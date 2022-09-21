Running Back Usage Report: Week 2

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

NFL depth charts are always changing, whether it's due to injuries, coaching decisions, or performance-related issues. The running back position, in particular, can be tough to stay on top of throughout the season, as the vast majority of teams have gone with some sort of committee approach, featuring two and sometimes even three backs.

Below is a breakdown of each team's backfield to help us determine offenses that are using a single workhorse, committees, and situations to avoid for fantasy. I'll use this space each week to track the numbers and provide some thoughts.

All snap counts and touches are compiled from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refers to the running back's combined carries and targets.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Red-Zone Carries: Conner (3), Benjamin (3), Williams (1), Kyler Murray (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Conner (1), Williams (1), Murray (1)

Pass Routes: Conner (36), Benjamin (30), Williams (22)

Notes: Conner's role is about as secure as any back in the league, but he's now already injured after leaving Week 2 early with an ankle issue. Conner is being labeled as day to day, so he might not miss a game. After not playing Week 1, veteran Williams split the work with Benjamin following Conner's injury. I wouldn't be scrambling to roster either of these backs but would prefer Williams if given the choice based on him getting the goal-line conversion in Week 2.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Red-Zone Carries: Patterson (6), Marcus Mariota (5), Allgeier (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Mariota (1)

Pass Routes: Patterson (32), Williams (22)

Notes: C-Patt had a massive Week 1, and I had him as a prime sell-high candidate last week. We might have already missed the window on that. With Damien Williams (ribs) off to I.R., rookie Allgeier was active for Week 2 and split early-down work right down the middle with Patterson. Williams handled two-minute and plays just enough to make this situation messy. Patterson at least remains the Falcons' preferred option at the goal line, but with all three backs playing snaps and even Marcus Mariota stealing carries, it's hard to love Patterson as much more than a low-floor, high-ceiling RB2/3. Allgeier is worth a speculative add off waivers.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Red-Zone Carries: Lamar Jackson (4), Drake (3), Davis (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Jackson (2), Davis (2)

Pass Routes: Drake (22), Hill (14)

Notes: This backfield is useless until Dobbins (knee) makes his season debut. Davis was slammed into the line of scrimmage on a couple goal-line failures in Week 2. Lamar Jackson has always been the Ravens' QB1 and RB1 simultaneously.

BUFFALO BILLS

Red-Zone Carries: Josh Allen (2), Cook (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Allen (1)

Pass Routes: Singletary (46), Moss (22), Cook (3)

Notes: Rookie Cook was lightly sprinkled in with the Josh Allen group in Week 2, but he racked up almost all of his usage in the fourth quarter with Case Keenum under center closing out the blowout win. Singletary remains the lone somewhat playable Bills back in fantasy, but he's not even reliable in a three-man committee with Josh Allen stealing a lot of the goal-line work. Moss saw six targets in Week 1 against the Rams but wasn't involved in the pass game Week 2.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Christian McCaffrey (Week 1: 81% snaps, 14 opportunities; Week 2: 91% snaps, 20 opportunities)

D'Onta Foreman (Week 1: 13% snaps, 2 opportunities; Week 2: 5% snaps, 2 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: McCaffrey (5), Baker Mayfield (5)

Inside-The-Five Carries: McCaffrey (1)

Pass Routes: McCaffrey (48)

Notes: The Panthers ran 50 plays in Week 1 and 54 in Week 2. Only the Bears and Seahawks have called fewer offensive plays through two weeks. McCaffrey posted his first 100-yard game of the season last week and is seeing truly elite playing time at the position. It's translated to just the overall RB9 performance to this point, but much better numbers are ahead if Carolina can get its offense straightened out and get more in terms of volume. CMC is a prime buy-low target.

CHICAGO BEARS

David Montgomery (Week 1: 66% snaps, 21 opportunities; Week 2: 80% snaps, 17 opportunities)

Khalil Herbert (Week 1: 29% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 20% snaps, 5 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Justin Fields (5), Montgomery (4), Herbert (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Fields (2), Herbert (2)

Pass Routes: Montgomery (25), Herbert (8)

Notes: Chicago is – by far – the NFL's most run-heavy team through two weeks. The Week 1 monsoon played a part in that, but Justin Fields then only attempted 11 passes at Green Bay in Week 2 despite playing from behind all night. Montgomery was written off a bit over the summer, but he's averaging 16 carries and three targets per game as a rock-solid volume-based RB2, even if Herbert and Fields have the goal-line touchdowns after two contests. Herbert remains one of the premier handcuffs as a must-stash on fantasy benches.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Joe Mixon (Week 1: 73% snaps, 36 opportunities; Week 2: 76% snaps, 23 opportunities)

