 25; Week 3: 58%, 20; Week 4: 47%, 8; Week 5: 40%, 12; Week 6: 43%, 13)

Travis Etienne (Week 1: 51% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 37%, 12; Week 3: 43%, 16; Week 4: 51%, 9; Week 5: 53%, 15; Week 6: 46%, 12)

Red-Zone Carries: Robinson (16), Etienne (8), Trevor Lawrence (7)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Robinson (4), Lawrence (2), Etienne (1)

Pass Routes: Etienne (104), Robinson (85)

Notes: Etienne has out-snapped Robinson each of the last three weeks. He hasn't popped yet in the box score, but coach Doug Pederson has said he needs to get the ball in Etienne's hands more going forward. Etienne's stock is back on the rise as an RB3/FLEX while Robinson has shown he's an extremely TD-dependent RB2/FLEX play.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 1: 39% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 44%, 12; Week 3: 40%, 12; Week 4: 56%, 21; Week 5: 43%, 13; Week 6: 42%, 9)

Jerick McKinnon (Week 1: 39% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 47%, 6; Week 3: 52%, 8; Week 4: 22%, 3; Week 5: 53%, 11; Week 6: 43%, 5)

Isaiah Pacheco (Week 1: 23% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 9%, 2; Week 3: 8%, 3; Week 4: 21%, 11; Week 5: 3%, 1; Week 6: 15%, 4)

Red-Zone Carries: McKinnon (8), Pacheco (6), Edwards-Helaire (6), Patrick Mahomes (6)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Edwards-Helaire (3), McKinnon (3), Pacheco (2)

Pass Routes: McKinnon (104), Edwards-Helaire (101), Pacheco (20)

Notes: Edwards-Helaire is fantasy's overall RB16 now after his instance touchdown rate has started to even back out with no scores the last two weeks. Game-by-game, this rotation seems to change, with all three of CEH, McKinnon, and Pacheco seeing playing time. McKinnon is seeing the bulk of the snaps in pass-game situations and leads the team in red-zone carries.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Josh Jacobs (Week 1: 60% snaps, 11 opportunities; Week 2: 72%, 20; Week 3: 64%, 19; Week 4: 89%, 34; Week 5: 81%, 26)

Brandon Bolden (Week 1: 28% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 2: DNP; Week 3: 36%, 5; Week 4: 7%, 1; Week 5: 16%, 4)

Red-Zone Carries: Jacobs (16)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Jacobs (4)

Pass Routes: Jacobs (101), Bolden (42)

Notes: Jacobs has a stranglehold on the early-down, goal-line, and pass-down work for the Raiders. Rookie Zamir White hasn't even made a dent in Jacobs' usage. Jacobs has been incredible as fantasy's overall RB4 and has posted back-to-back career games.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Austin Ekeler (Week 1: 49% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 63%, 24; Week 3: 56%, 12; Week 4: 59%, 20; Week 5: 59%, 20; Week 6: 66%, 30)

Sony Michel (Week 1: 24% snaps, 7 opportunities; Week 2: 12%, 5; Week 3: 23%, 7; Week 4: 24%, 9; Week 5: 3%, 1; Week 6: 32%, 11)

Joshua Kelley (Week 1: 27% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 25%, 6; Week 3: 21%, 3; Week 4: 20%, 6; Week 5: 38%, 12; Week 6: 2%, 0)

Red-Zone Carries: Ekeler (11), Kelley (5), Michel (5), Justin Herbert (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Michel (2)

Pass Routes: Ekeler (148), Kelley (50), Michel (36)

Notes: Ekeler is now fantasy's overall RB1 after scoring six touchdowns in the last three games. He's coming off a whopping 30 opportunities last week on a season-best 66% playing-time clip. Kelley sprained his knee after two snaps, allowing Michel to soak up 11 touches as the RB2. Ekeler is on pace for 116 catches this season.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Darrell Henderson (Week 1: 82% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 56%, 10; Week 3: 50%, 5; Week 4: 59%, 11; Week 5: 57%, 5; Week 6: 71%, 15)

