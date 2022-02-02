The running of the 2022 Daytona 500 in 18 days
With just 18 days to go before the green flag drops for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, this is a brief look at 2021 driver stats and what’s ahead in the new season. Denny Hamlin and others in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will be covered this week. The tentative list of Cup Driver/Team lineups shown below is for those who plan on entering all events, including teams with multiple drivers splitting time in one car.
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
2021: Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports #9 Chevrolet Camaro), a Dawsonville, Georgia native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored two wins (both road courses: the May 23rd inaugural race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and the July 4th race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin), 15 top-fives and 21 top-tens, had an 8.1 average start, an 11.4 average finish and led 952 laps. Elliott earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16. He advanced to the Round of 12, the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 5th in the final race and the 2020 Cup Series Champion closed out the 2021 season 4th in the NCS driver standings. Elliott did not defend the title but he did hold onto another title. The NASCAR fans voted him the series Most Popular Driver for the 4th consecutive year.
2022: Elliott is contracted to return in Hendrick Motorsports #9 Camaro through at least 2022. Alan Gustafson will continue in the crew chief role. NAPA sponsors the #9 in 24 races. Llumar and Kelley Blue Book will cover others. Hooters has extended through 2024 to sponsor 3 races each year on Elliott’s Camaro.
2021: Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing #11 Toyota Camry), a Chesterfield, Virginia native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored two wins (September 5th at Darlington Raceway and September 26th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway), 19 top-fives and 25 top-tens, had a 6.4 average start, an 8.4 average finish and led 1,502 laps. Hamlin earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16. He advanced to the Round of 12, the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 3rd in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 3rd in the NCS driver standings.
2022: Hamlin and his sponsor, FedEx, extended contracts with JGR to compete in the #11 Toyota Camry through at least 2023. Crew Chief Chris Gabehart returns for another season.
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
2021: AJ Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing #16 Chevrolet Camaro), a Los Gatos, California native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored five wins (March 6th at Las Vegas, June 5th at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, August 21st at Michigan, September 17th at Bristol and October 9th at the Charlotte Road Course), 18 top-fives, 22 top-tens, had a 6.6 average start, a 9.2 average finish and led 422 laps. Allmendinger earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12, advanced to the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 14th in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 4th in the NXS driver standings. Allmendinger also drove Kaulig Racing’s part-time #16 Chevrolet in five Cup Series races. He averaged a 16th place including a win in the inaugural (for the Cup Series) August 15th event at the Indianapolis Grand Prix Circuit.
2022: AJ Allmendinger returns for another full-time NXS schedule in the #16 Camaro. Bruce Schlicker moves from Kaulig’s #10 Camaro to be the #16 crew chief. Kaulig Racing is entering the #16 Chevrolet Camaro full-time in the Cup Series with 3 of the 4 drivers who made the 2021 NXS Championship 4 lineup at Phoenix sharing the driving duties. AJ will enter 16 races, Daniel Hemric in 8 (including the Daytona 500) and Noah Gragson will pilot the remaining 14 events.
2021: Noah Gragson (JR Motorsports #9 Chevrolet Camaro), a Las Vegas, Nevada native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored three wins (September 4th at Darlington, September 11th at Richmond and October 30th at Martinsville), 13 top-fives, 20 top-tens, had an average start of 11.6, an average finish of 13.4 and led 363 laps. Gragson earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12, advanced to the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 12th in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 3rd in the NXS driver standings.
2022: Gragson is returning to JRM’s #9 Chevrolet. He is paired with Luke Lambert as his crew chief for this season. Bass Pro Shops, Black Rifle Coffee are among his primary sponsors. As noted above, Gragson will also share driving Kaulig Racing’s #16 Chevrolet in the Cup Series. Since it is not his turn in the #16 for the Cup Series season opener, Gragson will also be attempting to qualify the Beard Motorsports #62 Camaro into the starting lineup for the Daytona 500.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)
2021: Matt Crafton (ThorSport Racing #88 Toyota Tundra), a Tulare, California native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored 5 top-fives, 12 top-tens, had a 7.2 average start, an 11.5 average finish and led 19 laps. His best finish was 2nd place on August 20th at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Crafton earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10, advanced to the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 12th in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 4th in the NTS driver standings.
2022: Crafton will return for another season with everything the same except for his 10-year crew chief. Junior Joiner, who led Crafton’s #88 team to three series championships during that time, will not return this year. A replacement has not been announced at this time.
