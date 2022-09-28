Running Back Usage Report: Week 3









NFL depth charts are always changing, whether it's due to injuries, coaching decisions, or performance-related issues. The running back position, in particular, can be tough to stay on top of throughout the season, as the vast majority of teams have gone with some sort of committee approach, featuring two and sometimes even three backs.

Below is a breakdown of each team's backfield to help us determine offenses that are using a single workhorse, committees, and situations to avoid for fantasy. I'll use this space each week to track the numbers and provide some thoughts.

All snap counts and touches are compiled from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refers to the running back's combined carries and targets.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Red-Zone Carries: Conner (5), Benjamin (3), Williams (1), Kyler Murray (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Conner (2), Williams (1), Murray (1)

Pass Routes: Conner (57), Benjamin (43), Williams (32)

Notes: Conner injured his ankle in Week 2 but played Week 3. But the Cardinals also kept both Benjamin and Williams involved behind him. That would be bad news for Conner's ceiling moving forward. After dominating at the goal line last year, Conner has failed to find the end zone on either of his inside-the-five looks through three weeks. He needs the Cardinals to start playing with some leads. Conner looks extremely unlikely to replicate his 2021 stats.

Story continues

ATLANTA FALCONS

Cordarrelle Patterson (Week 1: 65% snaps, 27 opportunities; Week 2: 59% snaps, 11 opportunities; Week 3: 61% snaps, 18 opportunities)

Tyler Allgeier (Week 1: DNP; Week 2: 31% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 3: 37% snaps, 7 opportunities)

Avery Williams (Week 1: 31% snaps, 3 opportunities; Week 2: 25% snaps, 1 opportunity; Week 3: 7% snaps, 1 opportunity)

Red-Zone Carries: Patterson (8), Marcus Mariota (7), Allgeier (4)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Mariota (2)

Pass Routes: Patterson (44), Williams (24), Allgeier (12)

Notes: Patterson was the Falcons' player of the game in their Week 3 win over Seattle, but rookie Allgeier remains a thorn in his side, stealing early-down, short-yardage, and goal-line snaps while Williams sprinkles in on passing situations. Patterson's targets have gone way down from 2021, but he's making his carries count right now as the current RB5. If I could trade Patterson for a buy-low target like Joe Mixon, Leonard Fournette, or Austin Ekeler, I'd do it.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Red-Zone Carries: Lamar Jackson (5), Drake (3), Dobbins (2), Davis (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Jackson (2), Davis (2)

Pass Routes: Hill (24), Drake (22), Dobbins (14)

Notes: Dobbins made his season debut in Week 3, and that forced Drake to the inactive list. Dobbins handled the bulk of the early-down work with Hill coming on third downs and in passing situations. Dobbins is trying to get his legs back underneath him and will be a solid-if-unspectacular low-end, TD-dependent RB2. Lamar Jackson is the Ravens' RB1.

BUFFALO BILLS

Devin Singletary (Week 1: 59% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 54% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 3: 73% snaps, 20 opportunities)

Zack Moss (Week 1: 37% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 19% snaps, 4 opportunities; Week 3: 17% snaps, 5 opportunities)

James Cook (Week 1: 5% snaps, 1 opportunity; Week 2: 26% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 3: 12% snaps, 6 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Josh Allen (5), Singletary (4), Cook (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Allen (3), Singletary (1)

Pass Routes: Singletary (85), Moss (29), Cook (10)

Notes: In a high-octane AFC East tilt where the game was close all day, Singletary was the Bills' preferred backfield option, playing a season-high 73% of the snaps and seeing 11 targets. When other teams are able to push the Bills and compete, Singletary always seems to be the guy. Only Joe Mixon has run more pass routes through three weeks than Singletary. However, Josh Allen is the Bills' true RB1, leading the team in red-zone and goal-line carries.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Christian McCaffrey (Week 1: 81% snaps, 14 opportunities; Week 2: 91% snaps, 20 opportunities; Week 3: 80% snaps, 29 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: McCaffrey (5), Baker Mayfield (5)

Inside-The-Five Carries: McCaffrey (1)

Pass Routes: McCaffrey (67)

Notes: McCaffrey's playing time and touch counts are truly elite among running backs, and no other Panthers running back has even so much as ran a route in the passing game. But CMC's box scores are leaving a bit to be desired mainly because the Panthers are 30th in red-zone success rate and seemingly have preferred to put the ball in Baker Mayfield's hands over McCaffrey. That's a recipe for failure. CMC is still a top-three fantasy player moving forward.