Samaje Perine (Week 1: 26% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 20% snaps, 2 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Mixon (5), Perine (1), Joe Burrow (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Mixon (3), Burrow (1)

Pass Routes: Mixon (62), Perine (29)

Notes: Mixon has an elite RB1 workload, and it's evident Perine is still his direct backup, as Chris Evans has barely seen the field through two weeks. Mixon's 62 routes are inflated a bit by the Bengals' Week 1 overtime thriller, but those 62 routes are No. 1 amongst running backs.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Kareem Hunt (Week 1: 56% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 2: 46% snaps, 15 opportunities)

Nick Chubb (Week 1: 52% snaps, 23 opportunities; Week 2: 54% snaps, 20 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Chubb (8), Hunt (6)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Chubb (2)

Pass Routes: Hunt (34), Chubb (25)

Notes: Hunt had the multi-touchdown performance in Week 1, but Week 2 was Chubb's turn, finishing with three scores on the ground. Both backs are capable of RB1 outputs every week in the Browns' extreme run-centric offense with Jacoby Brissett under center through Week 12. Chubb is currently fantasy's overall RB1, and Hunt is RB8. Both are every-week starters.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 1: 58% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 67% snaps, 17 opportunities)

Tony Pollard (Week 1: 55% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 39% snaps, 16 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Pollard (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Pollard (1)

Pass Routes: Elliott (37), Pollard (28)

Notes: The Cowboys pulled off the upset of the Bengals in Week 2 with Cooper Rush under center, but even playing with a lead all day couldn't propel Elliott to fantasy usefulness. Despite running more routes than Pollard through two weeks, Elliott has two catches for -7 yards. Pollard got the goal-line look against Cincinnati and punched it in for a touchdown. Pollard is fantasy's RB21, and Elliott is all the way down at RB47. Zeke players should be very concerned.

DENVER BRONCOS

Javonte Williams (Week 1: 58% snaps, 19 opportunities; Week 2: 65% snaps, 19 opportunities)

Melvin Gordon (Week 1: 41% snaps, 14 opportunities; Week 2: 32% snaps, 11 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Gordon (2), Williams (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Gordon (2), Williams (1)

Pass Routes: Williams (48), Gordon (22)

Notes: Williams continues to distance himself as the clear No. 1 back in Denver, leading the duo in carries and targets while also seeing the majority of the snaps in goal-line, short-yardage, and passing situations. Williams has yet to find the end zone with the Broncos struggling badly in the red zone as a whole, but the RB1 usage is certainly there.

DETROIT LIONS

D'Andre Swift (Week 1: 67% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 51% snaps, 10 opportunities)

Jamaal Williams (Week 1: 33% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 2: 34% snaps, 13 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Williams (9), Swift (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Williams (3)

Pass Routes: Swift (46), Williams (16)

Notes: Swift came into Week 2 with a bit of an ankle issue and had his snaps dialed back some in a game the Lions were blowing out the Commanders for much of the afternoon. Swift touched the ball just seven times but produced a 50-yard run and receiving score while handling the vast majority of pass-game work. Williams seems to still be the coaching staff's favorite option at the goal line with a league-high nine red-zone carries and three inside the five-yard line. Swift is fantasy's RB2 as a big-play machine, and Williams has standalone value as the current RB19. This Detroit offensive line is creating gaping running lanes.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Aaron Jones (Week 1: 61% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 59% snaps, 18 opportunities)

AJ Dillon (Week 1: 51% snaps, 16 opportunities; Week 2: 57% snaps, 21 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Dillon (4), Jones (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Dillon (2)

Pass Routes: Jones (46), Dillon (31)

Notes: Following his Week 1 dud, Jones was the centerpiece of the Week 2 win over the Bears, turning in the overall RB2 week. He actually leads the team in pass routes through two weeks, and the Packers are doing a great job of getting both Jones and Dillon on the field together. Dillon was actually lead-blocking on one of Jones' two scores in Week 2. Both are top-15 fantasy backs through two games and will continue to be the focal points on offense.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Rex Burkhead (Week 1: 71% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 37% snaps, 3 opportunities)

Dameon Pierce (Week 1: 29% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 62% snaps, 16 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Pierce (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Pierce (1)

Pass Routes: Burkhead (45), Pierce (20)

Notes: After a head-scratching Week 1 backfield split that heavily favored Burkhead, the coaches corrected their mistake and let Pierce carry the mail against the Broncos. He out-carried Burkhead 15-0 as the early-down grinder. Burkhead is still the favorite on third downs and in two-minute situations. Pierce is going to be a weekly TD-or-bust RB2 type.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Jonathan Taylor (Week 1: 76% snaps, 38 opportunities; Week 2: 74% snaps, 10 opportunities)