Cam Akers (Week 1: 18% snaps, 3 opportunities; Week 2: 43%, 18; Week 3: 50%, 12; Week 4: 38%, 9; Week 5: 31%, 14; Week 6: DNP)

Malcolm Brown (Week 5: 12% snaps, 0 opportunities; Week 6: 25%, 8)

Red-Zone Carries: Akers (8), Henderson (7), Brown (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Akers (2), Henderson (2)

Pass Routes: Henderson (152), Akers (41), Brown (10)

Notes: Akers is going to either be traded or cut in the coming days or weeks after both sides decided it was best for Akers to just stay home last week. The removal of Akers has put Henderson back in the RB2 mix, but word out of Los Angeles is fifth-round rookie RB Kyren Williams (ankle, I.R.) could have a “big role” once he returns. Williams should be stashed in all formats. The Rams have also loosely been linked to a Christian McCaffrey trade.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Raheem Mostert (Week 1: 42% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 55%, 14; Week 3: 56%, 10; Week 4: 72%, 18; Week 5: 69%, 21; Week 6: 62%, 16)

Chase Edmonds (Week 1: 63% snaps, 16 opportunities; Week 2: 51%, 8; Week 3: 44%, 7; Week 4: 28%, 8; Week 5: 15%, 3; Week 6: 40%, 4)

Red-Zone Carries: Mostert (7), Edmonds (2), Tua Tagovailoa (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Edmonds (2), Mostert (1)

Pass Routes: Mostert (121), Edmonds (91)

Notes: Edmonds is being mass-dropped in redraft formats after seeing his touches evaporate, but Edmonds makes sense as a bench stash with Mostert highly injury-prone during his career and 30 years old. Mostert's RB2 status will get a boost with Tua Tagovailoa back for Week 7.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dalvin Cook (Week 1: 77% snaps, 25 opportunities; Week 2: 69%, 12; Week 3: 61%, 17; Week 4: 62%, 22; Week 5: 57%, 20; Week 6: 87%, 14)

Alexander Mattison (Week 1: 23% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 31%, 7; Week 3: 39%, 8; Week 4: 38%, 4; Week 5: 43%, 13; Week 6: 13%, 1)

Red-Zone Carries: Cook (9), Mattison (5), Kirk Cousins (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Cook (3), Cousins (1)

Pass Routes: Cook (121), Mattison (69)

Notes: With Mattison battling a shoulder issue in Week 6, Cook logged a season-high snap rate against the Dolphins, but he did nothing outside of a late 53-yard touchdown run. That score saved his fantasy day. Cook remains an every-week RB1 thanks to touchdown scoring, but his pass-game role has really left a lot to be desired despite the strong playing-time clip.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Damien Harris (Week 1: 39% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 40%, 17; Week 3: 38%, 14; Week 4: 45%, 19; Week 5: 10%, 5; Week 6: DNP)

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 1: 25% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 62%, 11; Week 3: 62%, 17; Week 4: 55%, 19; Week 5: 90%, 27; Week 6: 86%, 24)

Ty Montgomery (Week 1: 37% snaps, 6 opportunities; Weeks 2-6: DNP)

Red-Zone Carries: Stevenson (12), Harris (7), Mac Jones (4)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Stevenson (4), Harris (2), Jones (1)

Pass Routes: Stevenson (100), Harris (37), Montgomery (11)

Notes: Montgomery remains on I.R., and Harris is now expected to miss multiple games with a hamstring injury. Stevenson is coming off the overall RB1 week in Week 6 and was the RB14 the previous week. He's a legitimate RB1 for as long as Harris remains sidelined.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Alvin Kamara (Week 1: 62% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 2: DNP; Week 3: 70%, 22; Week 4: DNP; Week 5: 73%, 29; Week 6: 69%, 28)

Mark Ingram (Week 1: 33% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 2: 37%, 12; Week 3: 33%, 5; Week 4: 48%, 13; Week 5: 22%, 9; Week 6: 33%, 11)

Red-Zone Carries: Kamara (5), Taysom Hill (5), Ingram (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Hill (1)

Pass Routes: Kamara (85), Ingram (50)