CHICAGO BEARS

David Montgomery (Week 1: 66% snaps, 21 opportunities; Week 2: 80% snaps, 17 opportunities; Week 13: 17% snaps, 3 opportunities)

Khalil Herbert (Week 1: 29% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 20% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 3: 60% snaps, 22 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Herbert (8), Justin Fields (7), Montgomery (4)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Herbert (4), Fields (2)

Pass Routes: Montgomery (29), Herbert (22)

Notes: Montgomery was injured early in the Bears' Week 3 win over the Texans, allowing Herbert to take over lead-back duties while rookie Trestan Ebner mixed in for seven carries on 15 snaps. Herbert exploded for 20/157/2 on the ground en route to the overall RB1 week. The Bears are calling Montgomery day to day, but Herbert has been one of the best backs in football, averaging a robust 7.3 YPC and scoring on 3-of-4 goal-line carries. He was the week's top waiver add and immediately slots in as an RB1 in the NFL's most run-heavy offense.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Joe Mixon (Week 1: 73% snaps, 36 opportunities; Week 2: 76% snaps, 23 opportunities; Week 3: 66% snaps, 19 opportunities)

Samaje Perine (Week 1: 26% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 20% snaps, 2 opportunities; Week 3: 34% snaps, 11 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Mixon (9), Joe Burrow (2), Perine (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Mixon (4), Burrow (1)

Pass Routes: Mixon (87), Perine (35)

Notes: Mixon tweaked his ankle late in the Week 3 win over the Jets but is expected to be ready for Thursday night's Week 4 date with the Dolphins. He's seeing elite RB1 usage but is averaging a pitiful 2.8 YPC through three weeks and has yet to find the end zone. Perine remains his clear backup. Mixon is a smart buy-low target in an offense still finding its stride.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Nick Chubb (Week 1: 52% snaps, 23 opportunities; Week 2: 54% snaps, 20 opportunities; Week 3: 62% snaps, 24 opportunities)

Kareem Hunt (Week 1: 56% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 2: 46% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 3: 44% snaps, 16 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Hunt (11), Chubb (10), Jacoby Brissett (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Chubb (3), Hunt (2)

Pass Routes: Hunt (51), Chubb (39)

Notes: Hunt leads the league in red-zone carries, and Chubb is third. As we all expected, Cleveland's Jacoby Brissett-guided offense runs through its backfield tandem. Both Chubb (RB1) and Hunt (RB14) are locked in as every-week fantasy starters running behind one of the league's best five-man blocking units that just got back RT Jack Conklin last week.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 1: 58% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 67% snaps, 17 opportunities; Week 3: 64% snaps, 16 opportunities)

Tony Pollard (Week 1: 55% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 39% snaps, 16 opportunities; Week 3: 44% snaps, 14 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Elliott (3), Pollard (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Elliott (1), Pollard (1)

Pass Routes: Elliott (58), Pollard (37)

Notes: The Cowboys are deploying a true timeshare out of the backfield, with Elliott and Pollard essentially splitting things 60/40 in Elliott's favor. Zeke was finally able to find the end zone in Week 3, converting his first goal-line attempt of the season after Pollard scored in Week 2. Both are back-end RB2s for fantasy purposes, though it's clear Elliott is more dependent on finding the end zone. Pollard has the breakaway speed and playmaking ability to score from anywhere.

DENVER BRONCOS

Javonte Williams (Week 1: 58% snaps, 19 opportunities; Week 2: 65% snaps, 19 opportunities; Week 3: 45% snaps, 20 opportunities)

Melvin Gordon (Week 1: 41% snaps, 14 opportunities; Week 2: 32% snaps, 11 opportunities; Week 3: 38% snaps, 18 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Gordon (4), Williams (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Gordon (3), Williams (1)

Pass Routes: Williams (61), Gordon (35)

Notes: Denver's offense has been a colossal disappointment as a whole, and Williams is feeling the effects of it. After his PPR-inflated Week 1, Williams is the overall RB31 the last two weeks, and Gordon is the one getting the goal-line looks. Gordon scored last week, and the Broncos also got RB3 Mike Boone in on 19% of the snaps, playing him mostly on third downs. That would be a major concern for Williams if that continues.

