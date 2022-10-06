Running Back Usage Report: Week 4









NFL depth charts are always changing, whether it's due to injuries, coaching decisions, or performance-related issues. The running back position, in particular, can be tough to stay on top of throughout the season, as the vast majority of teams have gone with some sort of committee approach, featuring two and sometimes even three backs.

Below is a breakdown of each team's backfield to help us determine offenses that are using a single workhorse, committees, and situations to avoid for fantasy. I'll use this space each week to track the numbers and provide some thoughts.

All snap counts and touches are compiled from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refers to the running back's combined carries and targets.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Red-Zone Carries: Conner (7), Benjamin (5), Kyler Murray (4), Williams (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Conner (3), Murray (2), Williams (1)

Pass Routes: Conner (77), Benjamin (48), Williams (38)

Notes: Conner remains a buy-low based on his dominating playing time and backfield touches, but it's pretty evident he's not going to reach his peak from last year. This offense just seems broken, and Conner isn't getting the amount of looks at the goal line and therefore not converting them at the rate he did in 2021. Conner is still an every-week RB2.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Red-Zone Carries: Patterson (10), Marcus Mariota (8), Allgeier (4), Huntley (4)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Mariota (2), Huntley (1)

Pass Routes: Patterson (49), Allgeier (20)

Notes: Patterson (knee) was placed on injured reserve after Week 4 and will now miss at least the next four games. Huntley didn't carry the ball at all Weeks 1-3 but immediately became the Falcons' goal-line back and scored a touchdown. He warrants a pickup in all formats. Allgeier was drafted by this regime and is probably the better add but looks more like an RB3/FLEX.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Red-Zone Carries: Dobbins (7), Lamar Jackson (6), Hill (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Dobbins (3), Jackson (3)

Pass Routes: Hill (34), Dobbins (28)

Notes: Dobbins reclaimed his short-yardage and goal-line role from Hill in Week 4 and scored a pair of short touchdowns. He looks like a relatively safe RB2, even if he's dependent on touchdowns. Lamar Jackson is still the Ravens' best rusher.

BUFFALO BILLS

Red-Zone Carries: Josh Allen (10), Singletary (5), Cook (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Allen (6), Singletary (1)

Pass Routes: Singletary (118), Moss (31), Cook (12)

Notes: Singletary has thoroughly dominated the playing time the last two weeks with the Bills actually involved in competitive contests. It's clear he's the Bills' best back right now, and no running back has run more routes than Singletary. He's a low-end RB2 only because Josh Allen is still the Bills' best goal-line and short-yardage rusher.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Christian McCaffrey (Week 1: 81% snaps, 14 opportunities; Week 2: 91%, 20; Week 3: 80%, 29; Week 4: 87%, 17)

Red-Zone Carries: McCaffrey (5), Baker Mayfield (5)

Inside-The-Five Carries: McCaffrey (1)

Pass Routes: McCaffrey (99)

Notes: Running 53.5 plays per game, the Panthers are running the NFL's least-voluminous offense. McCaffrey's playing time and domination of the touches and targets remains elite, but Baker Mayfield is holding this offense back in a big way. Sam Darnold (ankle) is eligible to come off I.R. but still isn't ready. CMC is an elite RB1 but needs Carolina to extend more drives.

CHICAGO BEARS

David Montgomery (Week 1: 66% snaps, 21 opportunities; Week 2: 80%, 17; Week 3: 17%, 3; Week 4: DNP)

Khalil Herbert (Week 1: 29% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 20%, 5; Week 3: 60%, 22; Week 4: 77%, 20)

Red-Zone Carries: Herbert (13), Justin Fields (7), Montgomery (4)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Herbert (4), Fields (2)

Pass Routes: Herbert (39), Montgomery (29)

Notes: Montgomery (knee) was injured early in the Bears' Week 3 win, allowing Herbert to take over lead-back duties while rookie Trestan Ebner is mixing in as the RB2 in Montgomery's absence. Herbert is a borderline RB1/2 in Chicago's run-heavy offense.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Joe Mixon (Week 1: 73% snaps, 36 opportunities; Week 2: 76%, 23; Week 3: 66%, 19; Week 4: 83%, 28)

