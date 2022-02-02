The running of the 2022 Daytona 500 in 18 days

Anthony Ballantoni
·9 min read
With just 18 days to go before the green flag drops for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, this is a brief look at 2021 driver stats and what’s ahead in the new season. Denny Hamlin and others in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will be covered this week. The tentative list of Cup Driver/Team lineups shown below is for those who plan on entering all events, including teams with multiple drivers splitting time in one car.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

2021: Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports #9 Chevrolet Camaro), a Dawsonville, Georgia native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored two wins (both road courses: the May 23rd inaugural race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and the July 4th race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin), 15 top-fives and 21 top-tens, had an 8.1 average start, an 11.4 average finish and led 952 laps. Elliott earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16. He advanced to the Round of 12, the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 5th in the final race and the 2020 Cup Series Champion closed out the 2021 season 4th in the NCS driver standings. Elliott did not defend the title but he did hold onto another title. The NASCAR fans voted him the series Most Popular Driver for the 4th consecutive year.
2022: Elliott is contracted to return in Hendrick Motorsports #9 Camaro through at least 2022. Alan Gustafson will continue in the crew chief role. NAPA sponsors the #9 in 24 races. Llumar and Kelley Blue Book will cover others. Hooters has extended through 2024 to sponsor 3 races each year on Elliott’s Camaro.

2021: Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing #11 Toyota Camry), a Chesterfield, Virginia native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored two wins (September 5th at Darlington Raceway and September 26th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway), 19 top-fives and 25 top-tens, had a 6.4 average start, an 8.4 average finish and led 1,502 laps. Hamlin earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16. He advanced to the Round of 12, the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 3rd in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 3rd in the NCS driver standings.
2022: Hamlin and his sponsor, FedEx, extended contracts with JGR to compete in the #11 Toyota Camry through at least 2023. Crew Chief Chris Gabehart returns for another season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

2021: AJ Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing #16 Chevrolet Camaro), a Los Gatos, California native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored five wins (March 6th at Las Vegas, June 5th at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, August 21st at Michigan, September 17th at Bristol and October 9th at the Charlotte Road Course), 18 top-fives, 22 top-tens, had a 6.6 average start, a 9.2 average finish and led 422 laps. Allmendinger earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12, advanced to the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 14th in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 4th in the NXS driver standings. Allmendinger also drove Kaulig Racing’s part-time #16 Chevrolet in five Cup Series races. He averaged a 16th place including a win in the inaugural (for the Cup Series) August 15th event at the Indianapolis Grand Prix Circuit.
2022: AJ Allmendinger returns for another full-time NXS schedule in the #16 Camaro. Bruce Schlicker moves from Kaulig’s #10 Camaro to be the #16 crew chief. Kaulig Racing is entering the #16 Chevrolet Camaro full-time in the Cup Series with 3 of the 4 drivers who made the 2021 NXS Championship 4 lineup at Phoenix sharing the driving duties. AJ will enter 16 races, Daniel Hemric in 8 (including the Daytona 500) and Noah Gragson will pilot the remaining 14 events.

2021: Noah Gragson (JR Motorsports #9 Chevrolet Camaro), a Las Vegas, Nevada native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored three wins (September 4th at Darlington, September 11th at Richmond and October 30th at Martinsville), 13 top-fives, 20 top-tens, had an average start of 11.6, an average finish of 13.4 and led 363 laps. Gragson earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12, advanced to the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 12th in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 3rd in the NXS driver standings.
2022: Gragson is returning to JRM’s #9 Chevrolet. He is paired with Luke Lambert as his crew chief for this season. Bass Pro Shops, Black Rifle Coffee are among his primary sponsors. As noted above, Gragson will also share driving Kaulig Racing’s #16 Chevrolet in the Cup Series. Since it is not his turn in the #16 for the Cup Series season opener, Gragson will also be attempting to qualify the Beard Motorsports #62 Camaro into the starting lineup for the Daytona 500.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

2021: Matt Crafton (ThorSport Racing #88 Toyota Tundra), a Tulare, California native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored 5 top-fives, 12 top-tens, had a 7.2 average start, an 11.5 average finish and led 19 laps. His best finish was 2nd place on August 20th at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Crafton earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10, advanced to the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 12th in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 4th in the NTS driver standings.
2022: Crafton will return for another season with everything the same except for his 10-year crew chief. Junior Joiner, who led Crafton’s #88 team to three series championships during that time, will not return this year. A replacement has not been announced at this time.