Notes: Taysom Hill playing a slasher role in the red zone and running the ball is killing Kamara's scoring upside. However, coming off 57 opportunities the last two weeks since returning from injury, Kamara is a confident RB1. Hill remains a highly-volatile season-long play. His big games will be impossible to predict. You're one your own when playing Hill in fantasy.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Saquon Barkley (Week 1: 83% snaps, 25 opportunities; Week 2: 84%, 25; Week 3: 92%, 18; Week 4: 94%, 33; Week 5: 69%, 19; Week 6: 88%, 25)

Red-Zone Carries: Barkley (17), Daniel Jones (10)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Barkley (4), Jones (3)

Pass Routes: Barkley (147)

Notes: Fantasy's overall RB3, Barkley is the engine of the Giants' offense. In a contract year, the Giants are going to run the wheels off Barkley. He's legitimately the Giants' RB1 and WR1, leading the team in routes and catches as well as all rushing categories.

NEW YORK JETS

Breece Hall (Week 1: 45% snaps, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 27%, 8; Week 3: 51%, 19; Week 4: 66%, 23; Week 5: 69%, 20; Week 6: 67%, 22)

Michael Carter (Week 1: 60% snaps, 19 opportunities; Week 2: 61%, 12; Week 3: 49%, 13; Week 4: 44%, 12; Week 5: 42%, 12; Week 6: 49%, 7)

Red-Zone Carries: Hall (15), Carter (11), Zach Wilson (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Hall (4), Carter (3), Wilson (1)

Pass Routes: Hall (104), Carter (101)

Notes: Hall is all the way up to the overall RB9 in half-PPR points per game and has taken hold of this Jets backfield. Carter is still involved enough to be a nuisance but is a low-floor RB3 going forward. Hall is showing why the Jets traded up for him in April's draft.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Miles Sanders (Week 1: 52% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 2: 53%, 20; Week 3: 59%, 16; Week 4: 67%, 30; Week 5: 74%, 18; Week 6: 62%, 19)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 1: 30% snaps, 9 opportunities; Week 2: 26%, 4; Week 3: 31%, 3; Week 4: 27%, 7; Week 5: 22%, 3; Week 6: 24%, 5)

Boston Scott (Week 1: 18% snaps, 4 opportunities; Week 2: 21%, 5; Week 3: 10%, 2; Weeks 4-5: DNP; Week 6: 14%, 6)

Red-Zone Carries: Jalen Hurts (25), Sanders (16), Gainwell (5), Scott (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Hurts (10), Sanders (3), Gainwell (1), Scott (1)

Pass Routes: Sanders (107), Gainwell (63), Scott (22)

Notes: Fantasy's overall RB9, Sanders is a locked-in every-week RB2 as the lead back in Philly's hyper-efficient rushing attack. Even if Hurts is commanding a lot of the goal-line looks, Sanders' volume is valuable. He's a comfortable fantasy start every week. Hurts, meanwhile, is on pace to shatter Lamar Jackson's single-season QB rushing attempts record.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Najee Harris (Week 1: 59% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 71%, 21; Week 3: 80%, 18; Week 4: 75%, 18; Week 5: 49%, 15; Week 6: 69%, 17)

Jaylen Warren (Week 1: 37% snaps, 4 opportunities; Week 2: 29%, 5; Week 3: 20%, 5; Week 4: 25%, 4; Week 5: 51%, 10; Week 6: 31%, 2)

Red-Zone Carries: Harris (11), Warren (4), Kenny Pickett (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Harris (3), Pickett (2)

Pass Routes: Harris (97), Warren (74)

Notes: Warren got a bunch of playing time in the Steelers' blowout loss to the Bills in Wee k5, and coach Mike Tomlin suggested after the game that Warren could earn more snaps going forward. That didn't happen in the Week 6 upset over the Bucs. One of fantasy's biggest busts to date, Harris is the overall RB32 in half-PPR points per game.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Elijah Mitchell (Week 1: 25% snaps, 6 opportunities; Weeks 2-6: DNP)

