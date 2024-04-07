Runners take part in annual Scranton Half-Marathon

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual event that attracts thousands of people kicked off Sunday morning in Lackawanna County. It’s the Scranton Half-Marathon.

Runners from all around gathered to take part in the 13.1-mile race in Scranton.

Some taking on this challenge for the first time just for the fun of it.

Runners kicked it into high gear Sunday morning for the 11th annual Scranton Half Marathon.

Thousands of people showed up at Memorial Stadium where the race started and finished.

Many runners compete here year after year, but not Jonathan Johnson who came to the Electric City to run his first half marathon.

“Just kept on telling myself we got this. It was a matter of just having a good mindset for the whole way through. I wanted to make sure that I didn’t psychic myself out of it,” said Johnson.

Following the half marathon, it’s tradition to walk down the street to Stalter’s Cafe on Providence Road for an afterparty they call the 14th mile. But this year things are a bit different.

“Our good friend Mike Stalter passed away like, literally about a week after last year’s event and so we moved the event up the street a little bit to the V Spot. So Vince and Frank here were generous enough to kind of take over the baton,” said marathon committee member Tim Holmes.

Mike Stalter’s family says they are grateful for the community’s support during their hard time.

“There’s a whole team that ran for him and it’s very much appreciated by the family. It’s been a hard year and this makes it always easier,” said brother of Mike Stalter, Stephen Stalter.

The Scranton Half Marathon committee presented Stephen Stalter with a plaque honoring his brother. He gave it to one of the owners of the V Spot Bar to hang on the wall in honor of this being the new 14th mile.

“So we’re here we’re honoring Michael and we’re still out celebrating all the runners who finish 13.1 miles today,” Holmes explained.

“He would be so honored by this as well. We all wish you was here and just a great day,” Stephen stated.

Many there told 28/22 News Reporter Iyee Jagne it was a bittersweet celebration this year but they look forward to the new tradition.

