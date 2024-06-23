Runners of all ages get down and dirty for Mud Factor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Runners aged 4 and up got down and dirty for the Mud Factor in Maize on Sunday.

The Mud Factor is a “seriously fun, 5k obstacle run.”

Two participants said that is just what it is.

“Muddy, but really fun,” said Branden Gilles.

“It was fun. I would definitely do it again, especially just going under everything and getting so muddy,” said Jax Soto.

The course had muddy puddles to dip into, slippery slides to go down on and heavy nets to crawl under.

The Mud Factor heads to Spokane, Washington next on July 13.

