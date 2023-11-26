Running back recruit to visit Nebraska

A four-star running back out of California will be making an official visit to Lincoln next month. Lamar Radcliffe will travel to Nebraska on December 15th.

The running back ran for 1,467 yards on 158 carries with 17 TDs while adding 38 tackles on defense. Radcliffe had been committed to Utah but reopened his commitment after the Utes had a recruiting logjam at the position.

I just want to say thank you to the University of Utah, the entire coaching staff, and the Utah fans for their consideration, and love. At this time I have decided to de-commit from the University of Utah. With that being said my Recruitment is 100% open.

Nebraska has been one of the more aggressive suitors for Radcliffe since he announced he was reopening his commitment.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire