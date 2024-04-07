Runners join Sheffield Half Marathon in memory of 'Good Samartian'

A team of 50 runners have joined Sheffield's Half Marathon in memory of a woman who raised £60,000 for charity before she died from a rare cancer.

Molly Midgley-Hellend, 27, died in January - a year after being diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC).

Her father David Midgley, who is part of Team Molly, said his daughter was the "ultimate Good Samaritan".

The city's half marathon got underway earlier, with thousands of people joining the event.

After being diagnosed, Molly, who worked at a Sheffield-based law firm, used her story to raise awareness and fundraise for Salivary Gland Cancer UK.

Her mum Eleanor said: "What Molly went through was unbelievably tragic and we still can't believe we've lost her.

"When she was diagnosed, she made it her aim to raise money and awareness for ACC as it's such a rare form of cancer."

Her father added: "She was an amazing young woman.

"She was always that person thinking about other people and that came across very strongly."

The runners will be raising money Weston Park Cancer Charity.

The charity's fundraising manager Sam Heritage said: "We are inspired by Molly's story and we are touched by every single donation to help us to continue our vital work for the one in two people affected by cancer across our region.

"Molly was passionate about raising awareness about ACC and we are honoured to be part of that journey alongside Team Molly."

The 13-mile (21km) race, the biggest of its kind in South Yorkshire, got underway at 09:30 BST starting at the Arundel Gate.

Some changes had to be made to the route after concerns were raised that the race may not be able to go ahead because of the stormy weather.

Organisers said race pacers would not be carrying pacer flags but instead would have the time marked on their backs and there would be a reduced number of mile markers on the course.