DETROIT LIONS

D'Andre Swift (Week 1: 67% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 51% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 3: 41% snaps, 11 opportunities)

Jamaal Williams (Week 1: 33% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 2: 34% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 3: 45% snaps, 22 opportunities)

Craig Reynolds (Week 3: 17% snaps, 7 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Williams (11), Swift (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Williams (4)

Pass Routes: Swift (68), Williams (24), Reynolds (8)

Notes: Swift tweaked his ankle in Week 1 and saw his snaps dialed back in Week 2 only to then sprain his shoulder in Week 3. The Lions have said Swift might benefit from sitting out the next two games and returning after the bye. That would make Williams, the NFL's leader in red-zone carries and rushing touchdowns, a plug-and-play RB2 with RB1 upside. Reynolds would assume at least part of the Swift role, likely seeing double-digit carries plus targets.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Aaron Jones (Week 1: 61% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 59% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 3: 63% snaps, 16 opportunities)

AJ Dillon (Week 1: 51% snaps, 16 opportunities; Week 2: 57% snaps, 21 opportunities; Week 3: 53% snaps, 15 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Dillon (6), Jones (5)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Dillon (2)

Pass Routes: Jones (68), Dillon (45)

Notes: Jones and Dillon continue to see the field together and are splitting snaps basically right down the middle, with Jones running more routes and seeing more targets while Dillon is the preferred option at the goal line. Both are high-end RB2 plays and every-week starters.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Dameon Pierce (Week 1: 29% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 62% snaps, 16 opportunities; Week 3: 59% snaps, 22 opportunities)

Rex Burkhead (Week 1: 71% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 37% snaps, 3 opportunities; Week 3: 41% snaps, 8 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Pierce (10), Burkhead (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Pierce (3)

Pass Routes: Burkhead (60), Pierce (29)

Notes: Over the last two weeks, Pierce has out-carried Burkhead 35-3. The rookie was able to post a crisp 20/80/1 rushing line last week against the Bears, seeing three carries inside the five-yard line. He added 2/21 as a receiver, going over 100 total yards. Pierce is going to be reliant on scoring touchdowns, but he's emerged as an every-week RB2 going forward.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Jonathan Taylor (Week 1: 76% snaps, 38 opportunities; Week 2: 74% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 3: 76% snaps, 26 opportunities)

Nyheim Hines (Week 1: 28% snaps, 9 opportunities; Week 2: 30% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 3: 45% snaps, 9 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Taylor (10), Hines (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Taylor (3), Hines (1)

Pass Routes: Taylor (81), Hines (58)

Notes: A top-two fantasy pick over the summer, Taylor is second in the NFL with 61 carries, one fewer than Nick Chubb, but Taylor has gone back-to-back weeks without a touchdown and is the current RB10. His snap share plus workload make him a top-three RB1 every week. Hines is going to have a big week here or there, but they'll be impossible to predict.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

James Robinson (Week 1: 49% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 2: 63% snaps, 25 opportunities; Week 3: 58% snaps, 20 opportunities)

Travis Etienne (Week 1: 51% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 37% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 3: 43% snaps, 16 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Robinson (10), Etienne (5), Trevor Lawrence (5)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Robinson (2)

Pass Routes: Robinson (52), Etienne (50)

Notes: It's safe to say Robinson has emerged as the Jaguars' clear lead back. For the first time this season, Robinson actually ran more routes than Etienne in the Jaguars' Week 3 thrashing of the Chargers. And Robinson scored again on the ground with a 17/100/1 day. Etienne didn't really do much until the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter. Robinson is fantasy's overall RB3 behind Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley. Etienne is merely a low-floor RB3/FLEX.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 1: 39% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 44% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 3: 40% snaps, 12 opportunities)

Jerick McKinnon (Week 1: 39% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 47% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 3: 52% snaps, 8 opportunities)

Isiah Pacheco (Week 1: 23% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 9% snaps, 2 opportunities; Week 3: 8% snaps, 3 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: McKinnon (4), Pacheco (3), Edwards-Helaire (2), Patrick Mahomes (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Edwards-Helaire (2), McKinnon (2), Pacheco (2)