2021: John Hunter Nemechek (Kyle Busch Motorsports #4 Toyota Tundra), a Mooresville, North Carolina native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored five wins (September 24th at Las Vegas, April 17th at Richmond, May 28th at Charlotte, June 12th at Texas and June 26th at Pocono), 12 top-fives, 16 top-tens, had a 7.5 average start, a 9.8 average finish and led 572 laps. Nemechek earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10, advanced to the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 7th in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 3rd in the NTS driver standings. Nemechek entered five Xfinity Series races; two in Sam Hunt Racing’s #26 Toyota Supra and three in the Joe Gibbs Racing #54 Supra. He scored one win in the #54 on October 16th at Texas Motor Speedway.
2022: John Hunter Nemechek returns to KBM’s #4 Tundra along with crew chief Eric Phillips. Sponsors will be named soon. Sam Hunt Racing also announced that Nemechek will pilot SHR’s #26 Toyota Supra in both Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022.

2022 Tentative NCS Series Team Chart

Car

Driver

Owner

Crew Chief

Sponsor

1 Chevy

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Phil Surgen

AdventHealth, Moose Fraternity, Howler Head Bourbon

2 Ford

Austin Cindric R

Team Penske

Jeremy Bullins

Menards, Discount Tire, Molson Coors

3 Chevy

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Justin Alexander

True Velocity Ammo

4 Ford

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Rodney Childers

Mobil 1, GearWrench, Rheem

5 Chevy

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Cliff Daniels

HendrickCars.com, Cincinnati, Freightliner, Valvoline

6 Ford

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Matt McCall

Violet Defense, Fastenal, Kohler Generators

7 Chevy

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Ryan Sparks

Built Bar, Schluter Systems, NationsGuard

8 Chevy

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Randall Burdett

3CHI, Guaranteed Rate

9 Chevy

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Alan Gustafson

NAPA Auto Parts, Adrenaline Shoc, Kelley Blue Book, Hooters, Llumar

10 Ford

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Drew Blickensderfer

Smithfield

11 Toyota

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Chris Gabehart

FedEx

12 Ford

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Jonathan Hassler

Advance Auto Parts, BodyArmor, Menards, DEX Imaging, Discount Tires, Wurth

14 Ford

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

John Klausmeier

Mahindra Ag North America

15 Ford

Joey Hand - (6 road courses)

Rick Ware Racing

Pat Tryson

To Be Announced

15 Ford

David Ragan

Rick Ware Racing

Pat Tryson

Select Blinds

16 Chevy

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

To Be Announced

16 Chevy

Noah Gragson

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

CURE Token

16 Chevy

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

To Be Announced

17 Ford

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Scott Graves

Fastenal, Castrol, Fifth Third Bank, Violet Defense

18 Toyota

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Ben Beshore

M&Ms, Skittles, Pedigree, Interstate Batteries, Sports Clips, STANLEY, Rheem

19 Toyota

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

James Small

Auto-Owners Insurance

20 Toyota

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Adam Stevens

Rheem

21 Ford

Harrison Burton R

Wood Brothers Racing

Brian Wilson

Motorcraft/Quick Lane, Menards, DEX Imaging

22 Ford

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Paul Wolfe

Shell Pennzoil

23 Toyota

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Bootie Barker

McDonald's, Wheaties, Leidos

24 Chevy

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Rudy Fugle

Axalta, Liberty University, Valvoline

31 Chevy

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Trent Owens

To Be Announced

34 Ford

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Blake Harris

Love’s Travel Stops, Speedy Cash

38 Ford

Todd Gilliland R

Front Row Motorsports

Seth Barbour

First Phase, Speedy Cash

41 Ford

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Mike Shiplett

Haas Automation / HaasTooling.com

42 Chevy

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Jerame Donley

To Be Announced

43 Chevy

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Dave Elenz

FOCUSfactor, U.S. Air Force

45 Toyota

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Billy Scott

Monster Energy, McDonald's

47 Chevy

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Brian Pattie

Kroger, Bushes Beans, NOS Energy Drink, SunnyD, Scott, SweetLeaf, Irish Spring

48 Chevy

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Greg Ives

Ally Financial, Day Chaser

51 Ford

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Billy Plourde

Nurtec ODT

77 Chevy

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Kevin Bellicourt

Zeigler Automotive Group, Pacific Coast Termite

78 Ford

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Lee Leslie

Motorsport Games, SkyView Partners

99 Chevy

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Travis Mack

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge

R - Sunoco Rookie of The Year contender

