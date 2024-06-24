Running back Jaeden Hill of Tupelo commits to Mississippi State football, Jeff Lebby

Mississippi State football and coach Jeff Lebby continue to pile on recruits.

Three-star running back Jaedan Hill has committed to Mississippi State, he announced Monday via social media.

Hill said on social media, "#AGTG (COMMITTED)."

The 6-foot, 220-pound junior attends Tupelo High School and is ranked as the No. 9 player in Mississippi and the No. 40 overall running back per the 247Sports Composite for the Class of 2026. Hill's offers included Ole Miss, Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M and Auburn.

Hill is the younger brother of former Class of 2024 No. 3 ranked Mississippi recruit Daniel Hill, who is entering his freshman season at Alabama.

MORE MSU FOOTBALL: Four-star offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. commits to Mississippi State football, Jeff Lebby

MSU is up to three commits for the 2026 class and are ranked No. 13 overall according to the most recent 247Sports Composite rankings.

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Tupelo running back Jaeden Hill commits to Mississippi State football