Running back Darwin Barlow will transfer from USC

Redshirt senior running back Darwin Barlow is transferring from the USC football program,

Barlow made eight appearances for USC this season, tallying eight carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. Harlow spent two seasons at TCU before joining the Trojans. In five collegiate seasons, Barlow has amassed 993 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 181 carries.

As a true freshman at TCU, the Texas native appeared in three games and had 99 yards with one touchdown. As a redshirt freshman, he rushed for 428 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Barlow is 5-11 and 215 pounds. He was a consensus three-star prospect back in 2019. The veteran running back will be a valued commodity in the portal.

Barlow’s USC highlight was the UCLA game in 2022. Travis Dye was out with an injury, opening the door to more carries for the other guys in the running back room. Barlow became the Trojans’ late-inning closer, a fresh and rested player who could bring the heat. Barlow ran with energy and toughness, and he helped finish USC’s 48-45 win over UCLA with a touchdown he will remember for the rest of his life.

USC RB Darwin Barlow will enter the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/eN7MjEa7hM — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) November 30, 2023

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire