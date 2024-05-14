Running back target decommits from Kentucky, trending towards Ohio State

Many have been interested in how new Ohio State football running backs coach Carlos Locklyn’s approach to recruiting would be.

We are finding out fairly quickly that he likes to cast a wide net, and went to a place that’s very familiar to Buckeyes fans, St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia. The same high school that sent Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyle McCord to Columbus could be sending another soon.

Running back, Isaiah West, was visited by Locklyn earlier this month, and while he was committed to Kentucky, was extremely interested in the opportunity to play for Ohio State. When West decommitted on Monday, that opened the door for the Buckeyes.

First I'd like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game and the opportunity to continue to pursue my dreams. I'd also like to thank the entire Kentucky staff for their belief and investment in me. With that being said, I am re-opening my recruitment pic.twitter.com/TRgtbL6RBx — Isaiah West (@IsaiahWest_12) May 14, 2024

Since reopening his recruitment, West has seen two 247Sports Crystal Ball picks entered for Ohio State, a sign that the Buckeyes most likely lead in his recruitment. Although his ranking isn’t what fans are accustomed to — 247Sports Composite Rankings has him as the No. 503 overall and 45th back — their in-house rankings have him much higher.

Expect Ohio State to sign at least two, and possibly three, backs in the 2025 class. It’s looking like West will be on of those as currently the Buckeyes don’t have a back committed in the class.