Pass Routes: McKinnon (51), Edwards-Helaire (44)

Notes: Edwards-Helaire is fantasy's overall RB4, but he's involved in a three-way committee and has been out-snapped by McKinnon in back-to-back games. There's simply no way CEH can keep up this touchdown-to-touches surge he's on and is a screaming sell-high candidate. His seven carries last week netted zero yards, but one of them was a goal-line plunge for a touchdown. The Chiefs are expected to keep deploying this three-man backfield.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Josh Jacobs (Week 1: 60% snaps, 11 opportunities; Week 2: 72% snaps, 20 opportunities; Week 3: 64% snaps, 19 opportunities)

Brandon Bolden (Week 1: 28% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 2: DNP; Week 3: 36% snaps, 5 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Jacobs (9), Zamir White (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Jacobs (2)

Pass Routes: Jacobs (61), Bolden (30)

Notes: Jacobs has a stranglehold on the early-down and goal-line work for the Raiders. Rookie Zamir White hasn't even made a dent in Jacobs' usage, though the veteran is still a pretty TD-dependent RB2 who doesn't produce big plays or do much in the pass game.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Austin Ekeler (Week 1: 49% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 63% snaps, 24 opportunities; Week 3: 56% snaps, 12 opportunities)

Sony Michel (Week 1: 24% snaps, 7 opportunities; Week 2: 12% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 3: 23% snaps, 7 opportunities)

Joshua Kelley (Week 1: 27% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 25% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 3: 21% snaps, 3 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Ekeler (2), Michel (2), Kelley (2), Justin Herbert (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Michel (1)

Pass Routes: Ekeler (70), Kelley (27), Michel (17)

Notes: Frustration levels are high for Ekeler's fantasy drafters. The Chargers are trying to make Michel a thing in short-yardage and goal-line situations. The coaches have been trying to find a complement for Ekeler since last summer, but the offense is suffering when Ekeler isn't on the field. Fantasy's current RB20, Ekeler is a buy-low target. Like last year, we'd expect the Chargers to give up on the three-man committee idea in the near future.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Darrell Henderson (Week 1: 82% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 56% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 3: 50% snaps, 5 opportunities)

Cam Akers (Week 1: 18% snaps, 3 opportunities; Week 2: 43% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 3: 50% snaps, 12 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Akers (6), Henderson (5)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Akers (2)

Pass Routes: Henderson (74), Akers (22)

Notes: In back-to-back wins the last two weeks, Akers has out-carried Henderson 27-14, and it was Akers who was able to find the end zone last week, though he did lose a fumble on his lone goal-line look. Both backs are going to continue to be involved, but Akers looks like the better RB2 bet. Henderson has standalone RB3/FLEX value, but the Rams want Akers to be the guy.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Chase Edmonds (Week 1: 63% snaps, 16 opportunities; Week 2: 51% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 3: 44% snaps, 7 opportunities)

Raheem Mostert (Week 1: 42% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 55% snaps, 14 opportunities; Week 3: 56% snaps, 10 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Mostert (3), Edmonds (2), Tua Tagovailoa (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Edmonds (2)

Pass Routes: Edmonds (53), Mostert (48)

Notes: Mostert again out-snapped and out-touched Edmonds in Week 3, but Edmonds capitalized on a pair of goal-line chances for two touchdowns against the Bills. He out-snapped Mostert 5-0 in goal-line situations, but Mostert held the overall snap edge, and the two split third-down duties. It's a frustrating situation, but both are passable RB2/FLEX plays.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dalvin Cook (Week 1: 77% snaps, 25 opportunities; Week 2: 69% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 3: 61% snaps, 17 opportunities)

Alexander Mattison (Week 1: 23% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 31% snaps, 7 opportunities; Week 3: 39% snaps, 8 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Cook (2), Mattison (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Cook (1)

Pass Routes: Cook (68), Mattison (33)

