Running Back University? ESPN gives Oregon a claim of the title

The Oregon Ducks football program has had great running backs throughout its history going all the way back to Bobby Moore, aka Ahmad Rashad, and Mel Renfro in the 1960s. Then in the 80s, Oregon featured tailbacks such as Derek Loville and Tony Cherry.

Oregon’s talent level at the position as only gone through the roof over the past decade and overall. According to ESPN, the Ducks are among the best football schools in the country when it comes to producing high-level tailbacks.

The Ducks happen to be the only Pac-12 team on the list and considering the rich history of USC, that’s quite remarkable. So if there’s a “Running Back U” on the West Coast, it’s Oregon.

Here’s where they stand in ESPN’s RBU rankings:

Alabama Crimson Tide

Najee Harris (2017-20) – 3,843 yards, 46 TD

Derrick Henry (2013-15) – 3,591 yards, 42 TD

Shaun Alexander (1996-99) – 3,565 yards, 41 TD

Bobby Humphrey (1985-88) – 3,420 yards, 33 TD

Kenneth Darby (2003-06) – 3,324 yards, 11 TD

Wisconsin Badgers

Ron Dayne (1996-99) – 7,125 yards, 71 TD

Jonathan Taylor (2017-20) – 6,174 yards, 50 TD

Montee Ball (2009-12) – 5,140 yards, 77 TD

Melvin Gordon (2011-14) – 4,914 yards, 45 TD

Anthony Davis (2001-04) – 4,676 yards, 42 TD

LSU Tigers

Kevin Faulk (1995-98) – 4,557 yards, 46 TD

Dalton Hilliard (1982-85) – 4,050 yards, 44 TD

Charles Alexander (1975-78) – 4,035 yards, 40 TD

Leonard Fournette (2014-16) – 3,830 yards, 40 TD

Derrius Guice (2015-17) – 3,074 yards, 29 TD

Miami Hurricanes

Duke Johnson (2012-14) – 3,519 yards, 26 TD

Ottis Anderson (1975-78) – 3,331 yards, 15 TD

Edgerrin James (1996-98) – 2,960 yards, 32 TD

James Jackson (1996-2000) – 2,950 yards, 31 TD

Clinton Portis (1999-2001) – 2,532 yards, 21 TD

Texas Longhorns

Ricky Williams (1995-98) – 6,279 yards, 72 TD

Cedric Benson (2001-04) – 5,540 yards, 64 TD

Earl Campbell (1974-77) – 4,443 yards, 40 TD

Bijan Robinson (2020-22) – 3,410 yards, 33 TD

Jamaal Charles (2005-07) – 3,328 yards, 36 TD

Oklahoma Sooners

Samaje Perine (2014-16) – 4,122 yards, 49 TD

Adrian Peterson (2001-04) – 4,041 yards, 41 TD

Joe Washington (1972-75) – 3,995 yards, 30 TD

Steve Owens (1967-69) – 3,928 yards, 57 TD

Billy Sims (1975-79) – 3,820 yards, 48 TD

Georgia Bulldogs

Herschel Walker (1980-82) – 5,259 yards, 49 TD

Nick Chubb (2014-17) – 4,769 yards, 44 TD

Sony Michel (2014-17) – 3,613 yards, 33 TD

Todd Gurley (2012-14) – 3,285 yards, 36 TD

Garrison Hearst (1990-92) – 3,232 yards, 33 TD

Auburn Tigers

Bo Jackson (1982-85) – 4,303 yards, 43 TD

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams (2001-04) – 3,831 yards, 45 TD

James Brooks (1977-80) – 3,523 yards, 24 TD

Joe Cribbs (1976-79) – 3,368 yards, 34 TD

Ben Tate (2006-09) – 3,321 yards, 24 TD

Oregon Ducks

Royce Freeman (2014-17) – 5,621 yards, 60 TD

LaMichael James (2009-11) – 5,082 yards, 53 TD

Kenyon Barner (2009-12) – 3,623 yards, 41 TD

Derek Loville (1986-89) – 3,296 yards, 41 TD

Travis Dye (2018-21) – 3,111 yards, 21 TD

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Thurman Thomas (1984-87) – 4,847 yards, 43 TD

Terry Miller (1974-77) – 4,754 yards, 49 TD

David Thompson (1993-96) – 4,318 yards, 27 TD

Kendall Hunter (2007-10) – 4,181 yards, 37 TD

Barry Sanders (1986-88) – 3,556 yards, 48 TD