Nyheim Hines (Week 1: 28% snaps, 9 opportunities; Week 2: 30% snaps, 6 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Taylor (7), Hines (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Taylor (1), Hines (1)

Pass Routes: Taylor (56), Hines (36)

Notes: The Colts were shut out 24-0 by the Jaguars in Week 2, leading to Taylor seeing just nine carries as one of the week's biggest fantasy duds. But he's third amongst all running backs in pass routes while playing three-quarters of the offensive snaps. Top-two RB1 every week. Hines is who he's always been, and that's a low-floor borderline RB3/4.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Travis Etienne (Week 1: 51% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 37% snaps, 12 opportunities)

James Robinson (Week 1: 49% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 2: 63% snaps, 25 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Robinson (5), Trevor Lawrence (3), Etienne (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Robinson (1)

Pass Routes: Etienne (36), Robinson (31)

Notes: The Jaguars steamrolling the Colts 24-0 in Week 2 certainly paved the way for game script to swing heavily in Robinson's favor. He didn't look explosive and wasn't efficient, averaging 2.78 YPC, but Robinson did find the end zone and is clearly the favorite for the money carries at the goal line in Jacksonville. Etienne will have better days when the Jaguars are projected to play from behind. But it's not a fun week-to-week fantasy situation. Robinsons is the current RB6, and Etienne is pretty far behind at RB36. Things might be different if Etienne hadn't dropped an easy touchdown in Week 1.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 1: 39% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 44% snaps, 12 opportunities)

Jerick McKinnon (Week 1: 39% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 47% snaps, 6 opportunities)

Isiah Pacheco (Week 1: 23% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 9% snaps, 2 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: McKinnon (2), Pacheco (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: McKinnon (1), Pacheco (1)

Pass Routes: McKinnon (31), Edwards-Helaire (27)

Notes: Pacheco's Week 1 box score was obviously inflated by his garbage-time carries, and I personally saw fantasy normies starting him in Week 2 lineups. It clearly didn't work out. CEH is the man on early downs in Kansas City with McKinnon the preferred pass-game and two-minute option. McKinnon caught a short touchdown in Week 2, and CEH went over 100 total yards after his two-TD opener. He's fantasy's overall RB5 in one of the league's premier offenses. Pacheco is nothing more than a bench stash. I dropped him in one league for 49ers RB Jordan Mason.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Josh Jacobs (Week 1: 60% snaps, 11 opportunities; Week 2: 72% snaps, 20 opportunities)

Brandon Bolden (Week 1: 28% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 2: DNP)

Ameer Abdullah (Week 1: 12% snaps, 1 opportunity; Week 2: 21% snaps, 1 opportunity)

Red-Zone Carries: Jacobs (4), Zamir White (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Jacobs (2)

Pass Routes: Jacobs (34), Abdullah (16), Bolden (11)

Notes: Jacobs has a stranglehold on the early-down work for the Raiders. Like David Montgomery in Chicago, Jacobs was probably cast aside too soon in fantasy circles over the summer. Rookie Zamir White hasn't even made a dent in Jacobs' usage, though the veteran is still a pretty TD-dependent RB2 who doesn't produce big plays or do much in the pass game.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Austin Ekeler (Week 1: 49% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 63% snaps, 24 opportunities)

Sony Michel (Week 1: 24% snaps, 7 opportunities; Week 2: 12% snaps, 5 opportunities)

Joshua Kelley (Week 1: 27% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 25% snaps, 6 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Ekeler (2), Michel (2), Justin Herbert (1), Kelley (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Michel (1)

Pass Routes: Ekeler (45), Kelley (20), Michel (11)

Notes: Frustration levels are high for Ekeler's fantasy drafters through two weeks. The Chargers are trying to make Michel a thing in short-yardage and goal-line situations, and Michel was stuffed on his inside-the-five look last week against the Chiefs. The coaches have been trying to find a complement for Ekeler since last summer, but the offense is suffering when Ekeler isn't on the field. Fantasy's current RB16, Ekeler is a buy-low target. Like last year, we'd expect the Chargers to give up on the three-man committee idea in the near future.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Darrell Henderson (Week 1: 82% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 56% snaps, 10 opportunities)

Cam Akers (Week 1: 18% snaps, 3 opportunities; Week 2: 43% snaps, 18 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Henderson (5), Akers (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Pass Routes: Henderson (59), Akers (18)

