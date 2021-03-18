Are running back Chris Carson and the Dolphins close to a deal?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Mathews
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seattle Seahawks have already seen one of their top unrestricted free agents (Shaquill Griffin) lured away by another team in the last couple of days and now they may be on the verge of losing starting running back Chris Carson as well.

Carson and the Dolphins are close to reaching a deal, according to the folks over at the Pro Football Network.

Carson’s backup from last season – Carlos Hyde – has also found a new home with the Jaguars, leaving Seattle potentially thin at the position.

There could be a bit of a twist to this story, as Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times is reporting the Carson to Miami news is not accurate, so stay tuned!

You can keep up with the latest Seahawks moves via our live tracker.

Related

Seahawks re-signing fullback/special teams star Nick Bellore

Recommended Stories

  • Five things we've learned now that NFL free agency has officially begun

    It has been 24 hours since official start of NFL free agency, but it's clear whether indirectly or explicitly, this league is still all about the QB.

  • Report: David Moore signs with Panthers, emphasizes Seahawks need at WR

    Moore heads to Carolina after four seasons with the Seahawks.

  • Russell Wilson trade: Why Bears have to help Seahawks land Trey Lance

    North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is the man to watch during the NFL Draft. If the Seahawks draft him, Russell Wilson could be shipped out.

  • Russell Wilson’s options evaporate (unless he has others)

    Cowboys? Nope. Saints? Nope. Bears? Nope. Of the four potential destinations identified by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s agent nearly three weeks ago, only one remains potentially viable: the Raiders. The other three teams are by all appearances out. So it’s the Raiders or no one — unless there are other teams for which Wilson would [more]

  • Adam Schefter isn't willing to close the door on a Russell Wilson trade just yet

    The Russell Wilson trade saga continues.

  • Russell Wilson channels his inner Bane in new workout video

    Is Wilson saying he wants to become the villain?

  • Jaguars have taken calls about trading Gardner Minshew

    The Jaguars are expected to use the first overall pick in the NFL draft on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which would mean there’s no real future for quarterback Gardner Minshew in Jacksonville. So a trade may be in order. Jacksonville has received calls about trading Minshew, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Minshew could be an [more]

  • U.S. weighs up diplomatic options on North Korea

    The United States has put both options of pressure and diplomatic talks on the table when it comes to dealing with the increasing threat of North Korea’s nuclear program.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Thursday (March 18), hours after a senior North Korean diplomat rejected any talks until Washington changed its policies."President Biden plans to complete a North Korea policy review in weeks ahead in close coordination and consultation with Republic of Korea with Japan with other key partners including reviewing pressure options and potential for future diplomacy.”Blinken declined to elaborate when asked what approach the United States would take after the review.He was later asked if President Biden planned to meet with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, and said "In a sense, everything is on the table. We have a very open mind about it".The U.S. says its strategy is aimed at not only addressing security concerns, but also the quote "repressive" North Korean government's "widespread, systematic abuses" on its people.Earlier a senior official from the North accused the U.S. of playing a "cheap trick" in its attempt to make contact with Pyongyang.During Blinken’s first visit to South Korea as secretary of state, he also blamed China for undermining regional stability on the Korean peninsula. Although those accusations have be rebuked by Beijing."I would hope that whatever happens going forward, China will use that influence effectively to work on moving North Korea to denuclearization."And called for unity among allies, despite Seoul's hesitance to provoke China, its largest economic partner and an ally of North Korea.Accompanying Blinken on the trip was U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who later visited Seoul's National Cemetery, where he laid a wreath to honor the war dead from past conflicts.

  • Russell Wilson trade rumors: Chicago Bears offered Seahawks three 1st-round picks, two starters

    The Bears went all out to try and get the franchise quarterback.

  • Less than 2 weeks post-surgery, Lester makes Nationals debut

    Jon Lester was back on a mound Thursday, wearing a Washington Nationals uniform while facing opposing batters for the first time in spring training and striking out a couple during his two innings, less than two weeks after surgery to remove a parathyroid gland. Wearing a red Nationals No. 34 uniform, Bryce Harper's old number, along with a green hat the day after St. Patrick's Day, Lester allowed one run and one hit while throwing 31 pitches, 21 for strikes. Then Lester pitched a 1-2-3 second inning, and that was that.

  • NFL free agency: Why Miami Dolphins' WR signing is great news for the... Eagles?

    The rising star WR had a huge 2020, and the Eagles should be thrilled with him finding a new home on Thursday. By Adam Hermann

  • John McClain expects Deshaun Watson to be traded

    What a difference two-and-a-half months make. On January 7, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle said this: “I’ve got a better chance of becoming the Texans’ new head coach than Deshaun Watson has of being traded.” Now, McClain says this: “The Texans haven’t said they’re not trading Watson since January. I expect him to be [more]

  • Bears mentioned as potential landing spot for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

    Teams have been calling the Jaguars about Gardner Minshew's availability. And the Bears could very well be one of those teams.

  • Lebanon Hezbollah chief will support new cabinet if announced Monday

    Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday he would support a new Lebanese cabinet if one is announced on Monday, but said that a government formed solely of specialists would not last. President Michel Aoun is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri next week. The two politicians have been wrangling for months as the country sinks deeper into financial crisis.

  • Prepare the popcorn: AMC opening more movie theaters

    AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday as a bunch of theaters reopen in California. AMC said that more than 40 of its locations in California are reopening beginning on Friday. California is expected to open 52 of its 54 locations by Monday.

  • Bears offered Seahawks Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, other player options in potential Russell Wilson trade

    The Bears made an offer that the Seahawks could easily refuse.

  • Coinbase Registers 114.9M Shares for Public Listing

    Coinbase plans the resale of 114,850,769 shares of Class A common stock for its public offering.

  • A new Brittany Murphy documentary will 'go beyond the conspiracy theories'

    A two-part documentary about actress-singer Brittany Murphy, whose sudden death in 2009 shocked the "Clueless" actress' fans, is coming to HBO Max.

  • Dodgers adjust season ticket system, plan to sell single-game tickets

    The Dodgers plan to hold a lottery for the chance to buy an extremely limited number of opening day tickets. About 11,000 fans will be allowed in.

  • Dolphins signing Matt Skura to one-year deal

    The Dolphins have found a new center. After Ted Karras agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots on Wednesday, the Dolphins have replaced him with former Raven Matt Skura. Skura’s agent, David Canter, told NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo the deal is for one year. Skura had been Baltimore’s starting center since 2018, but was [more]