Samaje Perine (Week 1: 26% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 20%, 2; Week 3: 34%, 11; Week 4: 19%, 2)

Red-Zone Carries: Mixon (16), Joe Burrow (2), Perine (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Mixon (7), Burrow (1)

Pass Routes: Mixon (108), Perine (43)

Notes: Mixon leads the league in red-zone carries but has been slamming into brick walls repeatedly at the goal line and in short-yardage situations. On top of his elite usage in the scoring area, Mixon is third among all RBs in routes run and targets. His usage is legitimately elite, even if the efficiency hasn't been there with 2.7 YPC and just the one touchdown.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Nick Chubb (Week 1: 52% snaps, 23 opportunities; Week 2: 54%, 20; Week 3: 62%, 24; Week 4: 55%, 22)

Kareem Hunt (Week 1: 56% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 2: 46%, 15; Week 3: 44%, 16; Week 4: 49%, 13)

Red-Zone Carries: Chubb (15), Hunt (13), Jacoby Brissett (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Chubb (5), Hunt (2), Brissett (1)

Pass Routes: Hunt (67), Chubb (54)

Notes: Third in the NFL in red-zone carries, Chubb is making the most of his carries and is probably the best pure running back in the NFL with five touchdowns over his last three games. Chubb is fantasy's overall RB1. Hunt is still seeing enough to warrant every-week RB2 starts.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 1: 58% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 67%, 17; Week 3: 64%, 16; Week 4: 64%, 21)

Tony Pollard (Week 1: 55% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 39%, 16; Week 3: 44%, 14; Week 4: 39%, 11)

Red-Zone Carries: Pollard (4), Elliott (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Elliott (1), Pollard (1)

Pass Routes: Elliott (73), Pollard (49)

Notes: The Cowboys are deploying a true timeshare out of the backfield, with Elliott and Pollard essentially splitting things 60/40 in Elliott's favor. Zeke was finally able to find the end zone in Week 3, converting his first goal-line attempt of the season after Pollard scored in Week 2. Both are back-end RB2's for fantasy purposes, though it's clear Elliott is more dependent on finding the end zone. Pollard's all-or-nothing box scores make him more boom-or-bust-y.

DENVER BRONCOS

Melvin Gordon (Week 1: 41% snaps, 14 opportunities; Week 2: 32%, 11; Week 3: 38%, 18; Week 4: 19%, 4)

Mike Boone (Week 4: 36% snaps, 6 opportunities)

Red-Zone Carries: Gordon (4), Russell Wilson (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Gordon (3), Wilson (1)

Pass Routes: Gordon (40), Boone (30)

Notes: Javonte Williams tore his ACL and LCL in Week 4 and is done for the season. #TeamPreseason Hall of Famer Boone is now expected to get the first crack at replacing Williams as the pass-game complement to Gordon, who is the favorite for carries in Denver moving forward. Boone needs to be added in all fantasy formats. The Broncos also signed 32-year-old veteran Latavius Murray as insurance should Gordon or Boone falter.

DETROIT LIONS

D'Andre Swift (Week 1: 67% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 51%, 10; Week 3: 41%, 11; Week 4: DNP)

Jamaal Williams (Week 1: 33% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 2: 34%, 13; Week 3: 45%, 22; Week 4: 50%, 22)

Craig Reynolds (Week 3: 17% snaps, 7 opportunities; Week 4: 32%, 3)

Red-Zone Carries: Williams (15), Swift (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Williams (8)

Pass Routes: Swift (68), Williams (39), Reynolds (20)

Notes: Swift tweaked his ankle in Week 1 and saw his snaps dialed back in Week 2 only to then sprain his shoulder in Week 3. Swift is likely out through the Week 6 bye. Second in the NFL in red-zone carries, Williams is a plug-and-play RB2 with RB1 upside.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Aaron Jones (Week 1: 61% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 59%, 18; Week 3: 63%, 16; Week 4: 62%, 20)

AJ Dillon (Week 1: 51% snaps, 16 opportunities; Week 2: 57%, 21; Week 3: 53%, 15; Week 4: 58%, 19)

Red-Zone Carries: Dillon (8), Jones (6)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Dillon (2)

Pass Routes: Jones (83), Dillon (65)

Notes: Jones and Dillon continue to see the field together and are splitting snaps basically right down the middle, with Jones running more routes and seeing more targets while Dillon is the preferred option at the goal line. Both are high-end RB2 plays and every-week starters.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Dameon Pierce (Week 1: 29% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 62%, 16; Week 3: 59%, 22; Week 4: 68%, 20)

Rex Burkhead (Week 1: 71% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 37%, 3; Week 3: 41%, 8; Week 4: 32%, 5)

Red-Zone Carries: Pierce (11), Burkhead (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Pierce (3)

Pass Routes: Burkhead (75), Pierce (48)

Notes: Over the last three weeks, Pierce has out-carried Burkhead 47-3. Pierce is going to be reliant on scoring touchdowns, but he's emerged as an every-week RB2 going forward. He's top-10 in the league with his 11 red-zone carries.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Jonathan Taylor (Week 1: 76% snaps, 38 opportunities; Week 2: 74%, 10; Week 3: 76%, 26; Week 4: 88%, 23)

Nyheim Hines (Week 1: 28% snaps, 9 opportunities; Week 2: 30%, 6; Week 3: 45%, 9; Week 4: 32%, 3)

Red-Zone Carries: Taylor (13), Hines (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Taylor (3), Hines (1)

Pass Routes: Taylor (110), Hines (70)

Notes: A top-two fantasy pick over the summer, Taylor is third in the NFL with 81 carries, but Taylor has gone three straight weeks without a touchdown and is the current RB22. His snap share plus workload make him a legitimate RB1 still, but now he's going to miss Week 5 with a sprained ankle. Hines and Phillip Lindsay are expected to get the first cracks at carries.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

James Robinson (Week 1: 49% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 2: 63%, 25; Week 3: 58%, 20; Week 4: 47%, 8)

Travis Etienne (Week 1: 51% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 37%, 12; Week 3: 43%, 16; Week 4: 51%, 9)

Red-Zone Carries: Robinson (12), Etienne (5), Trevor Lawrence (5)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Robinson (3)

Pass Routes: Etienne (64), Robinson (61)

Notes: With the Jaguars chasing points most of Week 4, Etienne out-snapped Robinson and ran more routes, but neither was able to do anything meaningful in the box score. Robinson remains an every-week RB2, and Etienne looks like bench fodder in 12-team formats.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 1: 39% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 44%, 12; Week 3: 40%, 12; Week 4: 56%, 21)

Jerick McKinnon (Week 1: 39% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 47%, 6; Week 3: 52%, 8; Week 4: 22%, 3)

Isaiah Pacheco (Week 1: 23% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 9%, 2; Week 3: 8%, 3; Week 4: 21%, 11)

Red-Zone Carries: Pacheco (6), McKinnon (5), Edwards-Helaire (3), Patrick Mahomes (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Edwards-Helaire (3), McKinnon (3), Pacheco (2)

Pass Routes: Edwards-Helaire (66), McKinnon (61)

Notes: Edwards-Helaire is fantasy's overall RB4, but he's getting by on an insane touchdown rate. However, Week 4 was the first time we've really seen him take charge of this backfield. Pacheco still looks like the best pure runner in Kansas City on his limited carries, but this backfield seems to change every week. I still like the idea of selling high on CEH.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Josh Jacobs (Week 1: 60% snaps, 11 opportunities; Week 2: 72%, 20; Week 3: 64%, 19; Week 4: 89%, 34)

Brandon Bolden (Week 1: 28% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 2: DNP; Week 3: 36%, 5; Week 4: 7%, 1)

Red-Zone Carries: Jacobs (15), Zamir White (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Jacobs (3)

