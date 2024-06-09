Runners smash records at Bank of America Chicago 13.1 on West Side

CHICAGO - Runners broke records at the third annual Bank of America Chicago 13.1 race Sunday morning.

Peter Njeru and Joyline Chemutai broke the tape in the professional men’s and women’s running open divisions, respectively.

Daniel Romanchuk continued his undefeated streak with his third Bank of America Chicago 13.1 victory in the wheelchair competition. Caleb-Michael Files claimed victory in the non-binary competition.

Njeru broke the tape in 1:01:46, a course record. Chemutai finished in 1:11:45. Romanchuk narrowly defeated Aaron Pike by one second with a time of 43:44, the fastest finish in event history. Files clocked in at 1:32:36.

Bank of America added the half-marathon event between their Shamrock Shuffle and Chicago Marathon in 2022.

President of Bank of America Chicago, Rita Cook, said they wanted to reimagine the run and also give back to the community, which is what brought them to the West Side.

The race started and finished in Garfield Park. The course weaved through historic parks and boulevards from Humboldt Park to Douglass Park.

In 2022, there were 5,000 runners. This year, the race was sold out with 10,000 participants.

Running wasn't the only thing on the menu. There was a free outdoor celebration in Garfield Park with entertainment, health and wellness activities and community activations from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

For more race results, visit the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 website.

The fourth annual Bank of America Chicago 13.1 is scheduled for Sunday, June 1, 2025.