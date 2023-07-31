Running back drama continues at Colts camp

Jul. 31—WESTFIELD — Zack Moss rose from the turf, took a few steps back toward the line of scrimmage and flung his helmet in the time-honored sign of frustration across the NFL.

Moss then grabbed at his right wrist before disappearing with an athletic trainer through the trees and back to the Indianapolis Colts' medical base at Grand Park on Monday.

A few hours later, the team announced the running back will miss four-to-six weeks with a broken arm.

Such is the current state of the running back room for Indianapolis.

Moss' injury came a little more than 12 hours after the latest spate between the Colts and star running back Jonathan Taylor played out on social media.

It all could be a little overwhelming for first-year head coach Shane Steichen. But he claims to be paying little attention to off-the-field matters as he prepares the team for its season opener Sept. 10 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"My biggest thing is, shoot, I'm here to coach the football team," Steichen said. "That's my job as the head coach, to coach this football team and go from there. I've gotta be on it every single day, and I gotta be on it on the practice field, I gotta be on it in the meeting rooms because I expect these guys to be prepared.

"If I'm not prepared, how do I expect the team to be prepared? So that's my mindset right now."

That's not to say there's any shortage of distractions from the ongoing stand-off with Taylor.

Reports emerged Sunday night from ESPN's Stephen Holder and CBS 4's Mike Chappell that Taylor might be dealing with a back injury suffered during offseason workouts in Arizona and the team is considering placing the running back on the non-football injury list.

That would be a significant move. Taylor would not be paid while he's on the list, and if he missed six games while on the list, his contract would toll over to 2024.

That's a nuclear option unlikely to be used lightly.

In his first comments since training camp began and he was placed on the physically unable to perform list, Taylor took issue with the characterization of his injury in a social media post.

"1.) Never had a back pain," Taylor wrote. "2.) Never reported back pain. Not sure who 'sources' are, but find new ones."

The post also was accompanied by a contemplative emoji and stands as the only public comment from the running back on the matter so far.

Taylor has been a constant presence on the practice field, hanging out near where the running backs are working out at any given moment. And teammate Deon Jackson said the All-Pro running back continues to be an important voice in meeting rooms and inside the locker room.

"He's been a good teammate every day," Jackson said. "He's in there in meetings. He's out there with us at practice and everything like that. So, I mean, he's helping everybody. He's making sure everybody's locked in. He's been a good teammate every day, and everybody's just taking advantage of the reps that we're getting right now."

Jackson has first-hand experience in this scenario.

He made a pair of starts last season while Taylor was out with an ankle injury, and he finished his second NFL season with 68 carries for 236 yards and one touchdown and 30 receptions for 209 yards and another score.

Jackson has forged a close friendship with Taylor and wants to see the best outcome realized for the star rusher.

But he also realizes the absence of Taylor and Moss means increased opportunities for himself, Jake Funk and rookies Evan Hull and Zavier Scott.

"I feel like everybody is stepping up," Jackson said. "Everybody is pushing each other. Everybody's being competitive. Everybody's holding each other accountable. And that's just what it is. There's no extra competition. There's no egos in our room.

"We're all pushing for each other to make as many plays as we can because we know it takes a group. It takes all of us. So we're just all being supportive. And I'm trying to step up and be a little more vocal, trying to be that vocal edge that the room needs or whatever. But I feel like everybody's stepping up and doing their part, and as long as we keep doing that, we're gonna be good."