2021: John Hunter Nemechek (Kyle Busch Motorsports #4 Toyota Tundra), a Mooresville, North Carolina native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored five wins (September 24th at Las Vegas, April 17th at Richmond, May 28th at Charlotte, June 12th at Texas and June 26th at Pocono), 12 top-fives, 16 top-tens, had a 7.5 average start, a 9.8 average finish and led 572 laps. Nemechek earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10, advanced to the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 7th in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 3rd in the NTS driver standings. Nemechek entered five Xfinity Series races; two in Sam Hunt Racing’s #26 Toyota Supra and three in the Joe Gibbs Racing #54 Supra. He scored one win in the #54 on October 16th at Texas Motor Speedway.
2022: John Hunter Nemechek returns to KBM’s #4 Tundra along with crew chief Eric Phillips. Sponsors will be named soon. Sam Hunt Racing also announced that Nemechek will pilot SHR’s #26 Toyota Supra in both Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022.
2022 Tentative NCS Series Team Chart
Car
Driver
Owner
Crew Chief
Sponsor
1 Chevy
Trackhouse Racing
Phil Surgen
AdventHealth, Moose Fraternity, Howler Head Bourbon
2 Ford
Team Penske
Jeremy Bullins
Menards, Discount Tire, Molson Coors
3 Chevy
Richard Childress Racing
Justin Alexander
True Velocity Ammo
4 Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
Rodney Childers
Mobil 1, GearWrench, Rheem
5 Chevy
Hendrick Motorsports
Cliff Daniels
HendrickCars.com, Cincinnati, Freightliner, Valvoline
6 Ford
RFK Racing
Matt McCall
Violet Defense, Fastenal, Kohler Generators
7 Chevy
Spire Motorsports
Ryan Sparks
Built Bar, Schluter Systems, NationsGuard
8 Chevy
Richard Childress Racing
Randall Burdett
3CHI, Guaranteed Rate
9 Chevy
Hendrick Motorsports
Alan Gustafson
NAPA Auto Parts, Adrenaline Shoc, Kelley Blue Book, Hooters, Llumar
10 Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
Drew Blickensderfer
Smithfield
11 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
Chris Gabehart
FedEx
12 Ford
Team Penske
Jonathan Hassler
Advance Auto Parts, BodyArmor, Menards, DEX Imaging, Discount Tires, Wurth
14 Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
John Klausmeier
Mahindra Ag North America
15 Ford
Joey Hand - (6 road courses)
Rick Ware Racing
Pat Tryson
To Be Announced
15 Ford
Rick Ware Racing
Pat Tryson
Select Blinds
16 Chevy
Kaulig Racing
Matt Swiderski
To Be Announced
16 Chevy
Kaulig Racing
Matt Swiderski
CURE Token
16 Chevy
Kaulig Racing
Matt Swiderski
To Be Announced
17 Ford
RFK Racing
Scott Graves
Fastenal, Castrol, Fifth Third Bank, Violet Defense
18 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
Ben Beshore
M&Ms, Skittles, Pedigree, Interstate Batteries, Sports Clips, STANLEY, Rheem
19 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
James Small
Auto-Owners Insurance
20 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
Adam Stevens
Rheem
21 Ford
Wood Brothers Racing
Brian Wilson
Motorcraft/Quick Lane, Menards, DEX Imaging
22 Ford
Team Penske
Paul Wolfe
Shell Pennzoil
23 Toyota
23XI Racing
Bootie Barker
McDonald's, Wheaties, Leidos
24 Chevy
Hendrick Motorsports
Rudy Fugle
Axalta, Liberty University, Valvoline
31 Chevy
Kaulig Racing
Trent Owens
To Be Announced
34 Ford
Front Row Motorsports
Blake Harris
Love’s Travel Stops, Speedy Cash
38 Ford
Front Row Motorsports
Seth Barbour
First Phase, Speedy Cash
41 Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
Mike Shiplett
Haas Automation / HaasTooling.com
42 Chevy
Petty GMS Motorsports
Jerame Donley
To Be Announced
43 Chevy
Petty GMS Motorsports
Dave Elenz
FOCUSfactor, U.S. Air Force
45 Toyota
23XI Racing
Billy Scott
Monster Energy, McDonald's
47 Chevy
JTG Daugherty Racing
Brian Pattie
Kroger, Bushes Beans, NOS Energy Drink, SunnyD, Scott, SweetLeaf, Irish Spring
48 Chevy
Hendrick Motorsports
Greg Ives
Ally Financial, Day Chaser
51 Ford
Rick Ware Racing
Billy Plourde
Nurtec ODT
77 Chevy
Spire Motorsports
Kevin Bellicourt
Zeigler Automotive Group, Pacific Coast Termite
78 Ford
Live Fast Motorsports
Lee Leslie
Motorsport Games, SkyView Partners
99 Chevy
Trackhouse Racing
Travis Mack
Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge
R - Sunoco Rookie of The Year contender