Pass Routes: Jacobs (85), Bolden (35)

Notes: Jacobs has a stranglehold on the early-down, goal-line, and pass-down work for the Raiders. Rookie Zamir White hasn't even made a dent in Jacobs' usage. Jacobs has been incredible through the first month of the season as fantasy's overall RB10.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Austin Ekeler (Week 1: 49% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 63%, 24; Week 3: 56%, 12; Week 4: 59%, 20)

Sony Michel (Week 1: 24% snaps, 7 opportunities; Week 2: 12%, 5; Week 3: 23%, 7; Week 4: 24%, 9)

Joshua Kelley (Week 1: 27% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 25%, 6; Week 3: 21%, 3; Week 4: 20%, 6)

Red-Zone Carries: Ekeler (6), Michel (2), Kelley (2), Justin Herbert (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Michel (1)

Pass Routes: Ekeler (94), Kelley (36), Michel (22)

Notes: Frustration levels were high for Ekeler's fantasy drafters headed into Week 4, but he answered with a three-touchdown effort against the Texans. He's on pace for 115 catches. The snap rate is down from 2021, but his usage is more than making up for it. He's an easy RB1.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Darrell Henderson (Week 1: 82% snaps, 18 opportunities; Week 2: 56%, 10; Week 3: 50%, 5; Week 4: 59%, 11)

Cam Akers (Week 1: 18% snaps, 3 opportunities; Week 2: 43%, 18; Week 3: 50%, 12; Week 4: 38%, 9)

Red-Zone Carries: Akers (7), Henderson (5)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Akers (2)

Pass Routes: Henderson (105), Akers (36)

Notes: This backfield looks like one to avoid if possible. The Rams signed veteran coach's pet Malcolm Brown last week and played him on two snaps in Week 4. Both snaps were the lone early-down goal-line looks. That's bad for both Akers and Henderson. The Rams' offensive line has been wrecked by offseason departures and in-season injuries. They can't run the ball.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Chase Edmonds (Week 1: 63% snaps, 16 opportunities; Week 2: 51%, 8; Week 3: 44%, 7; Week 4: 28%, 8)

Raheem Mostert (Week 1: 42% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 55%, 14; Week 3: 56%, 10; Week 4: 72%, 18)

Red-Zone Carries: Mostert (5), Edmonds (2), Tua Tagovailoa (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Edmonds (2), Mostert (1)

Pass Routes: Mostert (74), Edmonds (62)

Notes: Mostert again out-snapped and out-touched Edmonds in Week 4, but Edmonds has been making the most of his looks in the scoring area with three touchdowns in his last two games. However, Mostert looks like coach Mike McDaniel's preferred ball-carrier as an RB2/FLEX. Edmonds is a low-floor option who's only getting by with touchdowns.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dalvin Cook (Week 1: 77% snaps, 25 opportunities; Week 2: 69%, 12; Week 3: 61%, 17; Week 4: 62%, 22)

Alexander Mattison (Week 1: 23% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 31%, 7; Week 3: 39%, 8; Week 4: 38%, 4)

Red-Zone Carries: Cook (5), Mattison (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Cook (1)

Pass Routes: Cook (88), Mattison (48)

Notes: Cook is an every-week RB1 solely on playing time and volume. The ceiling hasn't yet been there, and it would be nice to see coach Kevin O'Connell get Cook more involved in the passing game. Mattison remains one of the best backup RBs to stash in fantasy.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Damien Harris (Week 1: 39% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 40%, 17; Week 3: 38%, 14; Week 4: 45%, 19)

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 1: 25% snaps, 10 opportunities; Week 2: 62%, 11; Week 3: 62%, 17; Week 4: 55%, 19)

Ty Montgomery (Week 1: 37% snaps, 6 opportunities; Weeks 2-4: DNP)

Red-Zone Carries: Harris (6), Mac Jones (4), Stevenson (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Harris (2), Stevenson (1), Jones (1)

Pass Routes: Stevenson (66), Harris (36), Montgomery (11)

