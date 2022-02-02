The running of the 2022 Daytona 500 in 18 days

With just 18 days to go before the green flag drops for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, this is a brief look at 2021 driver stats and what’s ahead in the new season. Denny Hamlin and others in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will be covered this week. The tentative list of Cup Driver/Team lineups shown below is for those who plan on entering all events, including teams with multiple drivers splitting time in one car.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

2021: Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports #9 Chevrolet Camaro), a Dawsonville, Georgia native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored two wins (both road courses: the May 23rd inaugural race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and the July 4th race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin), 15 top-fives and 21 top-tens, had an 8.1 average start, an 11.4 average finish and led 952 laps. Elliott earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16. He advanced to the Round of 12, the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 5th in the final race and the 2020 Cup Series Champion closed out the 2021 season 4th in the NCS driver standings. Elliott did not defend the title but he did hold onto another title. The NASCAR fans voted him the series Most Popular Driver for the 4th consecutive year.

2022: Elliott is contracted to return in Hendrick Motorsports #9 Camaro through at least 2022. Alan Gustafson will continue in the crew chief role. NAPA sponsors the #9 in 24 races. Llumar and Kelley Blue Book will cover others. Hooters has extended through 2024 to sponsor 3 races each year on Elliott’s Camaro.

2021: Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing #11 Toyota Camry), a Chesterfield, Virginia native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored two wins (September 5th at Darlington Raceway and September 26th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway), 19 top-fives and 25 top-tens, had a 6.4 average start, an 8.4 average finish and led 1,502 laps. Hamlin earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16. He advanced to the Round of 12, the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 3rd in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 3rd in the NCS driver standings.

2022: Hamlin and his sponsor, FedEx, extended contracts with JGR to compete in the #11 Toyota Camry through at least 2023. Crew Chief Chris Gabehart returns for another season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

2021: AJ Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing #16 Chevrolet Camaro), a Los Gatos, California native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored five wins (March 6th at Las Vegas, June 5th at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, August 21st at Michigan, September 17th at Bristol and October 9th at the Charlotte Road Course), 18 top-fives, 22 top-tens, had a 6.6 average start, a 9.2 average finish and led 422 laps. Allmendinger earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12, advanced to the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 14th in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 4th in the NXS driver standings. Allmendinger also drove Kaulig Racing’s part-time #16 Chevrolet in five Cup Series races. He averaged a 16th place including a win in the inaugural (for the Cup Series) August 15th event at the Indianapolis Grand Prix Circuit.

2022: AJ Allmendinger returns for another full-time NXS schedule in the #16 Camaro. Bruce Schlicker moves from Kaulig’s #10 Camaro to be the #16 crew chief. Kaulig Racing is entering the #16 Chevrolet Camaro full-time in the Cup Series with 3 of the 4 drivers who made the 2021 NXS Championship 4 lineup at Phoenix sharing the driving duties. AJ will enter 16 races, Daniel Hemric in 8 (including the Daytona 500) and Noah Gragson will pilot the remaining 14 events.

2021: Noah Gragson (JR Motorsports #9 Chevrolet Camaro), a Las Vegas, Nevada native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored three wins (September 4th at Darlington, September 11th at Richmond and October 30th at Martinsville), 13 top-fives, 20 top-tens, had an average start of 11.6, an average finish of 13.4 and led 363 laps. Gragson earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12, advanced to the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 12th in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 3rd in the NXS driver standings.

2022: Gragson is returning to JRM’s #9 Chevrolet. He is paired with Luke Lambert as his crew chief for this season. Bass Pro Shops, Black Rifle Coffee are among his primary sponsors. As noted above, Gragson will also share driving Kaulig Racing’s #16 Chevrolet in the Cup Series. Since it is not his turn in the #16 for the Cup Series season opener, Gragson will also be attempting to qualify the Beard Motorsports #62 Camaro into the starting lineup for the Daytona 500.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

2021: Matt Crafton (ThorSport Racing #88 Toyota Tundra), a Tulare, California native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored 5 top-fives, 12 top-tens, had a 7.2 average start, an 11.5 average finish and led 19 laps. His best finish was 2nd place on August 20th at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Crafton earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10, advanced to the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 12th in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 4th in the NTS driver standings.

2022: Crafton will return for another season with everything the same except for his 10-year crew chief. Junior Joiner, who led Crafton’s #88 team to three series championships during that time, will not return this year. A replacement has not been announced at this time.

2021: John Hunter Nemechek (Kyle Busch Motorsports #4 Toyota Tundra), a Mooresville, North Carolina native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored five wins (September 24th at Las Vegas, April 17th at Richmond, May 28th at Charlotte, June 12th at Texas and June 26th at Pocono), 12 top-fives, 16 top-tens, had a 7.5 average start, a 9.8 average finish and led 572 laps. Nemechek earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10, advanced to the Round of 8 and was one of the four drivers competing in the season ending Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 7th in the final race and closed out the 2021 season 3rd in the NTS driver standings. Nemechek entered five Xfinity Series races; two in Sam Hunt Racing’s #26 Toyota Supra and three in the Joe Gibbs Racing #54 Supra. He scored one win in the #54 on October 16th at Texas Motor Speedway.

2022: John Hunter Nemechek returns to KBM’s #4 Tundra along with crew chief Eric Phillips. Sponsors will be named soon. Sam Hunt Racing also announced that Nemechek will pilot SHR’s #26 Toyota Supra in both Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022.

2022 Tentative NCS Series Team Chart