Running back prospects for Chiefs in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

Running back is quietly a big need for the Kansas City Chiefs heading into the 2023 NFL draft.

The team currently only has three running backs under contract: Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La’Mical Perine.

It feels like one of those players (Edwards-Helaire) already has one foot out the door. Finding a complement to pair with Pacheco in the draft is going to be best for this team long-term. As we’ve learned over the years, you always need a stable of running backs through the course of an NFL season.

Here’s a look at some of the running backs the Chiefs could consider adding in each round of the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

It’s unlikely that Robinson lasts to the Chiefs’ first-round pick, but if he somehow does, he’s a no-brainer pick. Our friends at Touchdown Wire recently compared Robinson to Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, but he reminds me more of Adrian Peterson because of his ability to win in different ways. He’s got the size to run you over at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds. He has a strong lower body that helps him break tackles. He has the quickness and footwork to make defenders miss in short spaces. He also can catch the ball with the best of them with 60 career grabs for 805 yards and eight touchdowns. He ticks every box that you want for a first-round running back.

Round 2: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs would be a really fun player to see in an Andy Reid offense. He’s only 5-foot-9 and 199 pounds, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a Freshman All-American and First-Team All-ACC selection in his first two years at Georgia Tech. He transferred to Alabama in 2022 where he kept it going, earning Second-Team All-American and Second-Team All-SEC honors while leading the Crimson Tide in catches (44) and rushing (926). He’s probably the best pass-catching back in this class with 104 career receptions for over 1,000 yards and 8 touchdowns in just three seasons. He can catch passes out of the backfield or flex to the slot.

Round 3: Auburn RB Tank Bigsby

The thing that impresses me most about Bigsby is that he’s had to create for himself during the course of his college career behind a not-so-great O-Line. He got a huge percentage of his rushing yards after contact, showcasing balance, power, patience and elusiveness. He’s faster than people realize with tremendous speed in the open field, even if his pre-draft athletic testing didn’t necessarily show it. The 6-foot and 208-pound running back prospect has good hands with 62 career catches at Auburn. I’d also rate him as a plus pass-blocker coming out, which is an important part of the Chiefs’ offense.

Round 4: Texas RB Roschon Johnson

Johnson has the makings of a third-down and goal-line back in the NFL. He’s a powerful runner, using his 6-foot and 219-pound size to bludgeon opposing defenders. He’s one of the more pro-ready pass-protecting backs in this draft class and he’s also a solid pass-catcher with 56 career receptions for 420 yards and four scores. His best season came all the way back in 2019 when he moved from dual-threat QB to RB at Texas. His role lessened as Bijan Robinson took hold of the backfield, but he never had a year without at least 80 carries and five touchdowns, even as a No. 2 back.

Round 5: Syracuse RB Sean Tucker

Tucker could slide in the 2023 NFL draft due to medical issues that hampered his pre-draft process. Tucker (5-foot-9 and 207 pounds) is a squatty, compact and speedy running back prospect, who reminds me of Maurice Jones-Drew. He’s coming off of back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons with double-digit rushing TDs in each season. At the end of the day, Tucker is a one-cut runner, who is more elusive than he’ll get credit for. He also has big value as a pass-catcher with 64 catches for 622 yards and four touchdowns in his career.

Round 6: Northwestern RB Evan Hull

Hull (5-foot-10 and 214 pounds) is a bit of a do-everything running back who posted a really impressive performance in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl. He’s explosive in the ground game, but his work in the passing game as a receiver and a blocker will be what Kansas City covets the most. He led the FBS in receptions by a running back in 2022 and he had back-to-back seasons as Northwestern’s leading rusher.

Round 7: Arizona State RB Xazavian Valladay

Another seventh-round gem for Kansas City? Valladay (5-foot-11 and 205 pounds) has emerged as one of the more intriguing running back prospects in the 2023 class. He ran a 4.45s 40-yard dash and jumped 40 inches during his pro day at Arizona State. At the East-West Shrine game, he showcased his talent as a tough runner who is hard to bring down on first contact. During his career, he had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons (two at Wyoming and one at ASU). He also had nearly 40 career touchdowns and a 5.7-yard-per-carry average.

