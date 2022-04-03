Running back recruit will visit Notre Dame

Notre Dame never can have enough players at skill positions. That’s because you never know when you might find the next player to electrify crowds at Notre Dame Stadium. That surely is the reason the Irish staff is thrilled to see the below tweet from Tony Phillips Jr., a running back recruit from Bishop McNamara in Kankakee, Illinois:

Unless there’s something we don’t know about, Saturday stands to be a busy a day for Phillips because he already has tweeted about going to Illinois on the same day. He hasn’t tweeted about visiting the Illini since:

In March, Phillips also visited Purdue and Iowa, so it’s obvious that a lot of Big Ten programs are looking heavily at him. In January, he received offers from Massachusetts and Miami (Ohio). Those were on top of the offers he already had received from Syracuse, Tennessee and Florida Atlantic.

This kid will play somewhere with a fine reputation in college, and let’s hope it’s Notre Dame.

