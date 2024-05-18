Runners move on to Regional from Princeton

May 17—PRINCETON — Princeton High School hosted the boy's track and field sectional on Thursday that included all the Daviess County schools.

Gibson Southern was the overall winner with 160.5 points, while South Knox was second with 112 and Princeton was third with 108.5.

Barr-Reeve was the top area school with a sixth-place finish (46), North Daviess was seventh with 21, Washington was ninth at 17 and Washington Catholic was 12th with four points.

There were several advancements to the Evansville Regional.

Viking Kaden Buse was the lone area winner with a :50.93 in the 400.

The Barr-Reeve 4x800 relay team of Buse, Paxton Traylor, Alton Klopfenstein and Pierce Yoder were second overall with an 8:38.16.

North Daviess' Carter Jessie was second in the 800m with a 2:02.60. B-R also had Paxton Traylor advance with a third in the 1600 (4:30.76) and Pierce Yoder take third in the 3200 with a 9:59.86.

Those with a potential call-back are fourth-place finishers, due to the 3-Participant standard.

That includes North Daviess' 4x800 team of Connor Combess, Mason Rathgeber, Jack Murrie, and Jessie.

Those players also earning points for their teams were: North Daviess' Abe Victoriano, who was fifth in the shot and eighth in the discus, Nate Raber with an eighth in the pole vault and the 4x400 team which was eighth and 4x100 team was also eight.

Getting points for Washington were Eli Rayman who was fifth and Cam Cook was sixth in the 200, the team of Chris St. Crois, Rayman, Dom Mattingly and Cook was fifth in the 4x100, seventh in the 4x400, Anthony Hernandez, Nick Wright, Brody Wilson and Rayman were fifth in the 4x800.

Washington Catholic picked up points in the 4x400 with a fifth-place finish from Chris Bassler, Justin Sipes, Isaac Halter and Bronson Bryant.

The Vikes also picked up points from the sixth place 4x400 team, the seventh place 4x100 team, Klopfenstein who was eighth in the 1600 and 800, Traylor was fifth in the 800, Cody Kitts was seventh in shot and Dawson Fitch-Edwards took sixth in the discus.

The Evansville Central Regional will be May 23.