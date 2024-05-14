Runners take on the dragon at Bonita

May 13—Runners from throughout the state headed to Bonita Lakes Saturday to test their mettle in the inaugural Circle of the Dragon ultramarathon.

The timed race pitted the athletes against Bonita's steep hills as they raced to finish as many loops as possible on the 4.6-mile gravel trail within the 12 hour time limit.

Awards were given based on how many loops runners were able to complete, with a minimum of four loops (18.4 miles) needed to qualify for the first "rabbit" level. Those completing six loops (27.6 miles) reached the second or deer level, eight loops (36.8 miles) was hawk level, and 10 loops (46 miles) was wolf level.

Just 10 of the 48 athletes who started were able to reach bear level, which required 12 loops or 55.2 miles, and no athlete was able to complete the 14 loops (64.4 miles) needed to reach the final dragon level.

Addison Hendricks, 25, took home the award for top male athlete being the only runner to complete 13 loops. Shea Scarborough, 41, took the top female athlete award with nine loops completed.

