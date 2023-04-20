Was running back Isiah Pacheco the steal of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Isiah Pacheco might not only have been the steal of last spring’s NFL draft, he also could well have been one of the steals from last year’s rookie class.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted former Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco at No. 251 overall last spring. All he did was meet and exceed every expectation placed on him last season.

In his rookie season, Pacheco recorded 170 carries with 830 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Rarely does a seventh-round rookie contribute to their NFL team, but Pacheco did that and some as the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

Was Pacheco the steal of the 2022 NFL Draft?

According to ESPN’s College Football Analyst Adam Breneman, Pacheco was an impactful player for the Chiefs and became a household name in the NFL playoffs.

“Pacheco’s success is a great example of how NFL teams can add immense value at running back last in the draft,” Breneman said. “Isiah Pacheco had proven he’s built different, responding to unbelievable loss at a young age and becoming a star in the NFL.”

🗣 @isiah_pachecoRB was 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗹 of the 2022 @NFLDraft. @AdamBreneman81 reflects on how the @RFootball RB went from 7th Round Pick to Super Bowl Champion with the @Chiefs. Who will be 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗹 of #NFLDraft2023? 👀 📍 @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/OkB5KgYcPn — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 17, 2023

Pacheco’s road to Rutgers and the NFL hasn’t been easy, losing his brother and sister at a young age. Honoring their legacy, Pacheco ran with purpose in college, amassimg 2,442 yards on 563 carries while at Rutgers. He averaged 4.3 yards a carry and had 19 total touchdowns (18 rushing TDs and one receiving TD). The former Rutgers running back was dependable for all four years.

During the 2022 NFL Combine, Pacheco ran an impressive 4.37 40-yard dash and a 33-inch vertical jump. His 2022 NFL draft outlook had him making a contribution on offense and special teams. But Pacheco beat those odds and became an every-down back, becoming a starter at the midpoint of his rookie season.