Jeff Wilson (Week 1: 59% snaps, 11 opportunities; Week 2: 49%, 20; Week 3: 73%, 15; Week 4: 66%, 18; Week 5: 58%, 19; Week 6: 52%, 8)

Tevin Coleman (Week 5: 28% snaps, 11 opportunities; Week 6: 20%, 4)

Red-Zone Carries: Wilson (11), Coleman (4), Jimmy Garoppolo (4), Deebo Samuel (3), Mitchell (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Wilson (5), Garoppolo (3), Samuel (1), Coleman (1)

Pass Routes: Wilson (89), Coleman (16)

Notes: Wilson has played himself into every-week RB2 status in San Francisco's efficient rushing attack. And Coleman was signed to the active roster after producing a couple touchdowns in the Niners' 37-point slaughtering of the Panthers in Week 5. Coleman isn't an exciting pickup with Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) back in the mix and Mitchell due back soon. Wilson fell victim to game script in Week 6 and doesn't offer anything in the pass game.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Ken Walker (Week 1: DNP; Week 2: 24% snaps, 7 opportunities; Week 3: 13%, 6; Week 4: 36%, 9; Week 5: 58%, 8; Week 6: 69%, 24)

DeeJay Dallas (Week 3: 21% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 4: 4%, 0; Week 5: 19%, 2; Week 6: 34%, 2)

Red-Zone Carries: Walker (9), Geno Smith (4)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Pass Routes: Walker (45), Dallas (31)

Notes: Rashaad Penny (ankle) is done for the season. In the first game sans Penny against the Cardinals in Week 6, Walker showcased legitimate lead-back traits as a fantasy RB1. This is the exact reason Walker was hyped all summer as a fantasy stash behind injury-prone Penny.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Leonard Fournette (Week 1: 76% snaps, 23 opportunities; Week 2: 87%, 28; Week 3: 91%, 18; Week 4: 61%, 10; Week 5: 62%, 25; Week 6: 82%, 27)

Rachaad White (Week 1: 27% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 13%, 4; Week 3: 9%, 0; Week 4: 38%, 8, Week 5: 39%, 9; Week 6: 22%, 8)

Red-Zone Carries: Fournette (12), White (3), Tom Brady (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Fournette (4), White (2)

Pass Routes: Fournette (163), White (66)

Notes: Fournette's snaps were back up in Week 6 against the Steelers with the Bucs chasing points and ultimately losing. Fournette has caught a touchdown in three straight games and has one rushing score in that span, vaulting all the way up to overall RB5 on the year. White remains one of the better fantasy stashes with Fournette ultimately likely to miss time at some point.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Derrick Henry (Week 1: 68% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 46%, 13; Week 3: 74%, 26; Week 4: 69%, 27; Week 5: 64%, 30)

Dontrell Hilliard (Week 1: 18% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: DNP; Week 3: 24%, 3; Week 4: 31%, 4; Week 5: 31%, 6)

Red-Zone Carries: Henry (12), Ryan Tannehill (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Henry (5), Tannehill (1)

Pass Routes: Henry (53), Hilliard (42)

Notes: Henry has 20-plus carries and/or one touchdown in all five games to open the year. Not many running backs have the upside of Henry. He's up to fantasy's overall RB5.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Antonio Gibson (Week 1: 64% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 54%, 18; Week 3: 44%, 13; Week 4: 41%, 16; Week 5: 32%, 7; Week 6: 26%, 9)

J.D. McKissic (Week 1: 40% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 46%, 10; Week 3: 53%, 12; 51%, 12; Week 5: 41%, 7; Week 6: 30%, 5)

Brian Robinson (Week 5: 29% snaps, 9 opportunities; Week 6: 47%, 17)

Red-Zone Carries: Gibson (9), Robinson (4), Carson Wentz (3), McKissic (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Gibson (6), Robinson (1)

Pass Routes: McKissic (126), Gibson (86)

Notes: Robinson took over lead-back duties against the Bears in Week 6, but he has zero pass-game role and only got by thanks to a late touchdown. This offense is bad and plays three running backs, so it's hard to get truly excited about Robinson until/f/when Gibson goes away.