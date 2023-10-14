Running back Devin Mockobee a lone bright spot in Purdue football's loss to Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE — Two teams trending in different directions collided on Saturday.

The result: Purdue football outmatched in all three phases.

Third-ranked Ohio State smashed the Boilermakers 41-7 at Ross-Ade Stadium, handing Purdue its third Big Ten loss in four conference games.

While the Buckeyes (6-0) further bolstered their College Football Playoff resume, Purdue (2-5) all but ended its hopes of returning to the Big Ten Championship heading into a bye week.

Three takeaways from Purdue's loss to the Buckeyes Saturday.

Devin Mockobee a bright spot

The offense wasn't very good Saturday. Or the week before at Iowa for that matter.

But Mockobee, who took advantage of an opportunity last season to become one of the faces of Purdue football, has done so again the last two weeks after an injury to Tyrone Tracy has opened the door for more use rate from the redshirt sophomore.

In the last two weeks, Mockobee has carried 38 times for 199 yards, including 110 yards on 18 carries Saturday.

A first look at Bennett Meredith

Until Saturday, quarterback Hudson Card had played every offensive snap this season. With the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, Meredith saw his first collegiate action.

The transfer from Arizona State was 1 of 3 for 8 yards. Card struggled, going 13 of 32 for 126 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown pass to Deion Burks.

Injuries pile up

The losses aren't just accumulating on the scoreboard for Purdue.

Offensive guard Luke Griffin was carted off the field in the first half and left tackle Mahamane Moussa was helped off the field in the fourth quarter. That is crucial to an already thin offensive line that lost Marcus Mbow for the season last week at Iowa.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Devin Mockobee lone bright spot in Purdue's loss to Ohio State