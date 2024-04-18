Will running back Nick Chubb return to the Cleveland Browns?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Nick Chubb’s return in orange and brown is still up in the air. Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski praised Chubb’s rehab on Monday and wouldn’t commit to a return date for his star running back.

On Thursday, Browns VP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry echoed his coach’s thoughts about Chubb.

“He’s really attacked it very aggressively, really since he’s been able to in the fall,” Berry said. “He’s going at a good pace. It’s still early. He actually started running on land this past week. That’s not to say that he’s through the woods or anything, but he’s doing everything in his power.”

Berry went on to say that Chubb’s rehab over the next two months will be a good indication of his return.

“He’s progressing appropriately, but certainly the next few weeks, next few months will be big as we continue to increase the load that he’s able to put on his knee, and then how much he’s ultimately able to do during his training,” Berry added.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry gives an update on Nick Chubb: he started running on land this last week. Next few weeks and ml the will be big for his return. Berry adds he’s very optimistic he’s “going to crush the rehab.”@fox8news pic.twitter.com/tOSZSxGPP2 — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 18, 2024

The Browns are being cautious with their Pro Bowl running back, and rightfully so.

The Browns and Chubb restructured his contract last week saving the team about $9.5 million on the cap.

Berry also added extra insurance for the offense signing D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines to free-agent deals to join Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong in the Cleveland running back room while Chubb works his way back.