Notes: Cook ended his mini touchdown drought last week with a goal-line score, but he left Week 3 early with a dislocated shoulder. Shoulder injuries are nothing new for Cook, and he's now become prone to them. The word on the street is Cook plans to play through the issue and wear a harness. He's an every-week RB1, but it would be nice if coach Kevin O'Connell would get Cook more involved in the passing game. He wasn't targeted last week against the Lions and has just seven catches for 37 scoreless yards after three contests.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Damien Harris (Week 1: 39% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 40% snaps, 17 opportunities; Week 3: 38% snaps, 14 opportunities)

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 1: 25% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 62% snaps, 11 opportunities; Week 3: 62% snaps, 17 opportunities)

Ty Montgomery (Week 1: 37% snaps, 6 opportunities; Weeks 2-3: DNP)

Red-Zone Carries: Harris (4), Mac Jones (4), Stevenson (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Harris (2), Stevenson (1), Jones (1)

Pass Routes: Stevenson (53), Harris (30), Montgomery (11)

Notes: Stevenson led the backfield in carries, rushing yards, targets, catches, and receiving yards last week, and though the Patriots have been rotating Stevenson and Harris on a drive-by-drive basis, the coaches actually kept Stevenson in for two-minute work in Week 3. His ceiling is just so much higher than Harris, but it's clear both backs are going to be leaned on heavily, and even more so now with Mac Jones out multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Alvin Kamara (Week 1: 62% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 2: DNP; Week 3: 70% snaps, 22 opportunities)

Mark Ingram (Week 1: 33% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 2: 37% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 3: 33% snaps, 5 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Kamara (1), Ingram (1), Taysom Hill (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Pass Routes: Kamara (43), Ingram (26)

Notes: Kamara out-snappEd Ingram 48-23 in Week 3, ran 26 routes to Ingram's six,and saw all seven targets out of the backfield. However, Kamara has yet to find the end zone. His workload alone keeps Kamara stapled to fantasy lineups as an every-week RB1.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Saquon Barkley (Week 1: 83% snaps, 25 opportunities; Week 2: 84% snaps, 25 opportunities; Week 3: 92% snaps, 18 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Barkley (6), Daniel Jones (4), Matt Breida (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Barkley (2), Jones (1)

Pass Routes: Barkley (90)

Notes: Fantasy's overall RB2 through two weeks, Barkley is the engine of the Giants' offense with Daniel Jones struggling badly and seeing heavy pressure when he does drop back to pass. In a contract year, the Giants are going to run the wheels off Barkley.

NEW YORK JETS

Michael Carter (Week 1: 60% snaps, 19 opportunities; Week 2: 61% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 3: 49% snaps, 13 opportunities)

Breece Hall (Week 1: 45% snaps, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 27% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 3: 51% snaps, 19 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Carter (1), Hall (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Pass Routes: Carter (70), Hall (60)

Notes: The Jets thankfully scrapped the Ty Johnson idea from Week 2 and again eliminated him from the mix. Carter continues to handle the slight majority of the early-down work, but in Week 3 the Jets let Hall loose a bit, giving him the short-yardage and third-down snaps. Hall saw 11 targets and registered 14 touches. New York has done something different in the backfield every week to this point, but Hall's arrow is pointing up for the time being.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Miles Sanders (Week 1: 52% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 2: 53% snaps, 20 opportunities; Week 3: 59% snaps, 16 opportunities)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 1: 30% snaps, 9 opportunities; Week 2: 26% snaps, 4 opportunities; Week 3: 31% snaps, 3 opportunities)

Boston Scott (Week 1: 18% snaps, 4 opportunities; Week 2: 21% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 3: 10% snaps, 2 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Jalen Hurts (8), Sanders (4), Gainwell (3), Scott (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Hurts (4), Sanders (2), Gainwell (1), Scott (1)

Pass Routes: Sanders (51), Gainwell (38), Scott (20)

Notes: The Eagles look like Super Bowl contenders through two weeks and have the NFL's easiest remaining schedule. Fantasy's overall RB19 after two games, Sanders is a locked-in RB2 as the lead back in Philly's hyper-efficient rushing attack. Even if Hurts is stealing a lot of the goal-line looks, Sanders' volume is valuable. He's a comfortable fantasy start every week.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Najee Harris (Week 1: 59% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 71% snaps, 21 opportunities; Week 3: 80% snaps, 18 opportunities)

Jaylen Warren (Week 1: 37% snaps, 4 opportunities; Week 2: 29% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 3: 20% snaps, 5 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Harris (7), Warren (3), Mitchell Trubisky (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Harris (2), Trubisky (1)

Pass Routes: Harris (49), Warren (24)

Notes: Harris is once again going to struggle for efficiency behind the league's worst offensive line, but he was able to pop into the end zone last week against the Browns with a 15/56/1 day. Fantasy's current RB17 overall, Harris is unlikely to pay off his first-round fantasy price tag. Warren remains his clear-cut backup and a solid bench-stash in fantasy.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Red-Zone Carries: Wilson (6), Jimmy Garoppolo (4), Deebo Samuel (3), Kyle Juszczyk (2), Davis-Price (2), Mitchell (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Garoppolo (3), Wilson (2), Juszczyk (2), Samuel (1), Davis-Price (1)

Pass Routes: Wilson (46)

Notes: Mitchell (knee) and Davis-Price (ankle) are already injured, and starting QB Trey Lance (ankle) is done for the year. The Niners have been rocked by injuries, leaving Wilson atop the backfield depth chart, Deebo Samuel as a change of pace, and rookie UDFA Jordan Mason as the next man up for carries behind them. Wilson has seen 35 carries plus targets over the last two weeks with Mitchell out and has played himself into every-week RB2 status.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Rashaad Penny (Week 1: 69% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 2: 41% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 3: 69% snaps, 15 opportunities)

Ken Walker (Week 1: DNP; Week 2: 24% snaps, 7 opportunities; Week 3: 13% snaps, 6 opportunities)

DeeJay Dallas (Week 3: 21% snaps, 5 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Penny (4), Walker (1), Geno Smith (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Pass Routes: Penny (55), Homer (22), Walker (9), Dallas (8)

Notes: Travis Homer (ribs) was placed on I.R. this week, so that will likely open up third-down work for Dallas. Penny is fantasy's RB47. A three-man backfield in the league's least-voluminous offense that doesn't put up points is something I'd want no part of in fantasy.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Leonard Fournette (Week 1: 76% snaps, 23 opportunities; Week 2: 87% snaps, 28 opportunities; Week 3: 91% snaps, 18 opportunities)

Rachaad White (Week 1: 27% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 13% snaps, 4 opportunities; Week 3: 9% snaps, 0 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Fournette (5), White (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Fournette (1)

Pass Routes: Fournette (79), White (18)

Notes: With the Bucs dealing with all sorts of injuries at wide receiver and the offensive line, Fournette has been the focal point of the offense. Fournette hasn't found the end zone yet and is the current RB17 in fantasy. But his usage alone has locked Fournette into every-week RB1 treatment regardless of opponent. White is his clear backup and needs to be rostered in all formats.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Derrick Henry (Week 1: 68% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 46% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 3: 74% snaps, 26 opportunities)

Dontrell Hilliard (Week 1: 18% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: DNP; Week 3: 24% snaps, 3 opportunities)

Hassan Haskins (Week 1: 14% snaps, 0 opportunities, Week 2: 50% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 3: 7% snaps, 0 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Henry (4), Ryan Tannehill (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Henry (2), Tannehill (1)

Pass Routes: Henry (34), Haskins (16), Hilliard (13)

Notes: Henry has 20-plus carries and/or one touchdown in all three games to open the year. The multi-touchdown games and big-time yards just haven't been there to this point, and Henry is the overall RB12 in fantasy. Dominating the early-down and goal-line work, Henry actually caught five passes in Week 3. If he can start adding that to his repertoire more consistently, Henry's floor and ceiling would both rise. He's still an every-week RB1 with multi-TD upside.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Antonio Gibson (Week 1: 64% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 54% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 3: 44% snaps, 13 opportunities)

J.D. McKissic (Week 1: 40% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 46% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 3: 53% snaps, 12 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Gibson (7), Carson Wentz (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Gibson (6)

Pass Routes: McKissic (68), Gibson (58)

Notes: Gibson leads all running backs with six carries inside the five-yard line through three weeks and has scored in back-to-back games. Dominating the early-down and goal-line work for the Commanders, Gibson has parlayed his usage into the overall RB13 numbers as an every-week RB2. McKissic is a PPR-specific RB3/FLEX with 16 targets the last two weeks.