Notes: Henderson dominated the snaps in Week 1, but the Rams got Akers back involved in Week 2, going back to their two-man committee approach. Akers edged out Henderson on early downs against the Falcons, but Henderson was the preferred pass-game option, though Akers saw the targets edge in the box score while Henderson scored the short touchdown on the ground. The Rams know Henderson's body can't handle workhorse duties. Akers looks toast since his Achilles' injury, but this timeshare leaves both as back-end RB2 options.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Chase Edmonds (Week 1: 63% snaps, 16 opportunities; Week 2: 51% snaps, 8 opportunities)

Raheem Mostert (Week 1: 42% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 55% snaps, 14 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Tua Tagovailoa (2), Mostert (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Pass Routes: Edmonds (45), Mostert (37)

Notes: Edmonds looked like one of the big winners from Week 1. But the Dolphins flipped the script in Week 2, getting Mostert more involved both on early downs and in passing situations, and that was with Miami chasing points on the scoreboard most of the afternoon. Mostert is now someone who needs to be rostered in 12-team leagues. This backfield has the potential to be a weekly fantasy headache. Edmonds is the better talent, but talent doesn't always win out.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dalvin Cook (Week 1: 77% snaps, 25 opportunities; Week 2: 69% snaps, 12 opportunities)

Alexander Mattison (Week 1: 23% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 31% snaps, 7 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Cook (1), Mattison (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Pass Routes: Cook (54), Mattison (22)

Notes: Cook fell victim to game script in Week 2 with the Vikings getting blown out in Philadelphia. A first-round fantasy pick over the summer, Cook's touchdown drought from last season has carried over into Weeks 1-2, and he's the overall RB28 through two games. Talk about a prime buy-low target. Mattison is still nothing more than an elite handcuff.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Damien Harris (Week 1: 39% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 40% snaps, 17 opportunities)

Ty Montgomery (Week 1: 37% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: DNP)

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 1: 25% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 62% snaps, 11 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Mac Jones (3), Harris (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Harris (1)

Pass Routes: Stevenson (28), Harris (19), Montgomery (11)

Notes: Montgomery was placed on I.R. ahead of Week 2. In his absence, the Patriots simply rotated Harris and Stevenson on a drive-by-drive basis against the Steelers. Harris found the end zone but did injure his knee on the final offensive play of the game. It's a situation to monitor closely in practice this week. If Harris would ever have to miss time, Stevenson would be an easy RB1 play.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Red-Zone Carries: Taysom Hill (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Pass Routes: Jones (24), Ingram (19), Kamara (17)

Notes: Kamara missed Week 2 against the Bucs with a ribs issue. Ingram was the preferred ball-carrier in his absence while Jones pitched in as the pass-game option. Kamara should be back for Week 3 after pushing his status up until Sunday morning in Week 2.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Saquon Barkley (Week 1: 83% snaps, 25 opportunities; Week 2: 84% snaps, 25 opportunities)

Matt Breida (Week 1: 22% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 2: 15% snaps, 2 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Barkley (6), Daniel Jones (4), Breida (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Barkley (2), Jones (1)

Pass Routes: Barkley (55)

Notes: Fantasy's overall RB2 through two weeks, Barkley is the engine of the Giants' offense with Daniel Jones struggling badly and seeing heavy pressure when he does drop back to pass. In a contract year, the Giants are going to run the wheels off Barkley.

NEW YORK JETS

Michael Carter (Week 1: 60% snaps, 19 opportunities; Week 2: 61% snaps, 12 opportunities)

Breece Hall (Week 1: 45% snaps, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 27% snaps, 8 opportunities)

Ty Johnson (Week 1: DNP; Week 2: 19% snaps, 3 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Carter (1), Hall (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Pass Routes: Carter (51), Hall (33), Johnson (10)

Notes: The Jets' two-man committee became a three-man one in Week 2 with Johnson entering the playing-time mix as the third-down specialist while also seeing work in two-minute situations. Carter held the targets edge over Hall 5-1, but Hall's one target resulted in a short touchdown, and both backs saw seven carries apiece. We don't like three-man backfield committees for fantasy, and we especially don't like them in bad offenses like this one.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Miles Sanders (Week 1: 52% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 2: 53% snaps, 20 opportunities)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 1: 30% snaps, 9 opportunities; Week 2: 26% snaps, 4 opportunities)

Boston Scott (Week 1: 18% snaps, 4 opportunities; Week 2: 21% snaps, 5 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Jalen Hurts (5), Sanders (3), Gainwell (2), Scott (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Hurts (3), Sanders (2), Gainwell (1), Scott (1)

Pass Routes: Sanders (32), Gainwell (22), Scott (16)