Notes: The Patriots have been rotating Stevenson and Harris on a drive-by-drive basis this season, but the coaches prefer Stevenson in passing situations. His ceiling is just so much higher than Harris, but it's clear both backs are going to be leaned on heavily, and even more so now with Mac Jones out multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Alvin Kamara (Week 1: 62% snaps, 13 opportunities; Week 2: DNP; Week 3: 70%, 22; Week 4: DNP)

Mark Ingram (Week 1: 33% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 2: 37%, 12; Week 3: 33%, 5; Week 4: 48%, 13)

Red-Zone Carries: Ingram (3), Taysom Hill (2), Kamara (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Hill (1)

Pass Routes: Kamara (43), Ingram (38)

Notes: Kamara initially injured his ribs in Week 1, and it's now cost him two games. Latavius Murray was elevated from the practice squad for Week 4 and converted a goal-line touchdown and saw 11 carries. He has since been signed by the Broncos to the 53-man roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Saquon Barkley (Week 1: 83% snaps, 25 opportunities; Week 2: 84%, 25; Week 3: 92%, 18; Week 4: 94%, 33)

Red-Zone Carries: Barkley (8), Daniel Jones (5)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Barkley (2), Jones (1)

Pass Routes: Barkley (106)

Notes: Fantasy's overall RB2, Barkley is the engine of the Giants' offense with Daniel Jones struggling badly, now hobbled with an ankle injury, and seeing heavy pressure when he does drop back to pass. In a contract year, the Giants are going to run the wheels off Barkley. He's legitimately the Giants' RB1 and WR1, leading the team in routes and catches as well.

NEW YORK JETS

Breece Hall (Week 1: 45% snaps, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 27%, 8; Week 3: 51%, 19; Week 4: 66%, 23)

Michael Carter (Week 1: 60% snaps, 19 opportunities; Week 2: 61%, 12; Week 3: 49%, 13; Week 4: 44%, 12)

Red-Zone Carries: Hall (6), Carter (4)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Hall (2)

Pass Routes: Hall (85), Carter (84)

Notes: Carter and Hall's stocks are going in opposite directions, with Hall's role growing every week. He's already getting the bulk of the pass-game work, with Hall second to only Austin Ekeler in targets amongst running backs. Hall is startable as an RB2/FLEX.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Miles Sanders (Week 1: 52% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 2: 53%, 20; Week 3: 59%, 16; Week 4: 67%, 30)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 1: 30% snaps, 9 opportunities; Week 2: 26%, 4; Week 3: 31%, 3; Week 4: 27%, 7)

Boston Scott (Week 1: 18% snaps, 4 opportunities; Week 2: 21%, 5; Week 3: 10%, 2; Week 4: DNP)

Red-Zone Carries: Jalen Hurts (16), Sanders (10), Gainwell (5), Scott (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Hurts (5), Sanders (2), Gainwell (1), Scott (1)

Pass Routes: Sanders (66), Gainwell (50), Scott (20)

Notes: The Eagles are Super Bowl contenders and have the NFL's easiest remaining schedule. Fantasy's overall RB8 after his monster Week 4, Sanders is a locked-in every-week RB2 as the lead back in Philly's hyper-efficient rushing attack. Even if Hurts is stealing a lot of the goal-line looks, Sanders' volume is valuable. He's a comfortable fantasy start every week. Hurts, meanwhile, is on pace to shatter Lamar Jackson's QB rushing attempts record.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Najee Harris (Week 1: 59% snaps, 12 opportunities; Week 2: 71%, 21; Week 3: 80%, 18; Week 4: 75%, 18)

Jaylen Warren (Week 1: 37% snaps, 4 opportunities; Week 2: 29%, 5; Week 3: 20%, 5; Week 4: 25%, 4)

Red-Zone Carries: Harris (8), Warren (3), Kenny Pickett (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Harris (3), Pickett (2)

Pass Routes: Harris (65), Warren (34)

