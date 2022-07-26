RB committees & Denver Broncos preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Frank Schwab go over a couple of quick fantasy football news items before discussing how each of them are handling running backs that are in committees. Which one should you draft? Does it make sense to draft both? Or neither?

Then Liz and Frank turn their attention to the Denver Broncos, who have a RB committee and no clear alpha in what looks to be a high-octane passing offense. This team definitely has fantasy gold in it somewhere, but where?

