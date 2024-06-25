Running back Mekhi Nelson officially commits to Nebraska

After visiting the Nebraska campus this past weekend, a class of 2024 running back has committed to the Cornhuskers. Mekhi Nelson made the announcement on social media on Monday morning.

Nelson is a 6-foot, 190-pound prospect from Wilkes Barre High in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. He had been a target for Nebraska’s 2025 class, but Nelson reclassified his recruitment and will join the Huskers in 2024.

In 11 games last season, he carried the ball 221 times for 1,670 yards with a long run of 95 yards and 22 touchdowns. Nelson averaged 7.6 per carry and 151.8 yards per game.

The running back was in Lincoln over the weekend on an official visit and is expected to make an official announcement soon.