Notes: Harris is once again going to struggle for efficiency behind the league's worst offensive line. Fantasy's current RB26 overall, Harris is highly unlikely to pay off his first-round fantasy price tag. Warren remains his clear-cut backup and a solid bench-stash in fantasy.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Elijah Mitchell (Week 1: 25% snaps, 6 opportunities; Weeks 2-4: DNP)

Jeff Wilson (Week 1: 59% snaps, 11 opportunities; Week 2: 49%, 20; Week 3: 73%, 15; Week 4: 66%, 18)

Red-Zone Carries: Wilson (7), Jimmy Garoppolo (4), Deebo Samuel (3), Mitchell (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Wilson (3), Garoppolo (3), Samuel (1)

Pass Routes: Wilson (55)

Notes: Mitchell (knee) and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) are still injured. The Niners have been rocked by injuries, leaving Wilson atop the backfield depth chart. Wilson has played himself into every-week RB2 status in San Francisco's efficient rushing attack.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Rashaad Penny (Week 1: 69% snaps, 15 opportunities; Week 2: 41%, 6; Week 3: 69%, 15; Week 4: 69%, 18)

Ken Walker (Week 1: DNP; Week 2: 24% snaps, 7 opportunities; Week 3: 13%, 6; Week 4: 36%, 9)

DeeJay Dallas (Week 3: 21% snaps, 5 opportunities; Week 4: 4%, 0)

Red-Zone Carries: Penny (5), Walker (3), Geno Smith (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: N/A

Pass Routes: Penny (70), Walker (17), Dallas (10)

Notes: Penny handled true lead-back duties in Week 4 against the Lions and pasted Detroit for the overall RB4 fantasy week. He then missed practice Wednesday with a shoulder issue, though there's been nothing to suggest it's serious. Rookie Walker is the next man up, and Travis Homer (ribs) remains out on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Leonard Fournette (Week 1: 76% snaps, 23 opportunities; Week 2: 87%, 28; Week 3: 91%, 18; Week 4: 61%, 10)

Rachaad White (Week 1: 27% snaps, 8 opportunities; Week 2: 13%, 4; Week 3: 9%, 0; Week 4: 38%, 8)

Red-Zone Carries: Fournette (5), White (3)

Inside-The-Five Carries: White (2), Fournette (1)

Pass Routes: Fournette (104), White (35)

Notes: With the Bucs dealing with all sorts of injuries at wide receiver and the offensive line, Fournette was the focal point of the offense Weeks 1-3. However, Fournette ceded a sizable chunk of snaps, routes, and goal-line work to rookie White in Week 4 with the Bucs dropping back to pass a whole lot against the Chiefs. White has looked good on his limited touches and is probably pushing for more playing time going forward. He remains a strong bench stash.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Derrick Henry (Week 1: 68% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 46%, 13; Week 3: 74%, 26; Week 4: 69%, )

Dontrell Hilliard (Week 1: 18% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: DNP; Week 3: 24%, 3; Week 4: 31%, )

Red-Zone Carries: Henry (7), Ryan Tannehill (2)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Henry (2), Tannehill (1)

Pass Routes: Henry (45), Hilliard (25)

Notes: Henry has 20-plus carries and/or one touchdown in all four games to open the year. The multi-touchdown games and big-time yards just haven't been there to this point, and Henry is the overall RB8 in fantasy. Not many running backs have the upside of Henry.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Antonio Gibson (Week 1: 64% snaps, 22 opportunities; Week 2: 54%, 18; Week 3: 44%, 13; Week 4: 41%, 16)

J.D. McKissic (Week 1: 40% snaps, 6 opportunities; Week 2: 46%, 10; Week 3: 53%, 12; 51%, 12)

Red-Zone Carries: Gibson (9), Carson Wentz (2), McKissic (1)

Inside-The-Five Carries: Gibson (6)

Pass Routes: McKissic (94), Gibson (67)

Notes: Gibson is a sell in fantasy with the Commanders designating rookie Brian Robinson (leg) to return from reserve/NFI this week, opening his 21-day window for activation. It's evident the Commanders are dialing Gibson's usage back.