Notes: The Eagles look like Super Bowl contenders through two weeks and have the NFL's easiest remaining schedule. Fantasy's overall RB11 after two games, Sanders is a locked-in RB2 as the lead back in Philly's hyper-efficient rushing attack. Even if Hurts is stealing a lot of the goal-line looks and 10 carries per game, Sanders' volume is valuable. Philly is favored in 13 of its remaining 15 contests. Sanders is a comfortable fantasy start every week.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Najee Harris (Week 1: 59% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 71% snaps, 21 opportunities)

Jaylen Warren (Week 1: 37% snaps, 4 opportunities; Week 2: 29% snaps, 5 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Harris (4), Warren (1), Chase Claypool (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Harris (2), Claypool (1)

Pass Routes: Harris (34), Warren (21)

Notes: Harris is once again going to struggle for efficiency behind the league's worst offensive line. I wouldn't want to have Harris in fantasy. He's clearly not 100% healthy after battling foot and ankle issues over the summer and Week 1. And Harris showed no big-play ability as a rookie. He's only getting by on volume but was drafted as a first-round fantasy pick. Warren remains one of my favorite bench stashes should something Harris need to miss time.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Red-Zone Carries: Wilson (5), Jimmy Garoppolo (4), Deebo Samuel (3), Kyle Juszczyk (2), Davis-Price (2), Mitchell (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Garoppolo (3), Wilson (2), Juszczyk (2), Samuel (1), Davis-Price (1)

Pass Routes: Wilson (27)

Notes: Mitchell (knee) and Davis-Price (ankle) are already injured, and starting QB Trey Lance (ankle) is done for the year. The Niners have been rocked by injuries, leaving Wilson atop the backfield depth chart, Deebo Samuel as a change of pace, and rookie UDFA Jordan Mason as the next man up for carries behind them. Marlon Mack was elevated from the practice squad. Mason should be added everywhere he's available after his big preseason pushed Trey Sermon off the roster.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Rashaad Penny (Week 1: 69% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 2: 41% snaps, 6 opportunities)

Travis Homer (Week 1: 35% snaps, 1 opportunity; Week 2: 45% snaps, 6 opportunities)

Ken Walker (Week 1: DNP; Week 2: 24% snaps, 7 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Penny (1), Walker (1), Geno Smith (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Pass Routes: Penny (30), Homer (22), Walker (5)

Notes: Rookie Walker made his debut in Week 2, and the Seahawks employed a three-way committee led by pass-game back Travis Homer in the league's least-voluminous offense. I wouldn't want any part of this backfield.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Leonard Fournette (Week 1: 76% snaps, 23 opportunities; Week 2: 87% snaps, 28 opportunities)

Rachaad White (Week 1: 27% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 13% snaps, 4 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Fournette (4), White (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Pass Routes: Fournette (47), White (13)

Notes: With the Bucs dealing with all sorts of injuries at wide receiver and the offensive line, Fournette has been the focal point of the offense. He actually leads the team in pass routes. Fournette hasn't found the end zone yet and is the current RB16 in fantasy. But his usage alone has locked Fournette into every-week RB1 status. Rookie White is his clear backup and needs to be rostered in all formats. Fournette is 27 and has already been on the injury report with a hamstring issue this season.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Derrick Henry (Week 1: 68% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 46% snaps, 13 opportunities)

Dontrell Hilliard (Week 1: 18% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: DNP)

Hassan Haskins (Week 1: 14% snaps, 0 opportunities, Week 2: 50% snaps, 10 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Henry (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Henry (1)

Pass Routes: Henry (21), Haskins (15), Hilliard (6)

Notes: Henry found the end zone in Week 2 against the Bills but was bottled up most of the night, turning 13 carries into 25 yards. He got the fourth quarter off with the Titans getting creamed 41-7 on the scoreboard. Henry is fantasy's overall RB29 through two weeks. This Titans team is much worse than the ones of the previous couple seasons. And with so many miles on Henry's tires, it's a bit of a scary time to be a Henry drafter.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Antonio Gibson (Week 1: 64% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 54% snaps, 18 opportunities)

J.D. McKissic (Week 1: 40% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 46% snaps, 10 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Gibson (4), Carson Wentz (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Gibson (4)

Pass Routes: Gibson (43), McKissic (38)

Notes: Gibson leads all running backs with four carries inside the five-yard line through two weeks. Dominating the early-down and goal-line work for the Commanders, Gibson has parlayed his usage into the overall RB11 numbers as an every-week RB2. McKissic is a PPR-specific RB3/FLEX option after seeing seven targets in catch-up mode last week.

